Systane eye drops recalled due to fungal contamination: FDA

FDA

(WASHINGTON) — One lot of eye drops is being voluntarily recalled due to potential fungal contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced earlier this week.

The eye drops, Systane Lubricant Eye Drops Ultra PF, are single vial drops available in a 25-count box and manufactured by Alcon Laboratories, based in Fort Worth, Texas.

“Alcon evaluated a consumer complaint of foreign material observed inside a sealed single-use vial and determined the material to be fungal in nature,” the FDA wrote in its release.

It is unclear what type of fungus the eye drops are contaminated with.

Fungal contaminations of eye products can lead to eye infections, which can result in partial blindness or total blindness. In rare cases, such eye infections can be life-threatening in immunocompromised patients, according to the FDA.

As of Dec. 23, Alcon Laboratories has not received any reports of adverse events related to the eye drop recall.

Systane Lubricant Eye Drops Ultra PF is meant to temporarily relieve burning and irritation in people experiencing dry eye symptoms, according to the FDA.

The FDA recommends any consumers who have the recalled eye drops stop using them immediately and return them to the place of purchase to receive either a replacement or a refund. Distributors or retailers are also advised to discard any boxes in stock with the lot number 10101.

The recall is limited to packages that have the lot number 10101 and are set to expire in September 2025. The FDA said packages were sold nationwide, both in stores and online.

Any consumers who used the recalled product and are experiencing any problems should contact their health care provider immediately, the FDA said.

“Alcon is conducting a voluntary recall of one (1) lot of Systane Lubricant Eye Drops Ultra PF, Single Vials On-the-Go, 25 count (Lot 10101) distributed only in the United States following the discovery of foreign material inside a single, unused, plastic unit dose vial returned with a customer-reported complaint,” a company spokesperson told ABC News in a statement.

“Investigation of this event is still ongoing; however, the presence of foreign material appears to be isolated to the single unit returned by a customer,” the statement continued. “To date, there are no adverse events related to this recall. However, out of an abundance of caution, Alcon has initiated a voluntary recall and notified the FDA.  Our priority is ensuring the safety of our products while maintaining compliance with all regulatory bodies.”

Last year, contaminated eye drops were linked to at least four deaths and 14 cases of vision loss. At the time, patients reported using at least 10 different brands of artificial tears.

At least one set of eye drops was contaminated with an antibiotic-resistant form of Pseudomonas aeruginosa, an aggressive bacterium, according to the CDC.

In November, the FDA announced 27 eye drops products were being recalled due to potential safety concerns “after FDA investigators found insanitary conditions.”

Judge says Ralph Yarl shooting suspect is fit to stand trial after mental exam
ABC News

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) — Andrew Lester, the Kansas City man charged in the April 2023 shooting of Ralph Yarl after the teenager mistakenly went to the wrong house, is fit to stand trial in February 2025, a judge said on Tuesday, according to Kansas City ABC affiliate KMBC.

The ruling came after the judge reviewed the findings of Lester’s mental exam, which he ordered last month after Lester’s attorney argued that the 86-year-old’s mental and physical capacity have diminished.

ABC News reached out to Lester’s attorney Steven Salmon for comment.

In October, a Clay County judge rescheduled Lester’s trial, which was initially set for Oct. 7, to begin on Feb. 18, 2025, pending the results of the mental evaluation. That exam was ordered by the judge after Salmon filed a motion requesting it, according to court documents obtained by ABC News.

In the motion, Salmon claimed that Lester, who is 86, is facing health conditions that could impair his ability to understand legal proceedings or assist in his defense at trial.

He said in the motion that Lester has lost more than 50 pounds, experienced issues with his memory and has exhibited confusion surrounding the details of the case. He also noted that Lester had also suffered a broken hip, heart issues and hospitalization since the case began.

Salmon also noted that Lester has faced “stress” due to “overwhelming media attention, as well as death threats and other unwanted attention, making it difficult for him to interact socially with anyone.”

Lester was charged with one count of felony assault in the first-degree and one count of armed criminal action, also a felony, in the shooting of Yarl, a Black teenager who mistakenly went to Lester’s Kansas City home after arriving at the wrong address to pick up his twin brothers from a play date on April 13, 2023.

Lester, who is white, pleaded not guilty later that month and was released on a $200,000 bond.

