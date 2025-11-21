Teen found dead on Carnival cruise died by asphyxiation resulting from a bar hold: Source

(NEW YORK) — Anna Kepner, a teenager who was found dead on a Carnival Horizon cruise ship this month, died by asphyxiation resulting from a bar hold — an arm across the neck — a source briefed on the investigation told ABC News on Friday.

Investigators also found two bruises on the side of her neck, the source said.

The FBI has continued to decline to comment, citing the ongoing investigation. The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office declined to comment Friday.

According to the source, the preliminary information indicates there were no signs of sexual assault and there did not appear to be drugs or alcohol in Kepner’s system. Autopsy and toxicology reports that could confirm those details have not been completed.

The 18-year-old cheerleader from Titusville, Florida, was reported dead while aboard the Carnival Horizon cruise ship on Nov. 8.

Kepner was found dead under a bed, wrapped in a blanket and covered by life vests, according to a security source briefed on the investigation.

A court filing in an unrelated family court matter noted Kepner’s stepsibling could face charges.

The filing said the FBI is conducting an investigation “arising out of the sudden death of 18 year old Anna Kepner.”

Shauntel Hudson — Kepner’s stepmother, who was also on the cruise along with her children and Kepner’s father — requested a delay in her custody hearing because one of her minor children may face criminal charges, according to the filing.

Hurricane Gabrielle becomes major Category 4 storm: Latest path, forecast
Hurricane Gabrielle outlook. ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Hurricane Gabrielle, which has now rapidly intensified into a major Category 4 storm, is the second major hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic season, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Gabrielle, currently located southeast of Bermuda, now has maximum sustained winds of 140 mph.

Gabrielle is also the second tropical system to undergo rapid intensification this year.

On average, the second major hurricane forms around Sept. 19, meaning Gabrielle’s status aligns with what is typically expected during the Atlantic hurricane season.

As the system continues to track over warm waters and favorable atmospheric conditions, Gabrielle could strengthen even more on Monday before it begins to weaken by Wednesday.

There are currently not any tropical alerts for Bermuda as the storm is expected to pass to the east, keeping rain and wind away from the island.    

As the storm passes east of Bermuda, Gabrielle will produce large swells and rip currents along the island through early this week.

The storm could also bring rip currents to the East Coast on Monday, with a high risk from the Jersey Shore to the Carolinas, along with parts of Florida’s East Coast.

The hurricane will push northeast and back out to the central Atlantic in the coming days and will weaken in the process. The storm could sweep along or north of the Azores — a group of islands west of Portugal — on Thursday night and Friday.

As of Monday, Gabrielle does not pose a threat to the United States.

ABC News’ Kenton Gewecke and Melissa Griffin contributed to this report.

