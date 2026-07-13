‘Ted Lasso’ star Cristo Fernández makes professional US soccer debut

‘Ted Lasso’ star Cristo Fernández makes professional US soccer debut
Actor and footballer Cristo Fernández prior to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match between South Africa and Canada at Los Angeles Stadium on June 28, 2026, in Inglewood, California. (Katelyn Mulcahy – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Ted Lasso star Cristo Fernández made his professional soccer debut in the U.S. over the weekend.

Fernández made his debut for El Paso Locomotive FC in the team’s match against New Mexico United at Southwest University Park in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday. The actor played fan-favorite Dani Rojas in the Apple TV+ series.

As Fernández entered the game, a broadcaster calling the match described the moment as “what everybody came to see tonight … the long anticipated debut.”

“Cristo Fernández: ‘Fútbol is life!'” another chimed in, referencing Dani’s famous catchphrase in Ted Lasso.

Fernández came on in the 79th minute of the game, which his club ultimately lost 2-0. Fernández recorded a yellow card in the 87th minute, according to the game statistics.

Fernández, 35, joined the USL Championship side after completing what the club described as an “extensive” two-month trial.

During that stretch, the Mexican actor and forward trained regularly with the team and appeared in a preseason match against New Mexico United.

“Yes, it’s really him,” Fernández’s player biography on the El Paso Locomotive FC website states.

Long before his acting career took off, Fernández began a promising soccer career, playing youth soccer for Mexican club Guadalajara Estudiantes Tecos Club and Puerto Rico’s Guayama FC before injuries ultimately sidelined him, according to ESPN.

He later decided to pursue acting while attending university in Mexico, and eventually moved to England, where he graduated from the Guildford School of Acting at the University of Surrey.

In recent years, Fernández has shared his journey back to soccer on social media, posting videos of himself training with professional clubs across the country, including teams connected to Major League Soccer organizations.

In an interview posted to social media back in May, Fernández opened up about the opportunity to play for El Paso Locomotive FC.

“I love the city. I love the team. It’s a dream come true,” he said at the time.

He added, “Since day one they welcomed me, they let me compete, and they treated me like another player, and it’s a great team.”

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Chuck Norris, action star and martial artist, dies at 86
Chuck Norris, action star and martial artist, dies at 86
: Actor Chuck Norris arrives at Lionsgate Films’ ‘The Expendables 2’ premiere on August 15, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Actor Chuck Norris, the martial artist known for a string of hit action movies and the series Walker, Texas Ranger, has died, according to his family. He was 86.

“It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning,” Norris’ family said Friday in a statement shared on his Instagram page. “While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace.”

The family said Norris was “a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family.”

“While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him,” the family statement continued. “The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends.”

Norris’ family said the actor had been recently hospitalized but did not share further details on his condition.

The actor turned 86 on March 10, just days before his death. He shared a video of himself boxing on his birthday, saying in the video, “I don’t age. I level up.”

Norris, born Carlos Ray Norris, was born in Oklahoma but spent much of his childhood in California. He learned karate while serving in the U.S. Air Force in South Korea, with the hopes of becoming a police officer after his service, he told The New York Times in a 1985 interview.

When he returned to Southern California after his military service, he instead opened a chain of karate schools.

It was through teaching karate that Norris was introduced to acting when he instructed the late Steve McQueen and McQueen’s son, he told the Times.

“He told me that I should think about projecting a presence, and never do a part that had a lot of dialogue,” Norris said of McQueen’s advice. “He told me, ‘Movies are visual, and when you try to verbalize something, you’re going to lose the audience.’ He said to let the character actors lay out the plot, and that when there were important things to say, you say it, and people will remember.”

From that fateful meeting with McQueen, Norris went on to have an acting career that spanned several decades and featured starring roles in blockbuster action movies including The Way of the Dragon, Lone Wolf McQuade, Missing in Action, The Delta Force and Invasion U.S.A.

In the 1990s, Norris became a television star with the series Walker, Texas Ranger, which he both starred in and executive produced.

