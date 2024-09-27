Taye Diggs says he was “blindsided” by accusations about one-time “hero” Diddy

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for City Harvest

The arrest of Bad Boy Records head and hip-hop icon Sean “Diddy” Combs continues to reverberate throughout Hollywood, and Taye Diggs has now sounded off on the arrest of the person he says he once considered a hero.

In a three-count federal indictment, the music mogul faces charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and interstate transportation for prostitution. These charges threaten to end his entertainment empire and his freedom.

Combs was taken into custody Sept. 16 and confined at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, a federal correctional facility.

On Thursday’s episode of Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson‘s Sibling Revelry podcast, Diggs said “all of it blindsided me.”

The stage and screen actor added, “He was a hero to me … he didn’t come from much, he started out as a dancer. All the things that I wasn’t growing up, he was.”

Diggs admitted, “So much confidence and a certain arrogance that I loved, and he made being Black cool. … He wore it like a badge.”

He continued, “I really put him on a pedestal and it was disappointing to see some of what happened. I couldn’t believe it. And I didn’t like that feeling.”

Taye tried to see a silver lining in the news. “On one side, I’m like, this is great for people to know that this happens: We can think life is to be lived a certain way, we can think a person is a certain way and they can be the exact opposite and get used to that, you know?”

Oliver noted, “If these allegations and the things are they’re saying are true, you know,” before sighing and saying, “People are sick.” 

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Sebastian Stan won’t stand for any Marvel hate.

The actor, who made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Bucky Barnes in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger, teased his next movie in the long-running film series and shut down those who want to “pick on” the franchise in a new interview with Variety, published Thursday.

“It’s become really convenient to pick on [Marvel films],” he told the outlet. “And that’s fine. Everyone’s got an opinion.”

“But they’re a big part of what contributes to this business and allows us to have smaller movies as well,” he continued. “This is an artery traveling through the system of this entire machinery that’s Hollywood. It feeds in so many more ways than people acknowledge.”

Stan said he gets “protective” of the franchise “because the intention is really f****** good.”

He added, “It’s just f****** hard to make a good movie over and over again.”

Stan will star in Thunderbolts* next summer, in which he leads a ragtag group of heroes — many of them reformed villains — including Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell and Hannah John-Kamen. 

Julia Louis-Dreyfus also reprises in the film.

Stan says the movie is “kind of like One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” describing both of them as being about “a guy coming into this group that was chaotic and degenerate, and somehow finding a way to unite them.”

With Stan playing Barnes aka The Winter Soldier across numerous movies and even a TV series, the actor is “constantly … challenging” himself.

As proof, he’s in two of the year’s buzziest films heading into awards season: A Different Man, out Sept. 20, and The Apprentice, out Oct. 11.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

In brief: Netflix officially greenlights Florence Pugh-led ‘East of Eden’ and more
Netflix has officially greenlit a series adaptation of author John Steinbeck’s East of Eden. As previously announced, Florence Pugh will lead the cast, which also includes Poor ThingsChristopher Abbott, Challengers’ Mike Faist and Warrior‘s Hoon Lee. Zoe Kazan, the granddaughter of director Elia Kazan, who previously adapted the novel into a 1955 film that launched James Dean‘s career, will executive produce and write for the seven-episode limited series … 

Variety reports Jennifer Hudson and comedian Fortune Feimster have been added to the voice cast of the third Paw Patrol movie, joining McKenna Grace, who reprises her lead role as Skye. Plot details and specifics on Hudson and Feimster’s characters have not been revealed. The first two Paw Patrol movies have collectively grossed over $345 million worldwide, per the outlet …

The Critics Choice Association has announced the honorees for its fall 2024 Critics Choice Association’s celebration series. Zoe Saldaña will be honored with the Groundbreaker Award at the fourth annual Celebration of Latino Cinema & Television for her starring role in Netflix’s Emilia Pérez. The third annual Celebration of AAPI Cinema & Television will recognize actress Joan Chen with the Career Achievement Award for her performance in Dìdi; and filmmaker Tyler Perry will receive the seventh annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television’s Icon Award for his incredible body of work and achievements throughout the years …

Travis Scott arrested in Paris after fight with hotel security guard
Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images

Travis Scott was arrested Friday while in Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games.

The Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed he was arrested at the Georges V hotel following an altercation with security, who tried to break up a fight between him and his bodyguard. An investigation is now underway. 

Travis’ Paris arrest comes as footage of his arrest in Miami Beach has been released. The body-camera footage obtained by TMZ shows his exchange with police back in June, in which he tells the officers he’s scared and outnumbered.

The cops had run into Travis, born Jacques Bermon Webster, while responding to a call about a fight at Miami Beach Marina. He’d been arguing with someone on a boat when they approached him, smelled alcohol and asked if he’d been drinking, to which Travis replied, “It’s Miami.”

He was arrested for disorderly intoxication and trespassing; the former charge was dropped.