Former sheriff’s deputy Sean Grayson faces murder trial in fatal shooting of Sonya Massey
<figure><img src=”https://s3.amazonaws.com/syndication.abcaudio.com/files/2025-10-20/N_SeanGrayson_102025.jpg” alt=””><figcaption>Sean Grayson fatally shot Sonya Massey while responding to her 911 call for help. (Sangamon County Sheriff's Office)</figcaption></figure><p class=”p1″><span class=”s1″>(PEORIA, Ill.) — Jury selection is set to begin on Monday in the trial of Sean Grayson, the former Sangamon County sheriff’s deputy who was charged with first-degree murder in connection to the July 6, 2024, fatal shooting of Sonya Massey.</span></p><p class=”p1″><span class=”s1″>Grayson was&nbsp;</span><a href=”https://abcnews.go.com/US/illinois-deputy-charged-fatal-shooting-sonya-massey-woman/story?id=112058957″><span class=”s1 s2″>charged with a total of three counts</span></a><span class=”s1″>&nbsp;in connection to Massey’s death – first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct.</span></p><p class=”p1″><span class=”s1″>Grayson’s attorney, Daniel Fultz, declined to comment to ABC News but confirmed that his client has “pleaded not guilty to all charges.”</span></p><p class=”p1″><span class=”s1″>The trial will take place in Peoria, Illinois, after it was moved from Sangamon County to Peoria County due to extensive media publicity.</span></p><p class=”p2″><span class=”s1″>Body camera footage of the incident&nbsp;</span><a href=”https://abcnews.go.com/US/body-camera-footage-released-illinois-state-police-woman/story?id=112162337″><span class=”s1 s2″>released by Illinois State Police on July 22, 2024,</span></a><span class=”s1″>&nbsp;shows Massey telling Grayson and another responding deputy, “Please, don’t hurt me,” once she answered their knocks on her door.</span></p><p class=”p1″><span class=”s1″>”I don’t want to hurt you, you called us,” Grayson responded.</span></p><p class=”p1″><span class=”s1″>Later in the video, Grayson, who was inside Massey’s home, points to a pot of boiling water on her stove and says, “We don’t need a fire while we’re in here.”</span></p><p class=”p1″><span class=”s1”>Massey then pours the water into the sink and tells the deputy, “I rebuke you in the name of Jesus,” according to the video.</span></p><p class=”p1″><span class=”s1″>Grayson threatens to shoot her and Massey apologizes and ducks down behind a counter, covering her face with what appears to be a red oven mitt, the video shows. As she briefly rises, Grayson shoots her three times in the face, the footage shows.</span></p><p class=”p2″><span class=”s1″>Massey died by homicide due to a gunshot wound to her head,&nbsp;</span><a href=”https://abcnews.go.com/US/sonya-massey-woman-killed-home-police-died-homicide/story?id=112305250″><span class=”s1 s2″>according to an autopsy report</span></a><span class=”s1″>&nbsp;released on July 26, 2024, Sangamon County coroner Jim Allmon confirmed to ABC News.</span></p><p class=”p1″><span class=”s1″>Grayson&nbsp;</span><a href=”https://abcnews.go.com/US/sean-grayson-deputy-charged-sonya-massey-killing-fighting/story?id=113149639″><span class=”s1 s2″>said he feared for his life</span></a><span class=”s1″>&nbsp;during his encounter with Massey, according to documents released by the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office in August of 2024.</span></p><p class=”p1″><span class=”s1″>”While on scene, I was in fear Dep. (redacted) and I were going to receive great bodily harm or death. Due to being in fear of our safety and life, I fired my duty weapon,” Grayson wrote in his field case report.</span></p><p class=”p1″><span class=”s1″>Attorney Ben Crump, who represents Massey’s family, said the autopsy confirmed that this was an “unnecessary excessive use of force, completely unnecessary, certainly not justified.”</span></p><p class=”p1″><span class=”s1″>Crump said that Massey had struggled with her mental health.</span></p><p class=”p1″><span class=”s1″>Prosecutors alleged that Grayson discouraged his partner from retrieving the medical kit to render aid to Massey after the shooting because he allegedly thought the injuries were too severe to revive her.</span></p><p class=”p1″><span class=”s1″>The judge in the case ruled during a pre-trial hearing on Sept. 15, 2025, against the defense’s request to exclude body camera footage after Massey was shot, according to WICS, ABC affiliate in Springfield, Illinois.</span></p><p class=”p1″><span class=”s1″>The body camera footage released by Illinois State Police shows the incident from the point of view of Grayson’s partner because Grayson did not turn on his own body camera until after the shooting, according to court documents reviewed by ABC News.</span></p><p class=”p1″><span class=”s1″>A review of the case by Illinois State Police found Grayson was not justified in his use of deadly force. Grayson was fired in July 2024 by the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office after he was indicted in this case.</span></p><p class=”p1″><span class=”s1″>Grayson has been held in the Macon County jail ahead of his trial.</span></p><p class=”p1″><span class=”s1″>Grayson’s attorneys revealed that he was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer and argued for his pretrial release, claiming that he would not receive proper treatment in prison. An appellate court ruled on Nov. 27, 2024, that Grayson could be released on pretrial conditions but the ruling was paused last December after prosecutors appealed the decision to the Illinois Supreme Court.</span></p><p class=”p1″><span class=”s1″>Prosecutors argued, in part, that Grayson acted “impulsively” and cannot be trusted to comply with conditions for pretrial release.</span></p><p class=”p1″><span class=”s1″>Prior to Grayson’s time in public law enforcement, he was discharged from the U.S. Army for unspecified “misconduct (serious offense),” according to documents obtained by ABC News.</span></p><p class=”p1″><span class=”s1″>ABC News also learned that Grayson was charged with two DUI offenses in Macoupin County, Illinois, in August 2015 and July 2016, according to court documents.</span></p><p class=”p1″><span class=”s1″>He pleaded guilty to both charges. He paid over $1,320 in fines and had his vehicle impounded as a result of the 2015 incident. In 2016, Grayson paid over $2,400 in fines, according to court records.</span></p><p class=”p1″><span class=”s1″>Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed new legislation on Aug. 12 inspired by Massey’s death, according to ABC station in Chicago,&nbsp;</span><a href=”https://abc7chicago.com/post/illinois-governor-jb-pritzker-set-sign-police-reform-bill-named-sonya-massey/17510474/”><span class=”s1 s2″>WLS</span></a><span class=”s1″>. The law creates stricter hiring practices for law enforcement agencies by requiring departments to thoroughly investigate a candidate’s history before hiring them.</span></p><p class=”p1″><span class=”s1″>”It means everything to me. Like to see my mom making some change … that means the world to me,” said Massey’s son Malachi Hill Massey.</span></p><p class=”p2″><em><span class=”s1″>ABC News’ Sabina Ghebremedhin contributed to this report.</span></em></p><p>Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.</p>

Armed individual reported at UMass Lowell was juvenile with replica firearm: Police
Lowell Police Department

(LOWELL, Mass.) — An individual seen wielding what appeared to be a firearm near a Massachusetts university dormitory, prompting a shelter-in-place order and large law enforcement response, has been identified as a juvenile holding an airsoft replica firearm, police said Thursday.

The Lowell Police Department said it received a report of a person possibly armed with a gun on the University of Massachusetts Lowell’s campus just before 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, which marked the first day of classes for undergraduate students.

A video widely circulated online showed an individual walking with what appeared to be a firearm near a UMass Lowell dormitory on Wednesday.

The university issued a campus-wide shelter-in-place order and canceled classes and events for the rest of the day.

Multiple agencies responded, including local and state police, with the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also providing assistance. Officers searched the grounds and a drone, K9s and a police air unit were deployed.

The shelter-in-place was ultimately lifted shortly after 5:15 p.m. Wednesday when authorities “determined the suspect was no longer in the vicinity,” UMass Lowell said in a statement.

There were no shots fired or any injuries, Lowell Police Chief Ron Dickerson said Wednesday.

Lowell police said Thursday they recovered the weapon, which was confirmed to be an airsoft replica firearm. The individual was identified as a juvenile male, police said.

“While the reported firearm in this case was ultimately determined to be an airsoft gun, our community can be certain that, as in this case, the Lowell Police Department will always utilize all available resources until the safety of all involved is assured,” Lowell Police Superintendent Greg Hudon said in a statement.

Police did not release any more details on the juvenile, including his age, how they identified him, what he was doing on campus or if any charges are possible. ABC News has reached out for more information.

ABC News’ Victoria Arancio contributed to this report.

