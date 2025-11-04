Ted Danson romances Mary Steenburgen in ‘A Man on the Inside’ season 2 trailer

Ted Danson romances Mary Steenburgen in ‘A Man on the Inside’ season 2 trailer

Mary Steenburgen and Ted Danson star in ‘A Man on the Inside’ season 2. (Netflix)

The official trailer for A Man on the Inside season 2 has arrived.

Netflix has released the trailer for the second season of the comedy series from creator Mike Schur. Ted Danson once again stars as Charles in the new season, which features a brand-new case, and a cast filled with fun guest stars and possible suspects.

“Eager to take on another big undercover case, Charles Nieuwendyk (Danson) gets his chance when a mysterious blackmailer targets Wheeler College president Jack Berenger (Max Greenfield), who enlists Charles to go undercover as a professor,” according to an official synopsis.

The trailer shows that Charles has many suspects — including a billionaire Wheeler graduate (Gary Cole) and a free-spirited music teacher (Mary Steenburgen). The latter “awakens feelings he thought he’d buried after the passing of his wife,” according to the season’s synopsis.

“I like your trench coat. You look like a spy!” Steenburgen’s Mona says in the trailer.

“What! That’s a ridiculous assertion,” Danson’s Charles says in response.

Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Lilah Richcreek Estrada, Stephanie Beatriz, Michaela Conlin, Lisa Gilroy, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Jason Mantzoukas also star in the new season.

The series is based on the Oscar-nominated documentary film The Mole Agent.

A Man on the Inside season 2 will be available to stream on Nov. 20.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In brief: ‘IT: Welcome to Derry’ official trailer and more
In brief: ‘IT: Welcome to Derry’ official trailer and more

The official trailer for IT: Welcome to Derry has arrived. It shows off the picturesque town of Derry, Maine, in the year 1962. Bill Skarsgård returns to star as Pennywise the killer clown in the prequel series, which he also executive produces. The nine-episode series premieres Oct. 26 on HBO Max …

Nicolas Cage is set to lead the star-studded cast of the upcoming film Fortitude. The film, which will be directed by Simon West, is a World War II espionage action-adventure. It began filming on Sept. 8 in London and costars Matthew GoodeMichael SheenPaul Anderson and Ben KingsleyFortitude follows the true story of British Intelligence operatives who used unprecedented strategic operations to fool Nazi leaders and change the course of World War II …

Another fresh face is joining Spider-Man’s web. Deadline reports that Marvin Jones III will play the crime boss Tombstone in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The actor comes to the live-action version of the character after voicing him in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and the upcoming sequel Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse …

Apple TV+ has postponed the release of its upcoming thriller series The Savant. The Jessica Chastain-starring show, which follows an investigator who prevents domestic extremism, has been postponed. It was supposed to premiere on Friday. Apple TV+ did not provide an expected date for when the show will debut …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Why Glen Powell wants Taylor Swift to cameo in his new Hulu series
Why Glen Powell wants Taylor Swift to cameo in his new Hulu series
‘Chad Powers’ (Disney)

Any TV star would want Taylor Swift to make a cameo appearance on their show, but the stars of the new Hulu series Chad Powers think it would actually make sense for the superstar to pop up on their show.

Chad Powers stars Glen Powell as a college football star named Russ Holliday, who torpedoes his career after disgracing himself during a championship game. He then disguises himself as a completely different player named Chad Powers and joins another team, where he’s successful, but can’t reveal his secret identity.

The football theme of the show should make it attractive to Taylor, the stars argue. While speaking to Variety, co-star Perry Mattfeld joked, “We’ll make sure she sees the series and she’ll get it. I’m hoping because of Travis [Kelce], she’ll watch and then we’ll connect and talk offense.”

Powell added, “You already got me thinking about Season 2 cameos. T-Swift comin’ in hot.” We’ll see if it gets a second season: the first one premieres Sept. 30.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

What’s next for ﻿’The Summer I Turned Pretty’﻿?
What’s next for ﻿’The Summer I Turned Pretty’﻿?
Belly (Lola Tung) in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty.’ (Stephanie Branchu/Prime Video)

(SPOILER ALERT) The Summer I Turned Pretty is being turned into a movie.

The story of the Prime Video romantic drama series will continue past its series finale with a new feature film. It will be written and directed by Jenny Han, who also created the show and wrote the book trilogy that inspired it.

“There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due,” Han says, referring to The Summer I Turned Pretty protagonist Isabel “Belly” Conklin. “I’m so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans.”

The Summer I Turned Pretty follows the love triangle between Belly, played by Lola Tung, and brothers Conrad Fisher and Jeremiah Fisher, played by Christopher Briney﻿ and Gavin Casalegno. It premiered in 2022 and was originally announced to end with the final episode of season 3, which dropped Wednesday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.