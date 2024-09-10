Teacher arrested for allegedly putting 5-year-old boy in headlock
(NEW YORK) — A teacher in New York City has been arrested and charged after police say he allegedly put a 5-year-old boy in a headlock on Monday, police said.
The incident occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m. inside of PS 153 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Elementary School in the Hamilton Heights area of Manhattan in New York City, according to ABC News’ New York station WABC-TV.
“46-year-old Anthony Wicks was charged with assault and acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17, according to police,” WABC confirmed.
The 5-year-old child was subsequently taken to NewYork-Presbyterian / Columbia University Irving Medical Center and is expected to survive, WABC said, though no details were given about what injuries the child may have suffered or how severe they might have been.
It is not immediately known what instigated the alleged assault and the investigation remains open.
(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. Navy has exonerated 256 Black sailors who were unjustly court-martialed in 1944 following the Port Chicago explosion in California that killed 320 people.
The sailors had been punished for refusing to go back to work in what they considered to be an unsafe environment. Their prosecution took place at a time when the U.S. military was still segregated and reflected the unfair treatment that Black sailors experienced.
The 256 sailors were exonerated by Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro on the 80th anniversary of the accidental, deadly World War II-era blast, which also injured 400 other people. The explosion at an ammunition loading area also damaged two ships and a train, and caused damage to the nearby town of Port Chicago, located east of Oakland, California.
Del Toro’s exoneration carries more weight than a pardon, which acknowledges guilt. Instead, the exoneration will vacate all of the court-martials that the 256 sailors had to go through.
What happened after the deadly explosion reflected the double standard experienced by white and Black personnel in the segregated military at the time.
White supervising officers at Port Chicago were given hardship leave, while the surviving Black sailors they commanded in segregated units that loaded ammunition were ordered back to work at the port, which had been functioning around the clock to get ammunition to U.S. troops on the front lines.
Expressing safety concerns about their workplace in the wake of the deadly blast, 258 Black sailors refused to return to work handling dangerous ammunition.
After threats of disciplinary action, 208 of the sailors returned to work — but they still received summary court-martials for disobeying orders and received a Bad Conduct Discharge and forfeiture of three months’ pay. Later reviews suspended the discharges, lowered the amount of the forfeitures and set aside one conviction for insufficient evidence.
The other 50 sailors who refused to return to work were convicted and charged with mutiny; they have become known as the “Port Chicago 50.”
In a mass court-martial, these sailors were sentenced to a Dishonorable Discharge, 15 years confinement at hard labor, a reduction in rank, and total forfeiture of their pay. Later reviews of the general court-martial resulted in a suspension of the discharges and reduced the period of confinement from 15 years to 17-29 months.
Two sailors were later cleared.
By January 1946, nearly all the sailors had been released and were given the opportunity to finish their military service contracts.
“The Port Chicago 50, and the hundreds who stood with them, may not be with us today, but their story lives on, a testament to the enduring power of courage and the unwavering pursuit of justice,” Del Toro said in a Navy statement. “They stand as a beacon of hope, forever reminding us that even in the face of overwhelming odds, the fight for what’s right can and will prevail.”
Del Toro’s decision to exonerate the 256 sailors follows a legal review by the Navy’s General Counsel that found significant legal errors during the court-martial, including trying them all together despite conflicting interests, as well as a denial of what the Navy called “meaningful right to counsel.”
“The courts-martial also occurred before the Navy’s Court of Inquiry report on the Port Chicago explosion was finalized, which certainly would have informed their defense and contained nineteen substantive recommendations to improve ammunition loading practices,” the Navy’s statement read.
All of the sailors who were convicted following the blast are now deceased, and the Navy is asking any possible descendants to reach out to the branch for future notifications about the incident.
(NEW YORK) — A hurricane warning has been issued for Bermuda as Ernesto strengthened to a Category 2 storm overnight.
Ernesto had maximum sustained winds of 100 mph Friday morning.
The hurricane is forecast to strengthen on Friday, but will remain a Category 2 storm as it passes Bermuda. Flash flooding covers a roadway after Tropical Storm Ernesto moved through the area in Dorado, Puert…
The hurricane will approach Bermuda Friday night as the eye wall — with its strongest winds — passes over Bermuda early Saturday morning.
Damaging winds near 90 mph and rainfall of up to 15 inches are possible.
While it won’t threaten the U.S. with landfall, a high rip current risk and large waves are reaching Florida on Friday and the Northeast from Saturday through Monday.
In the Northeast, waves could be 6 to 9 feet close to the shore and over 10 feet away from the coast.
After Bermuda, Ernesto will move northeast and brush Newfoundland with winds up to 80 mph early next week.
