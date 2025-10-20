Teen killed in apparent lightning strike while hunting deer in Louisiana: Sheriff

<figure><img src=”https://s3.amazonaws.com/syndication.abcaudio.com/files/2025-10-20/getty_lightning_102025.jpg” alt=””><figcaption>David McNew/Getty Images</figcaption></figure><p>(SHREVEPORT, La.) — A 17-year-old boy was killed over the weekend in an apparent lightning strike while hunting deer in Louisiana, authorities said.</p><p>Colton Gauge Honeycutt went missing while hunting alone on Saturday in the Bernice area, according to Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates.</p><p>His family members became concerned when he never returned from hunting and went looking for him, according to Gates. He was reported injured and Union Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with the Bernice Fire Department and Pafford EMS, responded around 8:30 p.m. local time, the sheriff’s office said.</p><p>The first responders were directed to a remote, wooded area, where Honeycutt was located in an elevated deer stand, according to the sheriff’s office.</p><p>”Investigators believe Honeycutt was killed by a lightning strike when thunderstorms moved through the area, just before sunset Saturday evening,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.</p><p>The Union Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced the teen dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.</p><p>The incident remains under investigation.</p><p>Gates told ABC News on Monday that his office is still awaiting the autopsy report.</p><p>”I’ve been doing this for 50 years — first time I’ve seen anything like this,” he told ABC News.</p><p>Bernice is located nearly 80 miles northeast of Shreveport.</p><p>The National Weather Service in Shreveport had advised that scattered showers and thunderstorms with “increasing severe potential” were moving across southeast Oklahoma and northeast Texas into Louisiana Saturday afternoon. </p><p>Honeycutt’s death marked the 20th lightning fatality in the U.S., and the first in Louisiana, so far this year, according to the National Lightning Safety Council.</p><p>Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.</p>
Related Posts
Ryan Routh, accused of attempting to assassinate Trump on golf course, rests his defense
(WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.) — Ryan Routh, who is representing himself as he faces charges of trying to kill Donald Trump on his West Palm Beach golf course last year, rested his defense at his trial in Florida Monday.
Routh called three witnesses, two of whom testified about his character. He declined to testify in his own defense.
Closing arguments are scheduled for Tuesday morning.
Routh, who lacks any legal education or experience, began his defense with a meandering direct examination of a firearms expert who tested the weapon allegedly used for the assassination attempt.
Routh attempted to focus his questions on the low likelihood that his assassination attempt would be successful because of issues with his weapon and the location of his alleged sniper perch.
Michael McClay, a Marine Corps veteran and expert in sniper tactics, noted that the firearm — a Chinese-made variant of the AK-47 — would routinely misfire, that the rifle’s scope appeared to be secured with a combination of putty, tape, and glue, that Routh was poorly camouflaged, and that hitting a target from 300 yards away would be difficult.
“Is there any way you could put a chance of success rate?” Routh asked.
“With the severity and seriousness of this, I am not going to guess that,” McClay responded.
“I respect that,” Routh said.
Despite McClay testifying as a defense witness, he appeared to be confused by many of Routh’s questions and declined to answer at times.
“Did you suffer mental anguish from being shot at?” Routh asked McClay, a veteran who saw combat.
“I don’t wish to answer that,” McClay said.
The main thrust of Routh’s direct examination of McClay was Routh’s suggestion that the assassination attempt would have failed due to his own incompetence and his being a self-described “coward.” Prosecutors had argued that Routh planned his attempt for months and set up a sniper’s perch with body armor to ensure that he would be able to shoot Trump.
“If someone is not dedicated to their mission 100%, is an exit plan vital to those who are cowards?” he asked McClay.
“I don’t understand,” McClay said.
“In your experience in the military, does it take a special type of person to take another person’s life?” Routh asked, prompting Judge Aileen Cannon to cut off the question.
After Judge Cannon criticized Routh for the “tenor” and “clear impropriety” of the question, Routh unsuccessfully argued that the question demonstrates he would not follow through with the assassination attempt.
“This whole case revolves around intent and state of mind … whether someone has the capacity [to kill],” Routh argued.
