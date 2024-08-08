Taylor Swift concert terror plot suspect sought to kill self and ‘as many people as possible,’ officials say

Thomas Kronsteiner/Getty Images

(VIENNA, Austria) — Bomb-making materials were found in the home of one of two people suspected of planning a terror attack on upcoming Taylor Swift concerts in Austria, authorities said, adding that ‘s capital this week, authorities said Thursday, adding that both suspects appeared to be inspired by the Islamic State group and al-Qaeda.

The main suspect, a 19-year-old Austrian citizen, fully confessed to attack plans during an interrogation, according to Omar Haijawi-Pirchner, head of Austria’s Directorate of State Security and Intelligence.

The suspect was “clearly radicalized in the direction of the Islamic State” and allegedly intended to kill himself and “as many people as possible” outside the concert venue using knives and homemade explosives, Haijawi-Pirchner said during a press conference Thursday in Vienna.

The 19-year-old, who was from the Austrian town of Ternitz and had North Macedonian roots, had been preparing for the attack since late July and drastically changed his appearance, according to Franz Ruf, the public security director at Austria’s Ministry of Interior. He researched bomb-making techniques and uploaded to the internet an oath of allegiance to the current leader of the Islamic State, Haijawi-Pirchner said.

A second suspect — a 17-year-old Austrian citizen – was arrested in Vienna on Wednesday afternoon. A 15-year-old Turkish citizen was also detained and questioned, according to Haijawi-Pirchner. No further suspects are being sought, Ruf said.

Each of the two suspects was known to police and both were said to have been involved in the direct preparation of the foiled attack, according to Haijawi-Pirchner. Most of the plans and preparations were made at the 19-year-old’s home, Ruf said.

A 15-year-old, who was interrogated, had been asked by the main suspect about ignition mechanisms, Haijawi-Pirchner said.

The 17-year-old suspect, who has Turkish-Croatian roots, was employed a few days ago at a facility company providing services at the concert venue and would have been working there, according to Haijawi-Pirchner. It was discovered during the investigation that he was on the grounds of Vienna’s Ernst Happel Stadium, where three Taylor Swift concerts were to be held,

Sudan’s RSF paramilitary group advances towards key humanitarian port amid civil war
In this file photo, people refill donkey-drawn water tanks during a water crisis in Port Sudan in the Red Sea State of war-torn Sudan on April 9, 2024. (AFP via Getty Images)

(LONDON) — Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group have advanced eastwards towards the key administrative and humanitarian hub of Port Sudan, claiming to have taken the key town of Sinja, the capital of Sennar State.

Over 60,000 people have fled Sinja Town, south of Sudan’s capital Khartoum, to neighboring localities according to the United Nations, as fighting between the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces intensified in the state towards the end of June.

Videos posted on social media appear to show RSF fighters driving through Sennar state. Another video posted by the RSF on July 2 appears to show militants outside the Sennar State Radio and Television Corporation, celebrating their advance.

“Our forces now control the capital of Sennar after defeating the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and its allies,” said the RSF in a post on social media network X.

They claimed to have seized a “large stock of military equipment” and weapons, saying the SAF suffered “heavy casualties numbering in the hundreds.” ABC News was unable to independently verify the claimed casualty figure.

The RSF’s eastward advance — the group now controls a large part of Western Sudan including the Darfur region — has raised concerns that the paramilitary group is closing in on Port Sudan, the city a key administrative and humanitarian on the Red Sea.

“This is having a huge impact on innocent civilians,” Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for the U.N.’s secretary-general, said on Tuesday. “Latest figures indicate that more than 60,000 men, women and children have already fled the fighting in that area.”

“The situation is extremely volatile and our humanitarian colleagues fear that the number could increase in the coming days, as the fighting between the parties continues and people are moving constantly in an elusive search for safety,” Dujarric said.

As the war in Sudan enters its 15th month, as many as 40,000 people have been killed in fighting between the warring parties, said Ahmed Abbas, spokesperson for the Sudan’s Doctors Union. The conflict has also precipitated the world’s largest displacement crisis, with over 9.1 million people forced to flee their homes across Sudan’s 18 states, according to the International Office of Migration (IOM).