In addition to acting, Norris was an author, including of his 2004 autobiography, Against All Odds: My Story.

Offscreen, Norris also entered the political arena, endorsing and campaigning for several conservative candidates over the years.

In his later years, Norris reached unexpected online fame when jokes known as “Chuck Norris Facts” went viral online, touting Norris’ seeming invincibility with lines like, “Chuck Norris doesn’t sleep. He waits.”

Norris revealed his personal favorite in 2008, telling Extra, “My favorite is that they wanted to put Chuck Norris on Mount Rushmore, but the granite wasn’t tough enough for his beard.”

Norris capitalized on his online fame, growing a social media following of nearly 3 million followers on Instagram, where he continued to post everything from his workouts to life advice until the time of his death.

Norris is survived by his wife of nearly 30 years, Gena O’Kelly, with whom he shared two children, twins Dakota Norris and Danilee Norris.

Norris is also survived by three other adult children, two sons, Eric Norris and Mike Norris, and a daughter, Dina Norris.

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Brendan Fraser on ‘The Mummy 4’: ‘Doing my best to get this 57-year-old gear in shape’
Brendan Fraser on ‘The Mummy 4’: ‘Doing my best to get this 57-year-old gear in shape’
Brendan Fraser appears on on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Nov. 24, 2025. (Weiss Eubanks/NBC)

Brendan Fraser is ready to return to the world of The Mummy.

The actor spoke about the upcoming fourth installment in the film franchise while guesting on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday.

“Well, we’re gonna get the band back together,” Fraser said. “The only way to do it. So, we are going to give the audience what they have been bothering all of us for, for the last 20-whatever years.”

Fraser said he’s been hoping another movie in the franchise would get made for a long time.

“I was hopeful for a long while, and then I was like, ‘I don’t know if they are.’ Then other Mummy movies got made. But listen, what we’re gonna do is saddle back up, go back to the locations — I should probably stop talking like this, because I don’t want to give everything away,” he said.

The actor continued, asking fans of the franchise to “please wish me luck.”

“I’m doing my best to get this 57-year-old gear in shape,” he said.

Fraser will reprise his role of Rick O’Connell in The Mummy 4, which is set for a theatrical release on Oct. 15, 2027.

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Robin Roberts on why you won’t hear her voice in ‘Breaking Glass: The Pat Summitt Story’: ‘It’s not about me’
Robin Roberts on why you won’t hear her voice in ‘Breaking Glass: The Pat Summitt Story’: ‘It’s not about me’
Poster for ‘Breaking Glass: The Pat Summitt Story’ (ABC News Studios)

Robin Roberts executive produced the film Breaking Glass: The Pat Summitt Story, which premieres on ESPN Sunday. The documentary explores the life and career of Pat Summitt, the legendary former Tennessee Lady Volunteers basketball coach who helped pave the way in women’s college basketball. While many people are interviewed specifically for the doc about Pat’s impact on women’s sports, Robin only appears through past interview clips and photos. Despite their close friendship, she explains why she chose not to have a leading voice in the documentary.

“It’s not about me,” Robin says, joking “you already see the different hairstyles” over the years in photos. “This is what I love about this documentary and working with [director] Dawn Porter, because this is what she does,” she explains. “It’s the people that she impacted and, more importantly, hearing Pat’s voice. You don’t wanna hear my voice, you wanna hear Pat’s voice.”

That, she adds, is the heart of the documentary.

“I get chills when I hear Pat’s voice. When I started hearing it again, when we were going through all the cuts and everything and I was like, wow,” Robin says. “So it was intentional because there’s nothing that we wanted to take, there was no way we could take away from someone as powerful. She is the story.”

The inclusion of Pat’s voice was made possible thanks to Sally Jenkins, who had previously interviewed her for the book Sum It Up: A Thousand and Ninety-Eight Victories, a Couple of Irrelevant Losses, and a Life in Perspective.

The Pat Summitt Story is also streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News, Hulu and ESPN.

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