‘Tears of joy’: Reba McEntire’s ‘Happy’s Place’ back for season 2

NBC

NBC’s Happy’s Place has been renewed for a second season.

Reba McEntire and NBC shared the news via an Instagram Reel on Thursday, which shows Reba sharing the good news with her cast mates, including Melissa PetermanBelissa Escobedo, Pablo Castelblanco, Tokala Black Elk and her real-life boyfriend, Rex Linn.

Holding hands in a circle, the actors erupted in excitement when they found out and went around giving each other hugs.

“Tears of joy,” Reba told the camera as she pointed to her tear-filled eyes. “We got picked up for a second season. They just told us right before we’re going to go on to do the last show of the first season.”

“What a gift,” she adds. “Thank you Lord, thank you Lord!”

Happy’s Place airs Friday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock.

In more Reba news, the Academy of Country Music recently announced the “Fancy” singer’s returning to host the 60th ACM Awards, streaming live from Frisco, Texas, on Amazon Prime on May 8.

‘Emilia Pérez’ star Karla Sofía Gascón becomes 1st openly trans actor to snag Oscar nomination
Page 114/Why Not Productions/Pathé Films/France 2 Cinéma

Karla Sofía Gascón is making history with her 2025 Oscars nomination.

With her best actress nomination for Emilia Pérez, Gascón becomes the first openly trans actor to be nominated for an Academy Award.

Gascón plays the titular role in the film, a Mexican drug cartel leader who — with the help of a lawyer played by Zoe Saldaña — fakes her death and undergoes gender-affirming surgery. Years later, Emilia attempts to right the wrongs of her past and reconnect with her former wife, played by Selena Gomez, and her children.

The Spanish actress previously won the best actress award at the Cannes Film Festival — shared with co-stars Saldaña, Gomez and Adriana Paz — and was nominated for a Golden Globe. In addition to her Oscar nomination, she is up for a Critics’ Choice Movie Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Elliot Page was previously nominated for an Oscar for his role in Juno in 2008, prior to coming out as transgender.

Emilia Pérez is the most-nominated film of the year at the 97th Academy Awards, having scored 13 nominations — including Gascón’s and a coveted best picture nod.

Other nominations for the film include best supporting actress for Saldaña, best cinematography, best director for Jacques Audiard, best film editing, best international feature film, best makeup and hairstyling, best original score, best original song for “El Mal” and “Mi Camino,” best sound and best adapted screenplay.

Find out if Gascón can take home the trophy when the 2025 Oscars air live on ABC and stream live on Hulu on Sunday, March 2, beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Pamela Anderson reacts to Oscars snub for ‘The Last Showgirl’
Courtesy Roadside Attractions

Pamela Anderson is reacting to her name not being among the best actress nominees at the 2025 Oscars — considered a major snub by some.

Anderson, who was widely predicted to earn a nod for her critically acclaimed comeback role in The Last Showgirl, said a nomination is “not something I ever expected” in an interview with Elle published Jan. 23, the day nominations for the 97th Academy Awards were announced.

“Doing the work is the win,” she said. “That’s what I like to do, and I think we can lose sight of that sometimes in this whole crazy awards season, but it’s nice to be recognized, and it’s all a bonus.”

Of the potential of earning an Oscar nomination, Anderson added that she “couldn’t imagine [it] anyway.”

Anderson was up for a Golden Globe for her role in The Last Showgirl earlier in January and has a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination pending — the latter of which she said she’s “happy” for since it’s voted on by her peers.

While Anderson’s name was left out of the best actress race, those who did earn a nomination were Cynthia Erivo for Wicked, Karla Sofía Gascón for Emilia Pérez, Mikey Madison for Anora, Demi Moore for The Substance and Fernanda Torres for I’m Still Here.

The Last Showgirl, directed by Gia Coppola and also starring Jamie Lee Curtis, Billie Lourd, Dave Bautista, Brenda Song and Kiernan Shipka, was shut out of the Oscars this year with zero nominations.

‘Emilia Pérez’ actress Karla Sofía Gascón apologizes for past offensive social media posts
Page 114/Why Not Productions/Pathé Films/France 2 Cinéma

Karla Sofía Gascón is apologizing for offensive social media posts.

The Spanish actress, who is nominated for the best actress Oscar for her work in Emilia Pérez, said she is “deeply sorry” for the posts, which contain Islamophobic, racist and otherwise offensive remarks on a wide range of topics.

“As someone in a marginalized community, I know this suffering all too well and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain,” she said in a statement, obtained by Variety. “All my life I have fought for a better world. I believe light will always triumph over darkness.”

Good Morning America has reached out to Gascón’s representatives and Netflix, where Emilia Pérez is streaming, for comment and has not yet received a response.

Screenshots published on social platform X from writer Sarah Hagi on Jan. 30 show tweets from Gascón spanning several years and written in her native Spanish, making offensive comments about Islam, calling the religion “INCOMPATIBLE with Western values” and “a hotbed of infection for humanity,” among other insults.

In other resurfaced posts, Gascón took aim at a variety of other topics, including the Oscar’s diversity, China’s involvement in the coronavirus pandemic and the 2020 death of George Floyd.

In posts about Floyd, Gascón denigrated him and said Floyd was someone “very few people ever cared about.” Posting about the 2021 Oscars, Gascón likened it to “an Afro-Korean festival” and called it “an ugly, ugly gala.”

Gascón’s X account has since been deactivated.

Gascón, a first-time Oscar nominee, is the first openly trans actor to score an Oscar nomination in the acting field.

In total, Emilia Pérez is nominated for 13 Oscars this year, including best picture, the most of any other film.

