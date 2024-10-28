Ted Danson goes undercover in a retirement community in trailer for Netflix’s ‘A Man on the Inside’

Netflix/Colleen E. Hayes

In the new trailer for Netflix’s A Man on the Inside, we meet Ted Danson‘s Charles, a retired widower who finds an interesting way to “keep busy” in his golden years: He becomes a gumshoe.

Based on a true story that inspired the Oscar-nominated documentary The Mole Agent, Charles answers an ad for an “investigative assistant” and goes undercover at a retirement community to get to the bottom of the heist of a pricey necklace. 

However, once he gets the hang of spycraft — that is, video glasses, secret recording devices and the like — it appears he’s having too much fun. “This place is crazy!” he enthuses, as one resident tells him that for some residents, happy hour also gets the equivalent of an early bird special. 

Along the way, he develops friendships with the people who he was supposed to be investigating and gets closer to his daughter, who has been concerned with how lonely Charles has been since his wife passed on.

Executive producer Michael Schur reunites with his Good Place star Danson for the eight-episode series, which also stars Sally Struthers, Mary Elizabeth EllisStephen McKinley Henderson from Fences, Loki alum Eugene Cordero and another Schur veteran, Stephanie Beatriz from Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

A Man on the Inside premieres Nov. 21 on Netflix.

Halle Berry on her return to the horror genre and caring for her onscreen sons in thriller ‘Never Let Go’
Lionsgate/Liane Hentscher

Halle Berry hasn’t been seen in a horror film since 2003’s Gothika, but that changes on Friday with the release of the thriller Never Let Go.

In the film, she plays the mother of two young boys who’s trying to keep them safe in their remote home after an unseen evil takes over the world. The trio is all alone against this threat, bonded by blood and a rope they keep tethered to their home, and themselves, when they venture outdoors.

While Halle hasn’t scared moviegoers in a while, she tells ABC Audio, “I love this genre … And I liked this script because it represented something that I had never seen.”

The Oscar winner continues, “While it’s… got some similarities to other movies, I had never seen a family like this, a mother and two sons in the middle of nowhere having to, you know, figure their way through this predicament that they’re in.”

Regarding that “middle of nowhere,” they shot in “an old, abandoned house” in very rural Oregon, not a soundstage.

Halle says it was everything for her and her young co-stars, Percy Daggs IV and Anthony B. Jenkins. “I loved it because … it kept us all in the reality of this world,” the actress said, adding “being out in the elements” meant the occasional danger of bear encounters, helping show them how quickly that “beautiful place would turn into a horrific place.”

Halle says she made sure the movie’s heavy subject matter didn’t take a toll on the young performers. “Being a mother, that’s one of the things I worried about. And I … wanted to send them back home the way they came,” she adds with a laugh. “And I think they did. So I think that’s a huge accomplishment.”  

Kris Kristofferson, legendary songwriter, actor and singer, dead at 88
Bettman/Contributor

Kris Kristofferson, the singer, songwriter and actor whose songs were among the most admired, not just in country, but music in general, has died, according to a post on his official Facebook. He was 88.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the news our husband/father/grandfather, Kris Kristofferson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28 at home,” read the message. “We’re all so blessed for our time with him. Thank you for loving him all these many years, and when you see a rainbow, know he’s smiling down at us all.”

Kristofferson’s resume was eclectic: Rhodes scholar, U.S. Army veteran, pilot, Golden Gloves boxer and award-winning actor. But it was his famous songs — including “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down” and “Help Me Make It Through the Night” — which made him a music legend.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates…

Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore and Jon Hamm star in new ‘Landman’ trailer
Emerson Miller/Paramount+

A new trailer for the forthcoming series Landman, starring Billy Bob Thornton, is bringing the drama.

The series, which Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan co-created with Boomtown podcast host Christian Wallace, stars Thornton as Tommy Norris, a crisis manager for an oil company. It’s described as “a modern-day tale of fortune seeking in the world of oil rigs,” which is “set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas.”

“Texas. It ain’t any different than Tombstone or Dodge City. First comes the dreamers, then the bankers and then the desperate,” Thornton’s Tommy says in the trailer.

When his son Cooper (Jacob Lofland) asks him which of those descriptors he is, Tommy answers, “A divorced alcoholic with $500,000 in debt — and I’m one of the lucky ones.”

We also see glimpses of Jon Hamm‘s Monty Miller and Demi Moore‘s Cami Miller, a power couple in the oil industry who are close with Tommy, as well as Ali Larter as Tommy’s headstrong ex-wife, Angela.

The trailer ends with Thornton delivering a line that hints at what may sum up the show: “Men die. Oil companies don’t.” 

The cast also includes Andy Garcia and Michael Peña.

The first two episodes of Landman premiere Nov. 17 on Paramount+.

