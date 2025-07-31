Taron Egerton doesn’t want to play James Bond: ‘I’m too messy for that’

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Taron Egerton is not interested in taking over 007.

The actor said he does not think he should be the next person to take on the role of James Bond in a recent interview with Collider.

“I don’t think I’m a good choice for it. I think I’m too messy for that,” Egerton said. “I really love James Bond and particularly Daniel Craig‘s tenure. But I think I wouldn’t be good at it, and I think there’s so many cool, younger actors who would be great for it. I think it would be wasted on me, probably.”

Egerton previously played a spy in the 2014 film Kingsman: The Secret Service and once again in its 2017 sequel. Although he isn’t jumping at the chance to play Bond at the moment, Egerton said that doesn’t mean he doesn’t “have aspirations and plans” or that he’s against starring in “more commercial” franchises in the future.

“I think I’m a period in my life where I’ve been following the things that speak to me on a creative level a little bit more, but, you know, I’m sure I won’t feel that way forever,” Egerton said. “But James Bond is quite an undertaking and I think, one, as far as I’m aware, nobody’s asking me to do it. But also, it’s possibly not quite the thing that would make me happiest. I do think it’s a big old undertaking, it kind of consumes your life, a role like that.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Kate Beckinsale shares tribute honoring late mother Judy Loe
Jon Furniss/WireImage via Getty Images

Kate Beckinsale has shared a tribute to her late mother, Judy Loe.

The actress mourned the death of her mom in a post shared to Instagram on Thursday. Loe died on Tuesday, July 15, at age 78. The British actress was known for her roles in TV shows such as General Hospital, Inspector Morse, Casualty and Holby City.

In her tribute post, Beckinsale wrote she did not want to post this news, but that she did because she registered her mother’s death certificate and she knew it would soon become public record.

“She died the night of July 15th in my arms after immeasurable suffering. I have not picked all the best photos, nor the best videos, because I cannot bear to go through my camera roll yet,” Beckinsale wrote. “I deeply apologise to any of her friends who are finding out this way or through the press, but I cannot go through her phone. I am paralysed.”

Beckinsale wrote that her mother was the compass of her life, the love of her life and her dearest friend.

“The vastness and huge heart of this tiny woman has touched so many people who love her dearly. She has been brave in so many ways, forgiving sometimes too much, believing in the ultimate good in people and the world is so dim without her that it is nearly impossible to bear,” Beckinsale wrote.

The actress ended her message by telling her late mother how much she loves her.

“Mama, I love you so much. This has been my greatest fear since finding my father dead at five and I am here. Oh my Mama.. I’m sorry, I’m so sorry. I am so sorry,” Beckinsale wrote.

Krysten Ritter to return as Jessica Jones in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ season 2
Disney/David Russell

Jessica Jones is back.

Krysten Ritter will be reprising her role as the Marvel superhero for the second season of Daredevil: Born Again, Disney announced at its Upfront presentation Tuesday.

Ritter first played the role in the Netflix series Jessica Jones, which ran for three seasons from 2015-2019.

“It’s so great to be back, returning to Jessica after three seasons and The Defenders and now joining the MCU,” Ritter said. “I’m so excited to bring back this iconic character, and without giving too much away, there is much more in store for Jessica Jones. This is going to be an incredible season!”

Jessica Jones was one of five Marvel series that aired on Netflix, including Daredevil and The Defenders, before Disney launched its own streaming service, Disney+.

Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio reprised their Daredevil roles for Daredevil: Born Again, which aired its first season on Disney+ earlier this year.

Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.

Elizabeth Olsen must pick between two husbands in ‘Eternity’ trailer
A24

Elizabeth Olsen has to pick between two husbands in the official trailer for Eternity.

A24 released the new trailer for the upcoming romantic comedy on Tuesday. Along with Olsen, the film stars Miles Teller and Callum Turner.

Olsen plays Joan in the film, a woman who dies and arrives to the afterlife only to find both of her dead husbands there.

“In an afterlife where souls have one week to decide where to spend eternity, Joan is faced with the impossible choice between the man she spent her life with (Teller) and her first love (Turner), who died young and has waited decades for her to arrive,” according to the film’s official synopsis.

In the trailer, we see both of Joan’s husbands make attempts to woo her so that she will decide to be with them for eternity.

“We were together a week ago,” Teller’s Larry says to Joan.

“Well, a lot has happened in a week. You died, I died. I’ve just been reunited with both of my dead husbands, and I have to pick where to spend eternity,” she responds.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph and John Early also star in the film, which was directed by David Freyne.

Eternity arrives in theaters this November.

