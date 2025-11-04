Ted Danson romances Mary Steenburgen in ‘A Man on the Inside’ season 2 trailer

Mary Steenburgen and Ted Danson star in ‘A Man on the Inside’ season 2. (Netflix)

The official trailer for A Man on the Inside season 2 has arrived.

Netflix has released the trailer for the second season of the comedy series from creator Mike Schur. Ted Danson once again stars as Charles in the new season, which features a brand-new case, and a cast filled with fun guest stars and possible suspects.

“Eager to take on another big undercover case, Charles Nieuwendyk (Danson) gets his chance when a mysterious blackmailer targets Wheeler College president Jack Berenger (Max Greenfield), who enlists Charles to go undercover as a professor,” according to an official synopsis.

The trailer shows that Charles has many suspects — including a billionaire Wheeler graduate (Gary Cole) and a free-spirited music teacher (Mary Steenburgen). The latter “awakens feelings he thought he’d buried after the passing of his wife,” according to the season’s synopsis.

“I like your trench coat. You look like a spy!” Steenburgen’s Mona says in the trailer.

“What! That’s a ridiculous assertion,” Danson’s Charles says in response.

Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Lilah Richcreek Estrada, Stephanie Beatriz, Michaela Conlin, Lisa Gilroy, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Jason Mantzoukas also star in the new season.

The series is based on the Oscar-nominated documentary film The Mole Agent.

A Man on the Inside season 2 will be available to stream on Nov. 20.