(ST LOUIS) — The $2 million Brianna Coppage says she made on OnlyFans in the last year proved a lot more lucrative than her day job as a high school teacher.
“You know what I need right now?” she says in an Instagram promo video. “Someone to take me to dinner, and then bring me home and have me for dessert.”
Before beginning to produce saucy videos in 2023, Coppage was a high school English teacher in suburban St. Louis, Missouri, and struggling to make ends meet after her husband was laid off.
“I made $42,000 per year,” she told Ashan Singh in an interview with “Nightline.” “Missouri is one of the lowest paying states in the country for teacher pay.”
She spotted a friend’s page on OnlyFans, the subscription-based video hosting service primarily associated with adult sexual content, and decided to give it a try.
“So at first, it was just like me and my husband. Just like boy-girl stuff, girl stuff, just me. But didn’t show my face at all,” she said of her early videos on the platform.
This added $5,000 a month to her income, she told “Nightline.” OnlyFans has more than 3 million creators, pulling in more than $1 billion a year, according to parent company Fenix International Limited’s 2022 earnings report
“We could pay our rent, but I also didn’t know how much of a risk there was going to be. So at the time it was me thinking, ‘Well, can they actually fire me for this?’ ”
Despite this concern, Coppage didn’t see her OnlyFans career as being at odds with her work as a teacher.
“I wasn’t doing anything illegal,” she said. “I’m there to teach reading and writing. Like I’m not there to instill their morals.”
She found out exactly what her employer thought after a school employee suspected that she was the woman hiding her face in one of her videos.
“And I was like, ‘I guess I need to tell the school,’ ” she said. “And then I just started, like, kind of panicking. And then someone called and reported it to the school.”
This resulted in Coppage going on leave from her teaching job, with global media picking up on the story.
“Seeing my name and my face in every news article around the world was like a huge shock to me,” she said of that moment.
Coppage quit shortly after her OnlyFans career became public knowledge. Despite this, she says she wouldn’t have a problem with someone teaching her children who had a similar side-hustle.
“As long as they were not, like, bringing it to school, talking to my kid about it,” she said.
Even though her career as a teacher was cut short, Coppage has embraced her life as an OnlyFans creator.
“I don’t have any regrets,” she said.
Coppage fits the traditional mold of an OnlyFans creator — young and female – but the site caters to a wide range of desires. Joe Gow is a 63-year-old whose porn work bumped up against his 16-year career as chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
“We felt a little more liberated, if you will, and just thought ‘Let’s experiment and just see. Would anybody be interested in these videos?’ ” he told “Nightline.”
Gow has been making sexy videos with his wife Carmen Wilson for 10 years.
“So Joe was like, ‘Well, I don’t know how to ask you this, but how do you feel about porn?’ I’m like ‘Yeah, I’m OK with porn,’ ” Wilson said of the moment that kicked off this escapade.
They recorded about 20 videos over a decade, but didn’t make them public. That changed in late 2023, when they started uploading the videos to their “Sexy Happy Couple” OnlyFans account. When that failed to attract many subscribers, they tried using a free porn video hosting site.
“I didn’t expect it to get out in … kind of the explosive way that it did,” Wilson said. “And there are so many millions of videos to watch on the free sites, how would we even get noticed? Well we did, quickly.”
This prompted the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse’s legal team to send Gow an email asking about the video. He acknowledged that it was indeed he and Wilson, and he was terminated as chancellor.
“In recent days, we learned of specific conduct by Dr. Gow that has subjected the university to significant reputational harm. His actions were abhorrent,” it said in a statement at the time.
The incident was widely reported, with Gow telling outlets he believes he was punished for making porn videos with his wife.
“The media reaction was just stunning,” Gow said. “We’ve been in several British papers. We were in The Economic Times.”
Despite losing his job as chancellor, Gow believed his tenured teaching position in media studies would be safe.
“I wasn’t surprised when they said, ‘You can’t be chancellor,’ ” he said. “But ‘We’re going to go after you as a tenured faculty member.’ Wow. That’s new.”
At a hearing in June, Gow acknowledged making the videos.
“We did so on our own time, using our own money,” he said at the gathering.
Colleagues aired their beliefs that Gow had damaged the university’s reputation.
“We don’t want to be known as Porn U,” Interim Chancellor Betsy Morgan said at the hearing. “We want to be known for the quality of our academic programs.”
Ultimately, the university released a unanimous decision to dismiss him for unethical conduct.
Gow continues to fight, despite his health insurance benefit potentially hanging in the balance. He says if he walked away willingly he could keep the benefit — estimated to be worth $313,000. But by choosing to fight, he risks losing it.