Last week, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, an international monitoring agency, released a “snapshot” indicating the war in Sudan has triggered the world’s largest hunger crisis, with over half of Sudan’s population of 26 million now facing “crisis” levels of hunger. The report indicated that unlike the Darfur crisis 20 years ago, today’s crisis in Sudan spans the nation, including Khartoum, one of Africa’s most-promising capitals, and Al Jazeira state, known as Sudan’s “breadbasket” state, where almost 300,000 people are now facing “famine-like” hunger.

“Imagine a city the size of London being displaced. That’s what its like, but it’s happening with the constant threat of crossfire, with famine, disease, and brutal ethnic and gender-based violence,” said IOM Director General Amy Pope.

The U.S. Agency for International Development said the situation is now “historically dire” warning that it’s a crisis “comparable to-and potentially worse than” the Famine in Ethiopia in the early 1980s.

“The SAF and RSF must negotiate an immediate ceasefire to facilitate predictable and sustained humanitarian access to all Sudanese and remain at the negotiating table to end this conflict.,” said USAID.

Russia agrees to free Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan in multi-country prisoner swap
Paul Whelan, a former US Marine accused of spying and arrested in Russia stands inside a defendants’ cage during a hearing at a court in Moscow on Aug. 23, 2019. (Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Russia and the United States have agreed to swap prisoners in an extraordinary multipart deal, according to senior Biden administration official.

The swap will allow the two wrongfully detained American citizens held by Moscow, Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, to return home.

Gershkovich, 32, was arrested by Russian authorities in March 2023 for espionage, a charge he and U.S. officials flatly deny, with President Joe Biden saying Gershkovich was targeted for being a journalist and an American.

After an unusually hasty trial that played out behind closed doors, Gershkovich was found guilty and sentenced to 16 years in a high-security penal colony.

Whelan, who holds U.S., British, Irish and Canadian citizenship, was arrested in December 2018 while traveling on an American passport in Russia and also accused of espionage.

Both the Biden and Trump administrations denied the allegation against Whelan. He was convicted on the charges in June 2020 and sentenced to 16 years in prison, ultimately serving five.

Polls open in Iran run-off presidential election
KeithBinns/Getty Images

(LONDON) — Polls opened Friday in Iran for the run-off presidential election as none of the four candidates won more than 50% of the votes in the first round on June 28.

Lawmaker Masoud Pezeshkian, a reformist, and former nuclear negotiator for Iran, Saeed Jalili, a conservative, found their way to the top of the ballots with Pezeshkian leading but still not solidifying a majority.

Once known as rivals in the Islamic Republic’s political scene, Iranian reformists and the conservative party used to convince people to cast their votes for them by advocating for different and competing plans, stoking emotions and encouraging large voter turnout.

However, the first round of this election had the lowest turnout in the 45-year history of the theocratic regime, with official statistics saying only 40% of the eligible voters had cast their votes, though even that number is largely disputed by analysts who believe the real turnout was much lower.

The turnout is seen as a disappointing result for the country as the Islamic Republic leadership has repeatedly used election turnouts as a major indicator to prove its legitimacy on the international scene and within diplomatic negotiations.

However, even the reformist candidate, Pezeshkian, along with many activists and former and current political prisoners and families of victims of the last decades of Islamic Republic ruling, has been advocating for boycotting this election, saying there is no fundamental difference between the two parties and no change can be expected from either of them.

Some remarks of Pezeshkian have specifically been highlighted by advocates for election boycott, including his reference to execution and his background in implementing compulsory hijab rules against women.

“I will withdraw from the elections if Mr. Jalili promises he would get executed if he does not achieve the 8% growth in his government,” Pezeshkian said recently in a TV debate.

While the reference was described as “irresponsible” and “careless” by users on social media — and even some of his supporters who believe any form of execution must be banned — he later posted it on his X account.

However, Pezeshkian’s supporters believe that if his conservative rival wins, even the smallest possibility of any political changes that could ease people’s livelihoods would be lost due to Jalili’s role in leading the Islamic Republic nuclear negotiation team from 2007 through 2013 when the country faced many international sanctions because of its nuclear activities.

The snap election was called after the late President Ebrahim Raisi was killed in a helicopter crash on May 19 and, according to the country’s constitution, upon the death of a president, the next president must be elected within 50 days.

