Sydney Sweeney says critics of her bathwater soap were ‘mainly girls’

Sydney Sweeney arrives at a special LA screening of ‘Americana’ on August 3, 2025. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Sydney Sweeney says the critics of her bathwater soap were “mainly the girls.”

The actress took part in an advertising campaign with Dr. Squatch earlier this year in which the company sold a limited-edition soap infused with her bathwater.

Called Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss, the product was inspired by her ad for Dr. Squatch Natural Body Wash, where she promoted the body wash while bathing in a tub filled with bubbles.

Sweeney recently spoke to The Wall Street Journal about whether she tracks the public’s perception of the things she is a part of.

“It’s important to have a finger on the pulse of what people are saying, because everything is a conversation with the audience,” Sweeney said.

She also spoke about the backlash against Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss.

“It was mainly the girls making comments about it, which I thought was really interesting,” Sweeney said. “They all loved the idea of Jacob Elordi’s bathwater.”

This is a reference to the viral candle that was branded Jacob Elordi’s Bathwater after a scene in his film Saltburn caused a social media stir.

Sweeney also received backlash this summer over an ad campaign she participated in with American Eagle. The ads were built around the slogan, “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans,” which was a riff on “great genes.”

In one of the ads, Sweeney says, “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color. My jeans are blue.”

This led to some critics of the campaign to claim it promotes eugenics, a “scientifically inaccurate theory that humans can be improved through selective breeding of populations,” according to the National Human Genome Research Institute.

American Eagle released a statement about the ad’s controversy on Aug. 1.

“‘Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story,” the company said. “We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone.” 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Clueless’ to celebrate 30th anniversary with theatrical rerelease
Paramount Pictures

Thirty years of Clueless? That’s totally buggin’!

Paramount Pictures has announced a global celebration for the 30th anniversary of the iconic ’90s comedy film Clueless.

The Amy Heckerling-directed movie was first released on July 19, 1995, and continues to have a strong fan base as the years go by. Because of this, Paramount Pictures has announced a slew of celebrations for the anniversary it’s dubbing Summer of Clueless, which includes a theatrical rerelease.

Clueless will return to the big screen nationwide in the U.S. on June 29 and June 30. Additionally, the film will head back to theaters in Ireland and the U.K. on June 27.

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will also host an anniversary screening of the film on June 7 as part of its limited series Teen Movie Madness! A star-studded panel of guests will participate in a conversation after the screening, including Heckerling, stars Alicia Silverstone, Elisa Donovan and Breckin Meyer, costume designer Mona May and casting director Marcia Ross.

The legacy of Clueless will also be acknowledged by the city where the film is set. Sharona Nazarian, the mayor of Beverly Hills, California, is declaring July 19 to be Clueless Day. The celebration will feature a street festival with themed photo ops, a costume contest, food trucks and more.

“While many iconic films have been set in our city, CLUELESS stands out, not just as a defining film of the 1990s, but as a cultural touchstone that continues to resonate with new generations,” Nazarian said in a statement. “Its legacy endures because it’s both stylish and sincere, and because it’s rooted right here in Beverly Hills.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

New cast members join ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

New cast members? For a movie sequel? Groundbreaking. At least that’s what Miranda Priestly might say about the latest news regarding The Devil Wears Prada 2, the sequel to The Devil Wears Prada.

As the main cast of characters — Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt — reprise their roles from the hit 2006 movie, Variety is reporting a few new faces fans can expect to see alongside them.

Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak and Pauline Chalamet are all confirmed newcomers to the call sheet, the outlet reported Tuesday.

Other actors joining the cast for the sequel include Helen J. Shen and Conrad Ricamora, as well as comedian Caleb Hearon, Variety reports.

Additionally, Deadline reports that Simone Ashley has joined the film’s cast. Ashley confirmed the news in a post shared to her Instagram Story on Wednesday.

Although the plot of the film is still under wraps, the story will likely pick up with Priestly navigating the downfall of traditional magazine publishing, according to Variety. Blunt’s character, Emily Charlton, is reported to be an executive for a luxury group now, which could be the reason their characters cross paths once more.

On June 30, 20th Century Studios announced in an Instagram video that the film was officially in production.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to hit theaters May 1, 2026.

Disney is the parent company of 20th Century Studios and ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Eric Dane says he has lost use of his right arm amid ALS battle
ABC News

Former Grey’s Anatomy star Eric Dane is speaking out for the first time in a television interview about his battle with ALS, a degenerative neurological disorder.

“I wake up every day and I’m immediately reminded that this is happening,” Dane, 52, said in an interview with Diane Sawyer that aired Monday on Good Morning America. “It’s not a dream.”

Just a few months after first revealing his ALS diagnosis publicly in April, Dane said he has lost function of his right arm and worries about what’s next.

ALS, short for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a degenerative neurological disorder where the symptoms worsen over time, according to the National Institutes of Health.

The NIH notes that ALS causes motor neurons, a type of nerve cell in the brain and spinal cord to deteriorate, causing the muscles to progressively weaken and eventually leads to paralysis, taking away a person’s ability to move, speak or even breathe.

Dane — who shot to fame amid six seasons on the hit ABC drama Grey’s Anatomy, where he played Dr. Mark Sloan, affectionately known as “McSteamy” — said his symptoms began over one year ago, when he began to experience weakness in his right hand.

“I didn’t really think anything of it at the time. I thought maybe I’d been texting too much or my hand was fatigued,” he recalled. “But a few weeks later, I noticed it had gotten a little worse, so I went and saw a hand specialist, who sent me to another hand specialist.”

“I feel like maybe a couple, few more months, and I won’t have my left hand [functioning] either,” Dane told Sawyer, adding that he’s worried about the loss of his legs too. “Sobering.”

Dane, a father of two teenage daughters with actress Rebecca Gayheart, said he was then sent to two different neurologists before he received the diagnosis of ALS.

After losing his own father to suicide when he was just seven, Dane said he is “angry” that ALS may also take him from his daughters — ages 13 and 15 — too soon.

“I’m angry because, you know, my father was taken from me when I was young,” he said. “And now, you know, there’s a very good chance I’m going to be taken from my girls while they’re very young.”

Dane said he is focused on his family and continuing the work he loves for as long as he is able.

Most recently, Dane portrayed Cal Jacobs, the head of the Jacobs family, on Euphoria. He is also starring in an upcoming series on Amazon Prime Video, a police thriller titled Countdown.

Tune into “Good Morning America” on Tuesday, June 17, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. EDT, for more of Diane Sawyer’s interview with Eric Dane.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.