Taika Waititi on ‘letting go’ of his ‘Reservation Dogs’ and ‘What We Do in the Shadows’

(L-R) Jermaine Clement, Jonny Brugh, Taika Waititi in ‘Shadows’ – FX/Russ Martin

While fans are sad to see the Emmy-nominated shows Reservation Dogs and What We Do in the Shadows ride off into the sunset — or in the case of the vampire mockumentary Shadows, sunrise — the executive producer on both programs, Taika Waititi, tells ABC Audio he has no trouble saying goodbye.

“It’s easy for me to let go,” Waititi tells ABC Audio with a laugh. “I don’t dwell on things.” 

“I love my kids and my family, and that’s pretty much the only things … I hold on to really tightly,” he continues.

Waititi says he’s grateful for the praise both shows got, particularly how Reservation Dogs raised the profile of Indigenous stories. But as for the mockumentary show Shadows, which began as a low-budget 2014 film of the same name that he also starred in, he says the current sixth and final season is time to go.

Shadows, in particular, you know, it’s being out for so long. I thought that was like, you know, I never thought that we’d stretch that idea out for so long. And I’m really proud of it. But it’s definitely time for that thing to die.”  

Waititi’s latest project as a producer is the comedy series Interior Chinatown, now streaming on Hulu.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

“We’ve only just begun”: Adam Sandler tees off shooting of ‘Happy Gilmore 2’
Universal/Getty Images

Adam Sandler has announced on Instagram that Happy Gilmore 2 has gotten underway.

To a photo of his character’s Boston Bruins jersey, tagged with his titular character’s name on it, Sandler captioned, “It ain’t over. The way I see it … we’ve only just begun.”

It was only back in May that Sandler confirmed — through former co-star and TV host Drew Barrymore — that the sequel to the 1996 original was a go. 

Netflix soon followed on May 15, teasing, “It’s been almost 30 years since we last saw Happy Gilmore, the long-driving hero who won in the Tour Championship in 1996. Now, we finally get to catch up with him in a new sequel.”

The streamer added, “Adam Sandler is returning to the golf green as Happy Gilmore, and he’s bringing his powerful slap shot with him. No word on any alligators.”

Happy Gilmore 2 tees off on Netflix in 2025.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘The Apprentice’ trailer drops, 3 added to ‘SNL’ cast and more
The first official trailer for the upcoming Donald Trump biopic, The Apprentice, has been revealed. The film chronicles “A young Donald Trump (Sebastian Stan), eager to make his name as a hungry second son of a wealthy family in 1970s New York” as he “comes under the spell of Roy Cohn (Jeremy Strong), the cutthroat attorney who would help create the Donald Trump we know today,” according to the film’s official synopsis. The Apprentice opens Oct. 11 …

Saturday Night Live has added three new cast members to the NBC late night show for its 50th season: Ashley Padilla, a member of the Los Angeles sketch comedy and improvisational troupe The Groundlings; stand-up comic Emil Wakim; and Jane Wickline, part of the ensemble for the popular TikTok sketch show Stapleview. Chloe Troast, a featured player last season, is leaving, along with Punkie Johnson and Molly Kearney. Saturday Night Live returns Sept. 28 …

HBO has picked up an as-yet-untitled comedy series from Bottoms star Rachel Sennott, the premium cable channel announced Tuesday. The series follows a codependent group of friends who reunite, “navigating how the time apart, ambition, and new relationships have changed them.” Sennott will next be seen in Jason Reitman’s Saturday Night, hitting theaters on Oct. 11 …

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Maisy Stella on playing a younger Aubrey Plaza in new coming-of-age film ‘My Old A**’
MARNI GROSSMAN © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

In Megan Park’s new coming-of-age film, My Old A**, 18-year-old Elliot comes face-to-face with her 39-year-old self.

The fantastical, chance meeting comes after the teenager trips on mushrooms. Park told ABC Audio the story came from the idea of “wanting to talk to an older or younger version of yourself,” as well as the nostalgic feelings that came with returning home to Canada.

“I grew up not far from where we shot the movie and spent my summers there. And I was like, ‘Why did I ever want to leave?’” Park said. “It was really just the sentimental, nostalgic feeling that made me want to explore this idea.”

Aubrey Plaza and Maisy Stella play older and younger Elliot, respectively, and Stella said working with Plaza was a dream come true.

“It was, like, the coolest thing I’ll ever do. I’ve admired her for so long. I think she’s such a genius,” Stella said. “Anywhere near her would have been so exciting to me. Playing the same character was just so cool to me. I’ll never get over it.”

While Park says she relates to both older and younger Elliot, she was happy to center the movie on the younger character.

“I wanted to explore it through this fun coming-of-age entry point because it was a lighter headspace to be in,” Park said. “I think coming-of-age movies are really timeless if they’re done well, because you’re always kind of coming of age at different points in your life.” 

My Old A** streams worldwide Friday on Prime Video.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.