Prosecutors briefly cross-examined McClay to highlight how the weapon’s misfiring could be attributed to testing done on the gun after the shooting. The FBI used acid to try to recover the gun’s serial number, which had been scratched off.
Because Routh called two witnesses who spoke about character, prosecutors said they may seek to elicit testimony about some of Routh’s other alleged bad acts, including his alleged calls to kill politicians, like Trump, as well as his neighbors in Hawaii; racially offensive statements he allegedly made; and statements prosecutors say he made about his assassination plans in which he allegedly said he was “not going to go down easy for law enforcement” and that he would “shoot first.”
“If the defendant is going to try to develop he is nonviolent, that information is relevant,” prosecutor John Shipley said.
Routh, in earlier court filings, broadly described his defense strategy as emphasizing his “gentleness, peacefulness, and nonviolent caring for humanity.”
Among the exhibits Routh planned to use were a design for a DIY skatepark, videos and photos showing him recruiting and fundraising for the Ukrainian military, a photo of a flash mob he organized, and a church bulletin from 1980 when he was awarded an Eagle Scout award.
At the conclusion of Routh’s defense, federal prosecutors suggested they might not present a rebuttal case but said they have not made a final decision.
Judge Cannon — who has repeatedly clashed with Routh over his unusual courtroom tactics — curtailed much of Routh’s defense by blocking many of his proposed witnesses, including an ex-girlfriend and several Palestinian scholars, and prohibiting him from arguing that his actions were justified or that he would not have followed through with the assassination attempt.
Routh’s unorthodox defense case follows seven days of testimony from 38 witnesses called by federal prosecutors seeking to prove Routh came within a few hundred yards of killing then-candidate Trump on Sept. 15. Jurors heard from the Secret Service agent who said he spotted Routh hiding in the bushes of Trump’s golf course with an assault rifle, the man who illegally sold the gun to Routh, and a series of law enforcement witnesses who tied Routh’s fingerprints and DNA to the gun abandoned at the crime scene.
FBI agents also testified that Trump would have been less than 130 feet from Routh had Routh not been spotted by a Secret Service agent. Routh’s rifle, they argued, can hit a target ten times that, and the shot could have been made without a scope.
Two brothers who worked with Routh also testified about receiving a box from him in April 2024 — five months before the alleged assassination attempt — that contained wires, pipes, and bullets. After Routh’s arrest, the brothers said they opened the box to find a 12-page letter that prosecutors argue amounts to a confession from Routh.
“This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump, but I failed you. I tried my best and gave it all the gumption I could muster. It is up to you now to finish the job; and I will offer $150,000 to whomever can complete the job,” the handwritten letter said.
Routh has argued that the letter does not describe the alleged assassination attempt.
At the conclusion of the government’s case on Friday, Routh argued that prosecutors had failed to prove their case and that Judge Cannon, who previously oversaw and dismissed one of Trump’s criminal cases, should toss the case. Routh claimed that the area in the bushes where he was allegedly found was a public area where anyone could carry a gun.
“They maybe proved that someone was outside the fence with a gun, but the gun was never fired,” Routh argued.
Judge Cannon denied Routh’s motion, concluding that prosecutors have provided enough evidence to let the jury decide the case.
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
Glacier lake outburst at Alaska’s Mendenhall Glacier causes record-breaking flooding
(JUNEAU, Alaska) — One of Alaska’s most populated cities is bracing for potentially catastrophic flooding as a basin dammed within the Mendenhall Glacier has started to release rainwater and snowmelt downstream, according to officials.
Suicide Basin, a side basin within the Mendenhall Glacier that sits above the city of Juneau, regularly releases glacier lake outburst floods, according to the National Weather Service. But recent measurements of water within the basement suggest the basin could release enough water to overwhelm the Mendenhall River and Mendenhall Lake, according to officials.
By 7 a.m. local time, the Mendenhall River had reached a major flood stage at 16.51 feet and was continuing to rise — surpassing the record flood stage set in 2024 of 15.99 feet, according to the NWS. Flood warnings have been issued for the lake and river due to the release.
Residents along the flood zones have been urged to evacuate the area, with the peak flooding expected Wednesday around 8 a.m. local time.
