Sydney Sweeney selling soap made from her bathwater

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Sydney Sweeney is selling soap made from her bathwater.

The actress has partnered with Dr. Squatch to create a soap that was made using water she bathed in.

“You kept asking about my bathwater after the @drsquatch ad… so we kept it,” Sydney wrote in a post shared to Instagram. “Introducing Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss! A very real, very limited-edition soap made with my actual bathwater.”

This new soap was inspired by her ad for Dr. Squatch Natural Body Wash, which featured Sweeney promoting the product while bathing in a tub filled with bubbles.

The product description on Dr. Squatch’s website says the soap combines “the two best places on the planet: The outdoors and Sydney Sweeney’s bathtub.” It is described as having a blend of outdoor serenity, with notes of pine, Douglas fir, earthy moss and a bit of Sweeney’s bathwater.

Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss soap will have a limited launch on June 6. Only 5,000 bars of the soap will be made. They sell for $8 each. Dr. Squatch is running a giveaway where 100 winners will receive the bar of soap before the official drop in early June. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Aimee Lou Wood praises Walton Goggins, says she won’t appear on his ‘Saturday Night Live’ episode
Aimee Lou Wood praises Walton Goggins, says she won’t appear on his ‘Saturday Night Live’ episode
Fabio Lovino/HBO

Aimee Lou Wood has nothing but good things to say about Walton Goggins.

The actress, who starred as Chelsea, girlfriend of Goggins’ character Rick, on season 3 of The White Lotus, walked the red carpet of the 2025 Met Gala on Monday.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Wood said it was great to have a mini White Lotus reunion at the event, which was also attended by co-stars Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Lisa from Blackpink.

“It’s so lovely, I actually thought more of us would be here, but everyone’s busy. It’s really lovely, and we came together in the car. It’s perfect,” Wood said.

There has been speculation over whether Wood and Goggins had a falling out after the latter refused to answer questions about Wood in an interview with The Times published on May 1.

Prior to that interview, there had been speculation about the status of their relationship. Goggins shared a photo tribute to Wood in August 2024, where he called her “the brightest light in every room.” As of May 2025, the actors no longer follow each other on Instagram.

Goggins is set to host Saturday Night Live on May 10. Wood was asked if she plans to make an appearance on the program, which would be notable after she publicly spoke out against the show’s parody of The White Lotus that poked fun at her appearance.

“I couldn’t say, but also, I’m not doing that,” Wood said, adding that “it’d be fun” if she could appear.

“I loved working with Walton, it was the best thing ever,” Wood said. “Obviously, he’s going to be incredible doing SNL. It’s the perfect thing for him to do, he’s going to be hilarious. I’m so excited to see it.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: Critics Choice Awards 2026 gets date and more
In brief: Critics Choice Awards 2026 gets date and more

The 31st annual Critics Choice Awards are set to take place on Jan. 4, 2026, the Critics Choice Association has announced. It will be broadcast on E! and also stream live on USA Network. The awards ceremony will be held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and honor the best in movies and TV …

Two new movies are headed to Peacock for their streaming debut. Black Bag will begin streaming May 2 on the platform, while Love Hurts will drop on May 9. Steven Soderbergh directed the spy thriller Black Bag, which stars Cate Blanchett, Michael Fassbender and Pierce Brosnan. Ke Huy Quan stars in the action-comedy Love Hurts, while Ariana DeBose co-stars …

Sydney Sweeney is set to star in the film adaptation of the video game Split Fiction. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wicked director Jon M. Chu will direct the film about a pair of authors who become trapped in the universes they write about. It is not yet known who Sweeney will play in the film …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

The streaming service Max is changing its name back to HBO Max
The streaming service Max is changing its name back to HBO Max
Warner Bros. Discovery

Call me by my former name.

Warner Bros. Discovery is changing the name of its streaming service yet again.

The streaming platform originally launched with the name HBO Max in 2020. In a much-discussed move, executives decided to ditch the “HBO” and change the name of the service to Max in 2023.

Now, WBD President and CEO David Zaslav has announced that the company is changing the name again … this time back to HBO Max. The rebrand will take effect this summer.

“The powerful growth we have seen in our global streaming service is built around the quality of our programming. Today, we are bringing back HBO, the brand that represents the highest quality in media, to further accelerate that growth in the years ahead,” Zaslav said.

The announcement came during the WBD Upfront presentation on Wednesday. Casey Bloys, the CEO of HBO and Max content, talked more about the rebrand while onstage at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

“With the course we are on and strong momentum we are enjoying, we believe HBO Max far better represents our current consumer proposition. And it clearly states our implicit promise to deliver content that is recognized as unique and, to steal a line we always said at HBO, worth paying for,” Bloys said.

The service currently known as Max replaced a service called HBO Now, which encountered a name change to HBO Go. That means the name of the company’s streaming platform has changed from HBO Now to HBO Go to HBO Max to Max, before returning to HBO Max this summer.

Warner seems to acknowledge the humor in the situation. Their press packet announcing the change included a meme from Friends, with Ross Geller as Max declaring, “We were on a break!” to the Rachel Green representing HBO.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.