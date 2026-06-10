Taylor Swift got her VHS ‘Toy Story’ tape signed by Tom Hanks

Taylor Swift got her VHS ‘Toy Story’ tape signed by Tom Hanks
Tim Allen, Tom Hanks, Joan Cusack, and Taylor Swift attend the ‘Toy Story 5’ Los Angeles World Premiere in Los Angeles, California on June 9, 2026. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for for TAS Rights Management)

When Taylor Swift revealed that she’d written a song for Toy Story 5, she noted that she’d been “a Toy Story kid from the age of 5 til now.” And she proved it by showing up to the movie’s premiere on Tuesday night with her original VHS tape of Toy Story under her arm.

But she wasn’t just carrying it around to prove her fandom; she asked Toy Story star Tom Hanks to autograph it for her. He did, as he told USA Today, and then laughed, “I told her she should have brought in the VHS machine so that we could have signed it, ’cause that could go into the Smithsonian Institute as well.”

Separately, Tom told Variety that he had no idea Taylor had a song in the movie until the last moment, when, he said, “They ushered us into a soundproof room and said, ‘Tonight, at 9 p.m., the true end titles song is going to drop and it’s by Taylor Swift.'”

“And I said, ‘You guys kept this from us all this time?’ We saw the movie and it did not — we had some dummy [song] in there, so they surprised us as well.”

He added, “That’s like saying, ‘By the way, Judy Garland is singing “Over the Rainbow” at the beginning of this’ — that kind of thing.”

And while speaking to E! at the premiere, Tom offered the following marriage advice to Taylor and her fiancé, Travis Kelce: “The man must make the waffles on Sunday.”

Toy Story 5 arrives June 19.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Pixar.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Chase Infiniti, Rowan Blanchard and more appear in ‘The Testaments’ trailer
Chase Infiniti, Rowan Blanchard and more appear in ‘The Testaments’ trailer
‘The Testaments’ key art. (Courtesy of Hulu)

A new story in Gilead is unfolding soon.

Nearly a year after June Osborn’s story in The Handmaid’s Tale series reached its conclusion, a new chapter of Gilead’s story will be told in The Testaments, a series also based on Margaret Atwood’s book of the same name.

Good Morning America was the first to debut the star-studded trailer Thursday.

The trailer introduces audiences to Agnes McKenzie (Chase Infiniti), who sets the scene: A dollhouse mirroring what it’s like in Gilead, the fictional totalitarian theocratic regime that was introduced in The Handmaid’s Tale, which has replaced the United States and is structured around strict gender roles and religion.

“Some dolls were always busy,” Infiniti begins. “Others were always doing the important work. There is a little girl doll, that’s me.”

As clips of Infiniti in purple uniform appear with other girls in purple uniform, she says, “Back then, we still believed in this world.”

“I guess it’s easier to accept a story than believe that the people around you are monsters,” Infiniti adds as a clip of her and her friends appear to be introduced to the atrocities of Gilead for the first time.

According to a synopsis, The Testaments serves as an “evolution of The Handmaid’s Tale.” It’s a coming-of-age story following the young women as they navigate the halls of Aunt Lydia’s (Ann Dowd) preparatory school for future wives.

The show also stars Lucy Halliday, Rowan Blanchard, Mattea Conforti and Mabel Li.

Atwood’s book, which was released in 2019, served as a sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale and was set 15 years after June’s story. 

Elisabeth Moss, who portrayed June Osborne/Offred in The Handmaid’s Tale, serves as a co-executive producer with showrunner Bruce Miller.

The Testaments premieres on Hulu on April 8.

Disney is the parent company of ABC and Hulu.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘How to Train Your Dragon 2’ crew member suffers injury and more
In brief: ‘How to Train Your Dragon 2’ crew member suffers injury and more

A crew member on the set of How to Train Your Dragon 2 has suffered a severe injury. Variety reports that a special effects technician on the project severed multiple fingers on one of his hands during an incident with a saw in a worksop at Sky Studios Elstree, where the live-action sequel is currently in production. Despite having extensive surgery, the outlet reports the severed digits could not be reattached …

Julianna Margulies has joined the cast of Paradise season 3. Deadline reports the actress will be part of the series’ recurring cast for the third season. Her specific character and the plot of the third season are being kept under wraps. Sterling K. Brown stars in the Hulu show, which follows a serene community that houses some of the world’s most prominent individuals …

A bunch of stars have joined Tatiana Maslany in an upcoming sci-fi horror thriller called Green Bank. Kumail Nanjiani, Jim Belushi, Brittany O’Grady and Taylor John Smith are the newest additions to the film’s cast, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Josh Ruben is directing the movie, which is set to begin production this week in Atlanta, Georgia …

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘Imperfect Women’ trailer and more
In brief: ‘Imperfect Women’ trailer and more

Sony Pictures Animation has shifted the release date for its upcoming film BUDS. The original comedy film, for which the studio has not released a description, will now premiere in theaters on Dec. 22, 2027, instead of its previous date of March 12, 2027. Sony says this change is due to the box office success of its latest release, GOAT, as they want to position BUDS at the lucrative winter holiday moviegoing season …

Apple TV has released the trailer for its new psychological thriller Imperfect Women. Kerry Washington and Elisabeth Moss star in and executive produce the eight-episode series, which premieres its first two episodes on March 18. New episodes will debut weekly on Wednesdays through April 29 …

You can see the late James Van Der Beek act in one of his final roles in the trailer for the upcoming thriller film The Gates. Lionsgate has released the trailer for the upcoming film, which arrives in theaters on March 13. The movie follows three college students on a road trip gone wrong who find themselves trapped in a small gated community after they witness a murder …

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.