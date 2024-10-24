Ted Danson apologizes to Kelsey Grammer over rift during ‘Cheers’ years

NBC/Getty Images FILE

Ted Danson is making amends with Kelsey Grammer several years after a dispute while the pair acted on Cheers together.

Grammer appeared on Danson and Woody Harrelson‘s SiriusXM podcast Where Everybody Knows Your Name on Wednesday, where he reunited with his former co-stars.

“I feel like I got stuck a little bit with you, during the Cheers years,” Danson told Grammer, who seemed to recall the moment.

“I have a memory of getting angry at you once,” Danson continued. “I feel like I missed out on the last 30 years of Kelsey Grammer.”

“I feel like it’s my bad, my doing, and I almost feel like apologizing to you,” Danson said. “No, I don’t feel like. I apologize to you and me that I sat back.”

After reminiscing about their time together, Grammer responded kindly, saying, “My love for you has always been as easy as the day, you know, as easy as the sunrise, so, whatever.”

Cheers ran from 1982 to 1993 and followed the story of the goings-on of a Boston bar. Along with Danson, Grammer and Harrelson, the cast included Shelley Long, Kirstie Alley, Rhea Perlman, John Ratzenberger and George Wendt.

After his time on Cheers, where he starred as Frasier Crane, Grammer starred in the Emmy-winning spin-off Frasier, where he reprised his beloved role from 1993 to 2004. The show was revived in 2023.

Travis Kelce introduces the trailer to FX’s horror drama series ‘Grotesquerie’
Travis Kelce introduces the trailer to FX’s horror drama series ‘Grotesquerie’
FX

FX dropped the trailer to its forthcoming horror drama Grotesquerie on Wednesday, and shrewdly, considering the whole “Swelce” phenomenon, it’s introduced by one of its co-stars, NFL star and Taylor Swift‘s BF, Travis Kelce.

“You might see some familiar faces,” he smiles as the spooky snippet opens.

Grotesquerie has Niecy Nash Betts playing Lois Tryon, a troubled detective assigned to a series of particularly troubling murders. “You have to really hate people to do what was done here,” she says at one crime scene. “It’s inhuman. No, it’s unhuman, she says.

“It’s like God left the keys to the candy store for the devil,” she says in a confessional booth.

Tryon teams up with a Catholic nun and journalist (Micaela Diamond) who specializes in the occult to try to get to the bottom of the murders, which seem tied to the supernatural.

Add to this the killer — or killers — appear to be taunting the pair, leaving clues behind.

Travis is seen warning the investigators, “There’s no future after this.” His character wasn’t named by the producers, but he appears to be a member of a murderous cult.

The series from Ryan Murphy was co-produced by Betts and her co-star Courtney B. Vance, and also stars Lesley Manville, Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Raven Goodwin.

Grotesquerie premieres Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. ET on FX and streams the next day on Hulu.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Disney+
Agatha All Along: The witch is back. Kathryn Hahn stars in the WandaVision spin-off series, and you can stream the first two episodes now.

Paramount+
Frasier: Time for more tossed salad and scrambled eggs. The Frasier reboot is back for season 2.

Prime Video
A Very Royal Scandal: Learn the story behind Prince Andrew’s infamous BBC interview in the new series.

Netflix
His Three Daughters: Three estranged sisters reunite to take care of their ailing father in the new film.

Hulu
Little Miss Innocent: Passion. Poison. Prison.: True-crime lovers, get ready for your next obsession. ABC News Studios’ new series is available to watch.

MGM+
FROM: Learn what happens after last season’s cliff-hanger in the season 3 premiere.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

 

‘Golden Bachelorette’ recap: Chippendales dancers teach the men some moves
‘Golden Bachelorette’ recap: Chippendales dancers teach the men some moves
Gilles Mingasson/Disney

After a challenging week, things heated up on The Golden Bachelorette.

Joan Vassos had a hilarious group date that allowed some of the men to show off their moves while she also began to grow her connections with others.

“I solidified some connections with some of the guys and I get more and more hopeful every week,” she said.

Jonathan, Pascal, Dan, Charles L., Gary, Mark, Gil, Chock and Keith were chosen for the group date and were given a lesson by some of the original Chippendale members on how to body roll and more.

They each then took the stage to show off their moves for Vassos and to raise money for Stand Up to Cancer, an organization that fights cancer through collaborative research and fair access to care.

After their performance, each of the men got some time with Vassos, including Chock, whose connection with her has grown since their one-on-one date at Disneyland. At the end of their date, Vassos gave Chock the group date rose because she said she continues “to see a future” with him.

Following the group date, Chock received the heartbreaking news at home that his mother died and decided to leave the mansion to be with his family.

After Chock departed the mansion, Vassos set out on her date with Jordan. The duo went ice skating and Jordan got a rose at the end of their date.

On her one-on-one date with Guy, Vassos opted to get to know him more over cooking lemon baked ziti at her house.After their date, Vassos gave him a rose and said she can picture Guy in her life.

Prior to the rose ceremony, Vassos had one-on-one time with each of the men. And while she shared meaningful moments with all of them, she was over the moon when Chock returned to the mansion.

Chock told Vassos that he was “crazy” about her and “had to come back” to see her.

At the end of the night, Vassos said goodbye to Charles L., Gary, Dan and Gil. Here are the men that remain:

Chock, 60, an insurance executive from Wichita, Kansas
Guy, 66, an ER doctor from Reno, Nevada
Jordan, 61, a sales manager from Chicago, Illinois
Pascal, 69, a salon owner from Chicago, Illinois
Jonathan, 61, a shipping consultant from Oakland, Iowa
Mark, 67, an army veteran from Leesville, Louisiana
Keith, 62, a girl dad from San Jose, California

