Taraji P. Henson set to make her Broadway debut in revival of August Wilson play

Taraji P. Henson set to make her Broadway debut in revival of August Wilson play
ABC/Troy Harvey

Nearly 30 years into her acting career Taraji P. Henson is set to make her Broadway debut. She’ll be starring alongside Cedric the Entertainer in Debbie Allen‘s production of Joe Turner’s Come and Gone by August Wilson.

Taraji will take on the role of Bertha Holly, wife of Cedric’s character, Seth Holly, with additional casting to be announced at a later date. Joe Turner’s Come and Gone is set to kick off in spring 2026.

“We are truly honored to return to August Wilson’s legacy,” producer Brian Anthony Moreland said in a statement. “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone is Wilson’s seminal masterpiece—an unflinching exploration of pain, identity, and hope. With Debbie Allen’s visionary direction and this extraordinary cast, the entire company will present a performance that resonates deeply and lingers in the hearts and minds of all who experience it.”

Joe Turner’s Come and Gone follows the story of Herald Loomis, a man living in Pittsburgh at Seth and Bertha’s boarding home, which houses Black travelers navigating the disorder caused by the Great Migration. Loomis is in search of his wife, but also his identity, belonging and healing after seven years of being illegally enslaved by Joe Turner. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Belly wants to marry Jeremiah in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season 3 official trailer
Belly wants to marry Jeremiah in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season 3 official trailer
Erika Doss/Prime

Belly is looking toward the future in The Summer I Turned Pretty official season 3 trailer.

In the new trailer, Belly (Lola Tung) and her boyfriend, Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), announce their plans to get married.

“First loves are important. But they’re not as important as lasts,” Belly says in her signature voice-over. Talking about her relationship with Conrad (Christopher Briney), Belly then says, “I loved him in a way that you can only really do the first time around. But that’s the past. Jeremiah — he is my future.”

Season 3 starts with a time jump. Belly is about to finish her junior year of college, and she’s excited about spending another summer in Cousins Beach with Jeremiah.

“Her future seems set, until some core-shaking events bring her first love Conrad back into her life,” according to the season’s official synopsis.

Belly’s mom, Laurel (Jackie Chung), does not seem to approve of her plans to get married so young.

“You two aren’t ready for a commitment like this. You’re talking about a lifetime,” she tells the couple in the trailer.

“Laur, I want to be with Belly for a lifetime. I can commit to that easy,” Jeremiah responds.

The first half of the trailer is set to Taylor Swift‘s Lover track “Daylight.” As the trailer goes on, we see moments with Belly and Conrad reconnecting and flashbacks to their previous relationship. That part is set to Swift’s song “Red.”

The third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty premieres on July 16.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Carly Rae Jepsen, Lena Dunham teaming up for ’10 Things I Hate About You’ musical
Carly Rae Jepsen, Lena Dunham teaming up for ’10 Things I Hate About You’ musical
Buena Vista/Getty Images

Carly Rae Jepsen is teaming up with Lena Dunham to bring 10 Things I Hate About You to the stage as a Broadway musical.

Carly will be composing the score along with Grammy winner Ethan Gruska, with Dunham and playwright Jessica Huang writing the book.

The musical is based on the 1999 teen classic starring Julia Stiles and Heath Ledger, which itself was a retelling of William Shakespeare’s play The Taming of the Shrew. The film famously had its own iconic musical moment with a scene of Ledger performing the Frankie Valli and Bob Gaudio tune “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” on the school bleachers.

This will be Dunham’s debut on a Broadway creative team. Carly previously made her Broadway debut as Cinderella in Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella in 2014.

An opening date for the 10 Things I Hate About You musical has not yet been announced.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: Matt Reeves has finished ‘The Batman: Part II’ script and more
In brief: Matt Reeves has finished ‘The Batman: Part II’ script and more

Matt Reeves has finished writing the script for the highly anticipated sequel to his 2022 film The Batman. Reeves shared the news in a photo posted to Instagram. In the photo, Reeves and co-writer Mattson Tomlin sit on a couch in front of the script, which is displayed on a coffee table. The blurred, black-and-white photo shows the script has a prominent bat on its cover, under which the title The Batman: Part II can be made out. “Partners in Crime (Fighters),” Reeves wrote in the caption, next to three bat emojis …

The Duffer Brothers have lined up their next project. The Stranger Things creators are developing the Ron Currie novel The Savage, Noble Death of Babs Dionne for Netflix, Deadline reports. The crime-thriller will center on the titular grandmother and crime matriarch who rules her small town in Maine …

Did you miss Drop in theaters? Not to worry. The Blumhouse horror movie will make its streaming debut July 11 on Peacock. Christopher Landon directed the film about a first date that was more than rough — it was deadly. Meghann Fahy and Brandon Sklenar star in the action-thriller …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.