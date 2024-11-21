Sylvester Stallone reportedly up for seasons 3 and 4 of ‘Tulsa King’

Sylvester Stallone reportedly up for seasons 3 and 4 of ‘Tulsa King’
Paramount+

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan‘s other hit show, Tulsa King, could reportedly be headed to a third and fourth season — and beyond. 

According to Variety, star and executive producer Sylvester Stallone is nearing a deal for at least two more seasons of the Paramount+ series, which has him starring as a displaced East Coast mob boss out of water in Oklahoma. 

That said, there’s no official word from the streamer, and the series has yet to be renewed. 

Tulsa King also stars Andrea Savage, Garrett Hedlund, Vincent Piazza, Martin Starr, Dana Delany and Annabella SciorraYellowstone vet Neal McDonough and Marvel movie baddie Frank Grillo joined for the current second season.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Billy Crystal goes all ‘Sixth Sense’ in creepy trailer to Apple TV+’s thriller series ‘Before’
Billy Crystal goes all ‘Sixth Sense’ in creepy trailer to Apple TV+’s thriller series ‘Before’
Apple TV+

Funnyman Billy Crystal is playing against type as a troubled psychologist in the creepy new trailer to Apple TV+’s thriller series Before

Crystal plays a grieving widower and former child therapist named Eli, who finds his wife, Lynn (Judith Light), dead — possibly by her own hand — and finds a disturbed young boy named Noah (Jacobi Jupe), who literally shows up at Eli’s doorstep. 

The little boy has scratched weird symbols into Eli’s door, bloodying his fingers in the process. As he questions Noah, he realizes Noah is plagued by troubling visions that seem to link to Eli’s past. 

Oh, and Eli’s wife is haunting him, too. 

“He was my first foster,” Rosie Perez says as Denise. “The other parents found him unnerving.” 

“Suffering from hallucinations, repeated expulsions from school,” Eli says of the boy. “I’m starting to think there’s a reason he found me. If we’re connected, maybe I can save him.”

In treating the boy, it becomes apparent Eli’s fixated on the image of a creepy-looking cabin that Noah repeatedly sketches. Eli asks him what makes him mad, and Noah says, “People who do bad things.” 

Then he says to Eli, “You know what you did.” 

With a montage of disturbing images, it ends with Lynn saying to her husband, “What have you done?”

Apple TV+ teases of the 10-episode series, “You’ve never seen Billy Crystal in a role like this.”

Before premieres Oct. 25.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

New ‘Cobra Kai’ trailer takes the fight global
New ‘Cobra Kai’ trailer takes the fight global
Netflix/Curtis Bonds Baker

On Wednesday, Netflix dropped the hard-hitting trailer to the second part of the sixth season of Cobra Kai

The drama shifts overseas, to Barcelona, and the international competition called the Sekai Taikai “where Miyagi-Do will face new challenges and old enemies as they fight to become world champions.” 

The tease continues, “Can they stay united as internal rivalries bubble back to the surface?”

The trailer shows the international match-ups don’t go well for Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka)’s Miyagi-Do team, and of course, looming over their team’s heads is Martin Kove‘s Kreese. “Some of us have nothing to lose,” he hisses at Daniel. 

Cobra Kai season 6 part 2 premieres Nov. 15.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘Unstable’ canceled at Netflix and more
In brief: ‘Unstable’ canceled at Netflix and more

Netflix has canceled Unstable, the comedy series starring Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe, after two seasons, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series stars Lowe as Ellis Dragon, a “universally admired, eccentric, narcissist-adjacent biotech entrepreneur” whose son goes to work for him to help save his company. The show’s second season failed to make it into Netflix’s top 10 …

A sequel to the horror film Ready or Not is in the works starring Samara Weaving in the lead role, according to Variety. The first movie, released in 2019, starred Weaving, along with Adam Brody and Andie MacDowell, and centered on a bride whose wedding night takes a sinister turn when her eccentric new in-laws force her to take part in a terrifying game …

The Wild Robot filmmaker Chris Sanders tells Deadline that a sequel to the animated adventure is already in the works. The movie “follows the journey of a robot—ROZZUM unit 7134, ‘Roz’ for short — that is shipwrecked on an uninhabited island and must learn to adapt to the harsh surroundings,” according to the official logline. The Wild Robot — featuring the voices of Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal, Catherine O’Hara, Bill Nighy, Kit Connor and Stephanie Hsu — has grossed more than $100 million worldwide … 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.