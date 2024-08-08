Taylor Swift concert terror plot suspect sought to kill self and ‘as many people as possible,’ officials say

Thomas Niedermueller/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

(VIENNA, Austria) — Bomb-making materials were found in the home of one of two people suspected of planning a terror attack on upcoming Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna, authorities said Thursday, adding that both suspects appeared to be inspired by the Islamic State group and al-Qaeda.

The main suspect, a 19-year-old Austrian citizen, fully confessed to attack plans during an interrogation, according to Omar Haijawi-Pirchner, head of Austria’s Directorate of State Security and Intelligence.

The suspect was “clearly radicalized in the direction of the Islamic State” and allegedly intended to kill himself and “as many people as possible” outside the concert venue using knives and homemade explosives, Haijawi-Pirchner said at a news conference Thursday.

The 19-year-old, who was from the Austrian town of Ternitz and had North Macedonian roots, had been preparing for the attack since late July and drastically changed his appearance, according to Franz Ruf, the public security director at Austria’s Ministry of Interior. The 19-year-old researched bomb-making techniques and uploaded to the internet an oath of allegiance to the current leader of the Islamic State, Haijawi-Pirchner said.

A second suspect — a 17-year-old Austrian citizen — was arrested in Vienna on Wednesday afternoon. A 15-year-old Turkish citizen was also detained and questioned, according to Haijawi-Pirchner. No further suspects are being sought, Ruf said.

Each of the two suspects was known to police and both were said to have been involved in the direct preparation of the foiled attack, according to Haijawi-Pirchner. Most of the plans and preparations were made at the 19-year-old’s home, Ruf said.

The 15-year-old, who was interrogated, had been asked by the main suspect about ignition mechanisms, Haijawi-Pirchner said.

The 17-year-old suspect, who has Turkish-Croatian roots, was employed a few days ago at a facility company providing services at the concert venue and would have been working there, according to Haijawi-Pirchner. It was discovered during the investigation that he was on the grounds of Vienna’s Ernst Happel Stadium, where Swift’s concerts were to be held.

Swift had concerts scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Vienna.

When Ruf announced the arrests on Wednesday, he said security at the shows would be increased. Hours later, the concerts were canceled.

“We have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety,” a message from Barracuda Music said. “All tickets will be automatically refunded.”

The Vienna shows were expected to draw 65,000 concertgoers per day, with an additional 10,000 to 15,000 fans outside of the area, police said.

One of those fans planning to attend a Vienna show, Joelle Ferri, told ABC News that, despite the cancellation, Swifties have gathered to sing song and make friends.

“There are so many Swifties everywhere trading bracelets, wearing merch, wearing the outfits they were going to wear for the concert,” Ferri said. “This is genuinely the most beautiful thing I have experienced, seeing everyone come together after such a horrible thing happened and everyone kept their head high and made it a good experience for everyone.”

Another would-be concertgoer, Colleen Boltz, told ABC News she was at the airport in Minneapolis, en route to Vienna, when she learned the show was canceled.

“We still plan on going to Vienna and participating in the Swiftie gatherings. I’m meeting up with Swifties that I met online and it will still be a blast,” she said.

Boltz also has a ticket to one of Swift’s upcoming London shows. The pop star is set to return to London’s Wembley Stadium from Aug. 15 to Aug. 20.

“We really hope that she does not need to cancel London,” Boltz said.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan told Sky News on Thursday that the concerts will go on as scheduled.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Britain’s Princess Anne hospitalized after ‘incident,’ palace says
Princess Anne, Princess Royal attends day 2 of the 2024 Royal Windsor Horse Show in Home Park, Windsor Castle on May 2, 2024 in Windsor, England. (Max Mumby/indigo/Getty Images, FILE)

(LONDON) — Britain’s Princess Anne has been hospitalized following an “incident” at Gatcombe Park on Sunday evening, Buckingham Palace said on Monday.

The princess on Monday was being treated in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, “as a precautionary measure,” the palace said. She is “expected to make a full and swift recovery,” the statement added.

“The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery,” the palace said in a statement.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

US military delivers supplies to Gaza via pier, but there’s no one to distribute them
ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — U.S. officials are defending President Joe Biden’s decision to build a $230 million temporary pier off Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid as a better-than-nothing solution to the worsening crisis there, even as rough waves have forced its closure several times in the past month and aid workers on shore say it’s nearly impossible to distribute the supplies due to safety concerns.

According to the military, which invited reporters to tour the pier for the first time on Tuesday, the structure has enabled the delivery of some 13.6 million pounds of food to a United Nations-run warehouse on shore. The amount is roughly equivalent to what the U.N. says can fit inside 200 to 600 of its ground trucks — less than half of what aid organizations say Gaza’s two million residents might need in a day.

