Ted Danson goes undercover in a retirement community in trailer for Netflix’s ‘A Man on the Inside’

In the new trailer for Netflix’s A Man on the Inside, we meet Ted Danson‘s Charles, a retired widower who finds an interesting way to “keep busy” in his golden years: He becomes a gumshoe.

Based on a true story that inspired the Oscar-nominated documentary The Mole Agent, Charles answers an ad for an “investigative assistant” and goes undercover at a retirement community to get to the bottom of the heist of a pricey necklace.

However, once he gets the hang of spycraft — that is, video glasses, secret recording devices and the like — it appears he’s having too much fun. “This place is crazy!” he enthuses, as one resident tells him that for some residents, happy hour also gets the equivalent of an early bird special.

Along the way, he develops friendships with the people who he was supposed to be investigating and gets closer to his daughter, who has been concerned with how lonely Charles has been since his wife passed on.

Executive producer Michael Schur reunites with his Good Place star Danson for the eight-episode series, which also stars Sally Struthers, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Stephen McKinley Henderson from Fences, Loki alum Eugene Cordero and another Schur veteran, Stephanie Beatriz from Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

A Man on the Inside premieres Nov. 21 on Netflix.