“Don’t Wait. Evacuate TONIGHT,” the City of Juneau wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday night.
City officials were warning residents early Wednesday to avoid driving on roads within the flood zone already inundated by water.
Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski posted to X on Wednesday, warning of how dire the situation could become.
“This is likely to become a life-threatening situation,” Murkowski said. “If you are told to evacuate, stop what you are doing and immediately go to an emergency shelter or another safe location.”
Floodwaters are expected to fall below the flood stage through Thursday, according to the NWS.
Mendenhall is a popular tourist attraction in Alaska, but the retreating glacier — which acts as a dam for Suicide Basin — has caused flooding in the region every summer in recent years after it refills with water from rain and melting snow in the spring.
In 2023, a glacier lake outburst at Mendenhall’s Suicide Basin destroyed several structures along the Mendenhall River as the water rushed downstream. The record flooding prompted city officials in Juneau to issue an emergency declaration.
The outburst, which caused a decade’s worth of erosion in one weekend, would not have happened without climate change, NOAA said in 2023. Alaska has warmed twice as fast as any U.S. state over the last several decades, according to NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information. Suicide Basin has been releasing glacier lake outburst floods since 2011, so the National Weather Service in Juneau’s monitoring program has a camera pointed directly at the basin to see how much water levels are rising and falling.
Glaciers in Alaska have been experiencing a steep decline since the late 1980s, according to the state’s Department of Geological and Geophysical Surveys.
Globally, glaciers are at risk of significant ice loss due to climate change, scientists say.
Glaciers around the world lost an estimated 7,211 billion tons of ice between 2000 and 2023, equating to an average annual loss of 301 billion tons, according to a Nature study published in February. The rate of ice loss has increased by about 36% in the past two decades, the researchers found.
Even if warming were to stabilize at current levels, the world’s glaciers would still likely lose at least 39% of mass, according to the World Economic Forum.
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
After tensions flare, jury is chosen in case of man who allegedly tried to kill Trump on golf course
(FORT PEARCE, Fla.) — A jury has been selected in the criminal trial of Ryan Routh, the man accused of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump on his golf course last year.
After three days of jury selection, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon finalized a group of twelve jurors and four alternates Wednesday.
Routh, who is representing himself at the trial in Fort Pierce, Florida, has pleaded not guilty to five criminal charges that risk sending him to prison for life, including attempting to kill a presidential candidate and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
The selection of the jury came after Routh accused prosecutors of discriminatory practices, causing tensions to flare in the courtroom.
Prior to Judge Cannon finalizing the jury, Routh — who lacks any legal education or training — made what is known as a “Batson challenge” after he said prosecutors struck two Black potential jurors.
“We have a racist situation that is occurring,” Routh alleged. “It is blatantly obvious.”
Judge Cannon responded to the allegations by accusing Routh of improperly conferring with his standby lawyers, who remain in court to assist him with technical matters. She said she heard “whispers” from the defense table that suggested Routh was getting legal advice from his standby attorneys — something Judge Cannon has prohibited as a condition for Routh to represent himself.
She did not elaborate any further on the “whispers” and declined to inquire further into Routh’s alleged conversation with his lawyers, which is protected by attorney-client privilege.
“It seems to me you are using your attorneys for more than just technical things,” Cannon said.
Routh denied the claim, saying he is turning down their help and came up with the Batson challenge on his own.
“I am hearing whispers,” Cannon said. “I heard a whisper that sounded like more than technical advice.”
The situation deescalated after prosecutors explained their rationale for excluding one of the jurors, and Judge Cannon denied Routh’s challenge. Prosecutors claimed they only removed one Black juror after he provided inconsistent answers to some of the questions on the jury questionnaire.
“The U.S. has offered a legitimate, non-discriminatory reason for their preemptory strike,” Judge Cannon said.
Prosecutors allege that after planning his attack for months, Routh hid in the bushes of Trump’s Palm Beach golf course with a rifle in the predawn hours of Sept. 15.
With Trump just one hole away from Routh’s position, a Secret Service agent spotted a rifle poking out of the tree line and fired at him, causing him to flee, according to prosecutors. Routh was subsequently arrested after being stopped on a nearby interstate.
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.