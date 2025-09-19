Taylor Swift’s ‘The Release Party of a Showgirl’ hitting theaters Oct. 3

There’s footage of Taylor Swift directing something posted on the Taylor Nation Instagram page, and you’ll likely get to see what that something is at a theater near you in October.

Following reports that some sort of “theatrical event” is being planned around the release of Taylor’s new album, The Life of a Showgirl, on Oct. 3, Variety reports that an 89-minute event called Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl will arrive in theaters that day.

The event, which is being described as a film, will be in theaters Friday, Oct. 3, through Sunday, Oct. 5, in every AMC Theatre location. AMC was Taylor’s partner for her Eras Tour film. But non-AMC theaters will also host screenings, including Cinemark and Regal theaters. 

Tickets are now on sale at ReleasePartyofaShowgirl.com. They cost $12 because Showgirl is Taylor’s 12th album.

According to Variety, the 89-minute event will include the premiere of a video for the song “The Fate of Ophelia,” as well as behind-the-scenes footage from that video shoot, lyric videos for the album’s other songs and Taylor’s “personal reflections” on the album’s songs.

A rep for Taylor has confirmed the details of Variety‘s story to ABC News.

Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby and Joseph Quinn talk 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps'
Marvel Studios

Marvel’s first family is finally introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The film, which flies into theaters on Thursday, stars Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic and Sue Storm/Invisible Woman. Joseph Quinn and Ebon-Moss Bacharach also star as Johnny Storm/Human Torch and Ben Grimm/The Thing.

In the upcoming movie, Sue Storm becomes pregnant with her and Reed Richards’ child. Similarly, Kirby is currently pregnant with her first child.

“I just can’t wait for her to meet her uncles,” Kirby told ABC News. “It’s really moving to me. It’s been a complete synergy between these guys becoming my family and her being part of this new family … it’s been a surreal timing.”

Quinn said he never dreamed that he’d grow up to become a superhero.

“It’s mad that I am a superhero. I can’t really wrap my head around it. I don’t think it was necessarily an aspiration or a particular goal. I’m delighted that it’s happened,” he said. “I think little youthful me would probably find it quite funny, wouldn’t believe me.”

Speaking of childhood, Pascal said he wishes The Fantastic Four: First Steps had been around for him to watch when he was growing up.

“I would loved to have seen this movie as a kid,” Pascal said. “I think seeing a movie like this as a kid in the theater is the reason that I’m here today.” 

Ariana DeBose says mom Gina Michelle DeBose has died of complications from ovarian cancer
Ariana DeBose attends the 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024, in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Ariana DeBose‘s mother, Gina Michelle DeBose, died Sunday morning “due to complications with stage 3 ovarian cancer,” the actress and singer said this week.

The West Side Story star took to Instagram on Tuesday, posting a carousel of photos and a tribute to her “gorgeous, hilarious, outspoken, warrior queen Mother.”

“I couldn’t be more proud of her and how she fought this insidious disease over the past 3 years. She was 57 years young,” DeBose wrote in the caption.

“She was my favorite person, my biggest fan and toughest critic. My best friend. She was my date to every important moment in my professional and personal life – and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” the post continued. “It had always been the two of us for as long as I can remember.”

DeBose said her mom “fought like hell to give me a good life, a good education and every opportunity in the world. I wouldn’t be where I am without her.”

The Academy Award winner recalled a moment from her 2022 Oscars acceptance speech — delivered after winning the award for best supporting actress for her role as Anita in West Side Story — writing, “I meant it when I said my Oscar ‘is just as much hers as it is mine.'”

DeBose also highlighted her mom’s purpose in life, to educate young people.

“She passed just shy of delivering 30 years of service as a public school teacher,” she wrote. “She was beloved and incredibly respected by her colleagues and students alike. The greatest advocate for the underdog, a believer in arts education and the smartest person I know – with a willingness to speak her mind regardless of the consequences.”

She added that her “greatest and most proud achievement will always be to have made her proud.”

In one of the carousel photos, DeBose left a detailed note outlining where people could donate in her mother’s memory.

“Details for a celebration of her life will be made available in the coming weeks,” the note read. “At this time, I ask that my family’s privacy be respected.”

A representative for DeBose did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

