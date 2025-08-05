Taylor Kitsch says he’s not returning as Tim Riggins in ‘Friday Night Lights’ reboot

Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Prime Video

Taylor Kitsch says he won’t be part of the highly anticipated Friday Night Lights reboot — he has his sights set on something else.

At the red carpet premiere for The Terminal List: Dark Wolf on Monday night, Kitsch opened up to The Wrap about whether he would be involved in the upcoming reboot.

“I was asked to do it,” he said. “I’m not going back, no.”

Instead, he said he would be continuing his work with Howlers Ridge, a nonprofit retreat center in Bozeman, Montana, aimed at supporting veterans and those battling addiction.

“It’s for veterans and people on the sober side of addiction,” said Kitsch, who mentioned that the program is in its third year. “Addiction runs through my family, it’s affected my life on so many levels. And then, obviously, the veteran community, the SEAL community, and the veteran families have affected my life for the better.”

In The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, Kitsch stars as Ben Edwards, a CIA operative. The series follows Ben “throughout his journey from the Navy SEALS to the clandestine side of CIA Special Operations,” according to a press release, and stars Chris Pratt, Tom Hopper, Luke Hemsworth and more. The series is a prequel to the 2022 series The Terminal List, which starred Kitsch, Pratt, Constance Wu, Riley Keough and more.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is set to premiere on Prime Video on Aug. 27.

Kitsch previously portrayed Tim Riggins on Friday Night Lights for five seasons.

The show aired its first season in 2006 and centered around a high school football team in small-town Texas, led by Coach Eric Taylor, played by Kyle Chandler. In December 2024, Good Morning America confirmed that a new adaptation of Friday Night Lights was in development at Peacock.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

