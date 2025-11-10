Sydney Sweeney speaks on ‘Christy”s box office: ‘We don’t always just make art for numbers’

Sydney Sweeney as Christy Martin in the movie ‘Christy.’ (Eddy Chen)

Sydney Sweeney is opening up about the low box office performance of her latest film, Christy

The actress, who portrays boxer Christy Martin in the biographic drama film, took to Instagram to share the impact the film had on her life and how that means more to her than box office numbers.

“i am so deeply proud of this movie,” Sweeney captioned a photo carousel of photos from her time on set. “proud of the story we told. proud to represent someone as strong and resilient as Christy Martin. this experience has been one of the greatest honors of my life.”

Sweeney wrote that the film “stands for survival, courage, and hope.”

“through our campaigns, we’ve helped raise awareness for so many affected by domestic violence. we all signed on to this film with the belief that christy’s story could save lives,” Sweeney wrote.

The actress ended her post by thanking everyone who went to the theaters and also those who will see the film in the future.

“if christy gave even one woman the courage to take her first step toward safety, then we will have succeeded. so yes I’m proud,” Sweeney wrote. “why? because we don’t always just make art for numbers, we make it for impact. and christy has been the most impactful project of my life. thank you christy. i love you.”

Christy earned $1.3 million during its opening weekend at the box office, making it one of the worst openings ever for a film released in over 2,000 North American theaters.

Meet the 23 women vying for Mel Owens’ heart on ‘The Golden Bachelor’
‘The Golden Bachelor’ stars Susie, Debbie, Monica B., Roxeanne, Terri, Gerri, Robin, Diane, Tracy, Maia, Cheryl, Nicole, Peg, Cindy, Lily, Lisa, Alexandra, Andra, Carla, Carol, Mylene, Monica P. and Amy. (Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)

The women who will compete for the heart of Mel Owens on the second season of The Golden Bachelor have been revealed.

ABC has announced the 23 women hoping to receive a rose from Owens, a 66-year-old retired NFL player and attorney from Orange County, California.

Ranging in age from 58 to 77, the contestants include a longevity nurse, librarian, retired biomedical engineer, retired elementary school teacher, flight attendant and full-time mom.

“Twenty-three incredible women are stepping into the spotlight, ready to capture hearts across the nation as they pursue a chance at love with Golden Bachelor Mel Owens,” the network said in a press release. “These vibrant women, each radiating elegance, strength and a zest for life, are proof that love stories don’t end with age, they only get better.”

Season 2 of The Golden Bachelor premieres Sept. 24 on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

A Detroit native from a close-knit Midwestern family, Owens moved to Orange County after his playing career to practice law, focusing on sports-related injuries, according to the release.

Here’s a list of the 23 women joining Owens on his journey:
Alexandra, 67, a luxury yacht sales representative from Miami, Florida.
Amy, 63, a full-time mom from Short Hills, New Jersey.
Andra, 77, a retired federal worker from Los Angeles, California.
Carla, 62, a former model from Los Angeles, California.
Carol, 63, family manager for baseball all-star Freddie Freeman from Villa Park, California.
Cheryl, 66, a retired IRS employee from Englewood, Colorado.
Cindy, 60, a retired biomedical engineer from Austin, Texas.
Debbie, 65, a fitness professional from Denver, Colorado.
Diane, 71, a librarian from Wasilla, Alaska.
Gerri, 64, a home care agency CEO from Rockville, Maryland.
Lily, 72, a retired elementary school teacher from Pacific Palisades, California.
Lisa, 66, a state park employee from Marion, Ohio.
Maia, 58, a college sports consultant from Malibu, California.
Monica B., 62, a flight attendant from Huntsville, Alabama.
Monica P., 60, a cosmetic dentist from Birmingham, Alabama.
Mylene, 61, a casino VIP host from Las Vegas, Nevada.
Nicolle, 64, a yoga instructor from Miami Beach, Florida.
Peg, 62, a retired firefighter and bomb tech from Las Vegas, Nevada.
Robin, 63, a wealth advisor/vineyard owner from Napa Valley, California.
Roxanne, 62, a longevity nurse from Austin, Texas.
Susie, 62, a realtor from Del Mar, California.
Terri, 71, a cosmetic dentist from Houston, Texas.
Tracy, 62, an interior designer from Lafayette, Louisiana.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC News, ABC and Hulu.

From kilts to cocktails: ‘Outlander’ star Sam Heughan mixes it up with ‘The Cocktail Diaries’
‘The Cocktail Diaries’ by Sam Heughan, Published by Quadrille $29.99 (Photography by Matt Russell)

The whisky often flows on the long-running Starz series Outlander, and that love of a dram carries over into star Sam Heughan’s real life.

The Scottish actor, who plays Jamie Fraser on the series, founded his own spirits brand, Sassenach Spirits, and is now releasing a cocktail book about his passion called The Cocktail Diaries: A Spirited Adventure.

The book contains recipes from simple to complex, and features anecdotes from Heughan’s life and travels. There are even some cocktails that would get Jamie Fraser’s stamp of approval.

“Jamie Fraser obviously is a Scotsman through and through, and he even has his own whisky in the Outlander series, the Jamie Fraser Special,” he says. “And I would say the Rob Roy or the Bobby Burns [would be his favorite].”

With the eighth and final season of Outlander set to premiere next year, Heughan says he has plans for a celebration event and a special release from his spirits brand. “There might be even a special cocktail as well,” he says. “I’ll have to think of one.”

He’s also been thinking of ways to take his business to the next level, hinting that opening his own bar would be “a dream.” In the meantime, he teases Sassenach Spirits — which currently produces whisky and gin — is releasing a Scottish vodka next. 

As they say in Scotland, slàinte!

‘Abbott Elementary’ films season 5 episode at Philadelphia Phillies game
ABC’s ‘Abbott Elementary’ cast. (Disney/Pamela Littky)

Abbott Elementary is taking a field trip.

The hit ABC sitcom filmed an upcoming season 5 episode at a Philadelphia Phillies game on Thursday night.

Photos of the cast on the field at Citizens Bank Park with the Phillies mascot, Phillie Phanatic, were posted on Instagram.

Show creator and star Quinta Brunson previously teased the episode during San Diego Comic-Con in July, saying, “You can expect us to be filming at a live event, but I do think that Philly sports fans will be very happy.”

It’s not the first time the Philadelphia-set classroom comedy has featured Philly sports. Season 2 featured an appearance from Gritty, the Philadelphia Flyers mascot, and season 3 featured appearances by Philadelphia Eagles players Jalen Hurts, Jason Kelce and Brandon Graham.

Season 5 of Abbott Elementary debuts Oct. 1.

