Sydney Sweeney is “very excited” to “jump back into” ‘Euphoria’
Fans of the Emmy-winning HBO drama Euphoria are excited to know the show gets back into production in January — and so is co-star Sydney Sweeney.
“I’m very excited to jump back into Cassie,” she tells People. “She is definitely one of the most special characters for me and I love my Euphoria family, so I look forward to it.”
The Anyone But You star and producer says she doesn’t know what to expect from season 3, but hopes her character takes a dark turn. “I love crazy Cassie, so the crazier, the better for me,” she expresses.
As reported, the rest of the show’s cast, including Zendaya, Colman Domingo, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie and Maude Apatow, are returning for the new season.
Following last week’s teaser, Netflix has dropped a new trailer for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, the second installment in Ryan Murphy‘s Monsters series. The clip opens with Kitty and José Menendez, played respectively by Chloë Sevigny and Javier Bardem, sitting for a family portrait with sons Lyle and Erik, portrayed by Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch, respectively. “I need to know what’s going on with you and the boys,” Kitty is heard saying in a voice-over. “It is over. Stop. I’m going to fix this family,” José replies. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story debuts Sept. 19 on Netflix …
Kelly Monaco is saying goodbye to Port Charles after more than two decades. WABC-TV reports the actress will make her final appearance on the ABC soap opera General Hospital sometime this fall. Monaco, who has played Sam McCall on the daytime drama since 2003, is exiting the series due to storyline changes, which have yet to be revealed. Monaco is also known for being the season 1 winner of the Mirrorball Trophy on Dancing with the Stars …
Community alum Joel McHale has landed a guest starring role on the third season of Yellowjackets, according to Variety. No further details on his character have been released. The series follows a high school soccer team after a plane crash, then decades later when the survivors are adults. A premiere date for the Paramount+ with Showtime show’s third season has yet to be announced …
Fashion is at the center of Emily in Paris, and a new partnership between Netflix and Google will let fans shop for looks worn by Lily Collins‘ character and her equally stylish amis as they binge.
A shoppable Pause Ad feature will let you scan an image on your screen using Google Lens, and with the visual search tool, you’ll be shown how to snatch up similar looks for yourself.
Part of the collab will be Emily-specific commercials for viewers with ad-supported Netflix plans “that organically tie Emily in Pariswith Google Shopping, highlighting Emily Cooper’s photo ingenuity that fans know and love.”
“Just like Emily, you’ll make the move from the US to Paris after accepting a dream job,” the ad copy teases. “Emily, Mindy, Alfie, and Gabriel will help you explore the city and find yourself in the process. Will you take every opportunity to land your dream job, and follow your heart?”
Bonne chance.
The first half of Emily in Paris‘ fourth season is now streaming.
What was acceptable in Hollywood before and after the #MeToo movement is very different, and someone who has been there through it all, Winona Ryder, is sounding off.
To Esquire, the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star opened up about the old days of Hollywood in the ’80s and ’90s — and yes, some of her stories include disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.
Ryder didn’t provide the names of “a couple of people” in Hollywood “who were just blatantly sexually harassing me” when she was in her late 20s.
“It wasn’t an assault. But it was incredibly inappropriate. It was wild,” she said.
“I was lucky because I was known, so it didn’t happen as much as maybe it would if I had been a struggling actor. But I remember this feeling in your mind: You’re negotiating … You’re working it out while this person is being extremely creepy.”
It “soured” her on Hollywood, she said.
Regarding Weinstein, she believes a couple of awkward meetings with him got her blacklisted from potential projects.
“The one time I was supposed to have a meeting with [him], I went to the Miramax office and I extended my hand and he shook my hand and … we had a conversation and I left,” she recalls.
“And [afterward] I got like screamed at [by an agent]. ‘What the f*** did you do?’ Apparently, I offended him because I extended my hand?”
On another occasion, she says she unintentionally rebuffed his offer to star in an adaptation of the play Little Voice by recommending instead the “amazing” actress who had played the role onstage, Jane Horrocks. “And he got very weird and he left.”
For the record, the former producer, currently in jail on sex charges, denied the exchanges toEntertainment Weekly through his attorney, offering “only good thoughts and kind wishes for happiness and success for her.”