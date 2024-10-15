‘Taxi Driver’ screenwriter Paul Schrader went shopping during “really bad musical” ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’

Robert Okine/Getty Images

While the original Joker had been compared to Martin Scorsese‘s Taxi Driver, that film’s acclaimed screenwriter Paul Schrader wasn’t impressed with Todd Phillips‘ panned sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux.

In a chat in Interview magazine, Schrader said he got to the theater to see the movie, but “I saw about 10 or 15 minutes of it. I left, bought something, came back, saw another 10 minutes. That was enough.”

He added, “It’s a really bad musical.”

When pressed for details, he had some choice words for Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, as well as their respective characters Joker/Arthur Fleck and Harley Quinn.

“I don’t like either of those people,” he sniffed.

“I don’t like them as actors. I don’t like them as characters. I don’t like the whole thing. I mean, those are people who, if they came to your house, you’d slip out the back door.”

The Oscar-nominated writer used to be a film critic, and it seems other critics agree with his review: Joker: Folie à Deux has a 33% from them on the aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

‘The Acolyte’ canceled after one season
Lucasfilm

Lucasfilm has struck down the prospects for a second season of The Acolyte.

The Disney+ show, starring Amandla Stenberg and created by Leslye Headland, launched on June 4 with two episodes, generating 4.8 million views for the first two chapters, enough to rank at #7 on Nielsen’s Top 10.

As the series progressed, it continued to divide fans and viewership dropped, and the show that also starred Squid Game‘s Lee Jung-Jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen and The Matrix‘s Carrie Ann-Moss, ended its eight-episode run on July 16 with the lowest finale viewership numbers for any Star Wars series on Disney+.

The $180 million show scored decently with critics, but even with a seemingly endless campaign of coverage from geek sites, the majority of Star Wars fans didn’t respond, according to its Rotten Tomatoes scores.

The aggregator lists The Acolyte‘s Critics Score at 78%, but the Audience Score at just 18%.

The Acolyte was set 100 years before the events of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, and centered on the mystery behind the murders of a group of Jedi. Stenberg played the dual role of sisters Osha and Mae, and Headland said in many interviews she was eager to continue the show for a second season.

Lucasfilm is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Jimmy Fallon taking Fridays off from ‘The Tonight Show’
NBCUniversal

For the upcoming season, Jimmy Fallon is going to join his late night colleagues Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers by taking Fridays off. 

The Hollywood Reporter says The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will move to a four-day-a-week schedule, as opposed to the five-day shooting schedule he’s kept for years. 

Most late night shows have been airing repeats on Fridays, even Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, but Fallon’s show had resisted the trend. 

The trade suspects NBC’s belt-tightening was behind the decision due to shifting viewer habits. As THR reported, that was behind the decision to clip Meyers’ Late Show house band and CBS’ move not to replace The Late Late Show with James Corden with another chat show, and instead air the cheaper-to-produce game show @Midnight in its place.

He may be a day short, but Fallon recently re-upped his contract through 2028. 

‘Baby Reindeer’ creator Richard Gadd reportedly snags Netflix deal
Disney/Scott Kirkland

Having three Emmys on his mantel wasn’t the end of the good news for Baby Reindeer creator Richard Gadd

The creator, writer and star of the Netflix series — which took home six Emmys Sunday night, including Outstanding Limited Series — has snagged a first-look deal with the streamer, according to Deadline

A “first-look” arrangement with a company means he will have an open door to create new shows for Netflix.

According to the trade, the show’s 11 nominations alone were enough to land him the deal: He signed with the streamer in August, Deadline says.

During his acceptance speech for writing the series, which tracked his real-life struggles with trying to break into the entertainment industry, substance abuse and sexual trauma, Gadd said in part, “10 years ago I was down and out, right, I never, ever, thought I’d get my life together … and then here I am, just over a decade later picking up one of the biggest writing awards in television.”

He added, “Now I don’t mean that to sound arrogant, I mean that as encouragement for anyone who’s going through a difficult time right now to persevere. I don’t know much about this life … but I do know that nothing lasts forever. And no matter how bad it gets, it always gets better. So if you’re struggling, keep going, keep going, and I promise you, things will be OK.”