“This is a temporary solution to help rush aid into the zone, again recognizing the dire security situation there. But we’re going to continue to look at all ways to get security in there,” said Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon’s press secretary.

Biden’s decision to build the pier came amid frustration with the Israelis that they were allowing too few aid trucks inside Gaza, citing security concerns. The plan was that the pier would enable some two million meals a day — or 150 trucks — that could augment ground convoys carrying supplies through border crossings like Kerem Shalom in Israel and Rafah in Egypt.

But that hasn’t happened.

Since being anchored in mid-May, the pier has been operational about half the time it has been in place. The temporary structure, built to rise and fall with the waves, has had to be moved twice to the Israeli port of Ashdod due to rough seas — including once because portions of the pier broke and it had to be repaired.

In an interview with ABC News, Army Col. Samuel Miller, commander of the 7th Transportation Brigade, said the hope is that seas are calmer in July. He said it’s possible though that weather will become more of a factor in August and into fall.

“We knew coming here there were going to be challenges. And we’ve seen just about every one of those challenges,” Miller told ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz in an interview on Tuesday from the pier.

For now, he later added, “We’re resolute and we’re back out here.”

Officials say the military warned the White House beforehand of the likely complications, including high seas, that would make the pier inoperable. But with few other options, Biden announced his decision during his State of the Union speech last March and ordered 1,000 U.S. troops to deploy to facilitate the maritime corridor.

Aid organizations say an even bigger problem is that there’s no system to distribute the aid once it arrives. The U.N.’s World Food Programme had struck an agreement with the military to deliver the aid that arrives via the pier, as Biden has insisted that no U.S. troops deploy on shore in Gaza. But WFP temporarily suspended operations earlier this month, pending a security review, and has not resumed operations.

“The risks, frankly, are becoming increasingly intolerable,” Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the U.N. secretary-general, told reporters on Tuesday.

Kate Phillips-Barrasso, vice president of global policy and advocacy for Mercy Corps, which operates inside Gaza, said the issue isn’t with the pier itself but the “complete lack” of safety guarantees to aid workers from the Israelis.

“It doesn’t matter if the aid comes in over land or through the sea. It’s impossible to deliver at a scale that would prevent massive food insecurity and potential famine” without guarantees given to aid workers and safe corridors, Phillips-Barrasso said.

When asked about the U.N. potentially suspending humanitarian operations across Gaza, the Pentagon’s Ryder said there were no plans for U.S. service members to fill that role should that happen.

“We’re going to continue to work with humanitarian organizations via USAID and other regional partners to ensure that we can find a way to get that,” he said.

In the meantime, Col. Miller said the military troops tending to the pier will keep going until they are told to stop.

“We’re out here to do our mission — to move those pallets — and those above us will make those decisions,” he said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

China responds to NATO accusations saying Beijing is ‘enabler’ of Russian war
Rainer Puster / EyeEm/Getty Images

(HONG KONG and LONDON) — A Chinese official rejected on Thursday an accusation from NATO members, who said that Beijing has become a “decisive enabler” of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

A spokesperson for China’s Mission to the European Union said a declaration issued on Wednesday by NATO members was “filled with Cold War mentality and belligerent rhetoric.”

“We never provide lethal weapons to either party of the conflict, and exercise strict export control on dual-use goods including civilian drones,” the spokesperson said in published remarks.

NATO members, who are in Washington for a summit, had included the accusations against China as part of a wide-ranging declaration. The document said China’s international ambitions and efforts “continue to challenge our interests, security and values.”

The declaration also included direct references to what NATO members described as China’s “deepening strategic partnership” with Russia.

That relationship, which NATO said was “mutually reinforcing attempts to undercut and reshape the rules-based international order,” was a cause “for profound concern,” the 32-member alliance wrote in the declaration published Wednesday.

“The PRC has become a decisive enabler of Russia’s war against Ukraine through its so-called ‘no limits’ partnership and its large-scale support for Russia’s defence industrial base,” the declaration said, using an acronym for the People’s Republic of China. “This increases the threat Russia poses to its neighbours and to Euro-Atlantic security.”

NATO members said China supplied Russia with dual-use materials, including components used for building weapons. China also supplied equipment and raw materials that “serve as inputs for Russia’s defence sector,” the declaration said.

“The PRC cannot enable the largest war in Europe in recent history without this negatively impacting its interests and reputation,” the declaration said.

China, using language similar to its previous statements, characterized its trade with Russia as “normal.” The spokesperson said the NATO declaration included “obvious lies and smears,” which China was “firmly” rejecting.

“The normal trade flows between China and Russia does not target any third party, nor should it be subject to disruption or coercion,” the Chinese spokesperson said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.