Yarl, who was 16 at the time, was shot in the head and in the right arm, by Lester, according to police. The now 18-year-old suffered a traumatic brain injury, his family previously told ABC News.

According to a probable cause statement obtained by ABC News, Lester told police that he “believed someone was attempting to break into the house” and grabbed a gun before going to the door because he was scared.

Yarl opened up about the shooting in an exclusive interview with Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts in July 2023, where he reflected on his recovery and the harrowing experience.

“He points [the gun] at me … so I kinda, like, brace and I turn my head,” Yarl told Roberts. “Then it happened. And then I’m on the ground … and then I fall on the glass. The shattered glass. And then before I know it I’m running away shouting, ‘Help me, help me.'”

2nd arrest made in deadly Michigan home invasion where perpetrators posed as utility men
Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(OAKLAND, Calif.) — Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a Michigan home invasion in which the perpetrators are believed to have gained entry by posing as utility workers.

Carlos Jose Hernandez, 37, was arrested on Saturday, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. He has been charged with murder, and law enforcement officials are seeking his extradition from Louisiana.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office said it had arrested the second suspect, but did not immediately release his identity. He was arrested without incident following a traffic stop in Plymouth Township, Michigan, according to the sheriff’s office.

A 72-year-old man was found dead Friday in the basement of his Rochester Hills home, according to the sheriff’s office. His wife, who called 911, had been tied up with her hands duct-taped.

It is not yet clear how the man, identified as Hussein Murray, was killed. 

“Because of the gruesome nature of the injuries, it was not immediately clear if he had been shot or bludgeoned to death,” the sheriff’s department said in a press release.

The woman told law enforcement officials that the night before the attack, the two suspects had also shown up to the home claiming to be responding to a gas leak, but they were not allowed inside.

When they showed up again on Friday, they were let into the home, and her husband went with them into the basement, “ostensibly to look for the leak,” according to the sheriff’s department.

When they came back upstairs without her husband, they tied her up and taped her hands, the woman said. She did not see him come out afterward and “assumed he had been kidnapped.”

In home security camera footage released by the sheriff’s department, the since-arrested suspect can be seen wearing a utility worker’s uniform and a mask while holding a clipboard. 

“We’re DTE. We’re checking for gas leaks,” the man can be heard saying in the video, naming the Michigan-based energy company.

In a statement after the incident, DTE urged customers to “be alert for DTE Energy impersonators.”

“If anyone arrives at your home or business claiming they are from DTE, please ask to see a badge with a photo ID. If the person refuses to show their badge, do not allow them entry into your home. If the person becomes agitated or acts in a strange manner, call 911 immediately,” the company said.

Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard described Murray as “a loving guy, owned a business, cared about his neighborhood and his community” in an interview with Detroit ABC affiliate WXYZ.

“[He] shouldn’t have been a target of this — no one should ever be a target of this,” Bouchard said.

Murray owned a jewelry and pawn shop, according to WXYZ.

Bouchard said they believe Murray’s killing was “very targeted.”

“It wasn’t random,” Bouchard said. “They’re not just knocking on doors and doing this.”

 

Violent crime down 10.3% in first months of 2024: FBI data
Getty Images – STOCK/kali9

(NEW YORK) — Violent crime decreased by 10.3% in the first six months of 2024, according to newly released preliminary FBI data.

From January to June 2024, the Quarterly Uniform Crime Report found that:

  • Murder decreased by 22.7%.
  • Rape decreased by 17.7%.
  • Robbery decreased by 13.6%.
  • Aggravated assault decreased by 8.1%.
  • Property crime decreased by 13.1%.

The preliminary data is based on voluntary submissions from 14,809 of 19,311 law enforcement agencies in the country.

The Midwest saw the largest percentage drop by region, with a 12% drop in violent crime.

Violent crime in 2024, a top issue for voters in the upcoming presidential election, is continuing its downward trend from 2023.

Data released by the FBI last month found that violent crime was down 3% from 2022 to 2023, with murders down 11.6%.

The drop in murders represents the “largest drop” since the agency has been collecting data, an FBI official said of the 2022 to 2023 trend in a call with reporters.

In that period, the report noted that rape decreased by 9.4%, aggravated assault decreased by 2.8%, and robbery decreased by 0.3%.

ABC News’ Jack Date and Luke Barr contributed to this report.

