Teen shot in the face while looking for location to take homecoming pictures: Sheriff’s office

Teen shot in the face while looking for location to take homecoming pictures: Sheriff’s office
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(MOUNTAINVIEW, Colo.) — A 17-year-old was shot in the face while he was looking for a location to take homecoming pictures in Colorado, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a report of two trespassers on a property at around 4 p.m. Tuesday. The homeowner also called her boyfriend to report the trespassers, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies arrived on the scene to find a teenager bleeding heavily from his face as his friend applied pressure to the wounds with a T-shirt. A man identified as Brent Metz, 38, was standing with the two boys, according to the sheriff’s office.

The injured boy told a responding deputy that Metz shot him in the face through the windshield of his car, the sheriff’s office said.

The teen told the deputy he and his friend had driven to the property to see if they could take their homecoming pictures there. The boys parked at the gate, jumped the fence and walked up to the driveway to speak to the homeowner, but it appeared no one was home, according to the sheriff’s office.

The boys then walked around the property trying to find the homeowner, but were unable to, authorities said. They then walked to their car and began writing a note to the homeowner asking for permission to use the property, according to the sheriff’s office.

As they wrote the note, a man they had never seen before pulled up next to them, exited the truck he was driving and fired a round through the windshield, striking the 17-year-old driver in the face, according to the sheriff’s office.

The boy was taken by ambulance to the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office. The teen’s current condition is not known.

Deputies found the weapon used in the shooting in Metz’s truck, according to the sheriff’s office.

Metz was arrested and transported to the sheriff’s office, where he was booked into jail for first degree assault, felony managing, illegal discharge of a firearm and reckless endangerment, according to the sheriff’s office.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Authorities hunt for suspects involved in illegal elk poaching after four found dead
Authorities hunt for suspects involved in illegal elk poaching after four found dead
National Park Service

(NEW YORK) — Four elk were shot and killed in a poaching incident at a national park, according to authorities.

Redwood National and State Park rangers and wardens from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife are now asking for the public’s help in “an investigation of elk poaching,” after four dead elk were discovered on July 21 near the Williams Ridge area along Bald Hills Road, according to a statement from the National Park Service released on Tuesday.

“An investigation determined that the four elk had been killed and no meat had been taken,” NPS officials said. “The area where the elk were killed is located within Redwood National Park, where hunting is prohibited by federal and state law. Officers also determined that lead shot was used to shoot the elk. Lead poisoning from ingestion of lead ammunition is the single largest threat to free-flying California condors.”

The Yurok Tribe, in partnership with Redwood National and State Parks and other agencies including the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and California Department of Parks and Recreation, have only reintroduced California condors to the region two years ago and officials are now concerned about their wellbeing since “poaching and illegal game killing pose a grave danger to the birds,” according to NPS.

Redwood National and State Parks in California contain 133,000 acres of federal and state land in Humboldt and Del Norte Counties, NPS said.

“Seven elk herds call Redwood National and State Parks home. The Roosevelt elk (Cervis elaphus roosevelti), is the largest of the six recognized subspecies of elk in North America; they once inhabited areas from southern British Columbia to Sonoma County, Calif,” officials said in their statement announcing the poaching investigation.

“Roosevelt elk in California persist today only in Humboldt and Del Norte Counties and western Siskiyou County,” authorities said. “Tourists from all over the world and Californians alike enjoy the opportunity to see Roosevelt elk within their historical home range at Redwood National and State Parks. Park rangers are committed to protecting these amazing animals and urge the public to help them in this effort.”

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact park officials at 707-465-7751 or call the park’s anonymous crime tip line at 707-765-7353.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Judge in Trump’s election interference case grants extension sought by special counsel
Judge in Trump’s election interference case grants extension sought by special counsel
Jason Marz/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The judge overseeing former President Donald Trump’s federal election interference case on Friday granted an extension requested by special counsel Jack Smith’s office.

Smith on Thursday requested a delay in responding to a scheduling order from U.S District Judge Tanya Chutkan, citing issues related to the Supreme Court’s recent decision granting presidents immunity from prosecution for certain acts taken while in office.

Smith’s office said Thursday it continues “to assess the new precedent set forth last month” by the Supreme Court in tandem with “other Department of Justice components.”

A status report on the case that was initially due Friday is now officially moved to Aug. 30. A status conference that had been scheduled for Aug. 16 will now be Sept. 5.

Judge Chutkan resumed control of the case last Friday following the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling.

Trump last August pleaded not guilty to charges of undertaking a “criminal scheme” to overturn the results of the 2020 election by enlisting a slate of so-called “fake electors,” using the Justice Department to conduct “sham election crime investigations,” trying to enlist the vice president to “alter the election results,” and promoting false claims of a stolen election as the Jan. 6 riot raged — all in an effort to subvert democracy and remain in power.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

New York AG asks appeals court to uphold Trump’s 4M fraud judgment
New York AG asks appeals court to uphold Trump’s $454M fraud judgment
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — New York Attorney General Letitia James asked a state appeals court Wednesday to uphold a lower court’s determination that former President Donald Trump, his adult sons and his company are liable for a fraudulent scheme that inflated Trump’s net worth by as much as $2.2 billion, arguing the judge “properly ordered defendants to disgorge only the ill-gotten profits of their wrongdoing.”

Trump had asked the New York Appellate Division’s First Department to reverse February’s ruling from Judge Arthur Engoron that ordered Trump to pay $454 million for frauds that Engoron said “leap off the page and shock the conscience.”

The attorney general’s office said the intermediate appellate court should reject Trump’s appeal because Engoron correctly decided that Trump and his codefendants “used a variety of deceptive strategies to vastly misrepresent the values of nearly all the assets and asset categories.”

Oral arguments in Trump’s appeal are scheduled for Sept. 26.

In an 11-week civil trial that concluded in February, Judge Engoron found that Trump inflated his net worth, including by valuing his own apartment as if it was triple its actual size and by valuing his Mar-a-Lago estate as if deed restrictions did not exist. Trump and his codefendants then used his false and misleading financial statements to do business more than two dozen times between 2014 and 2021, Engoron found.

“On appeal, defendants tellingly ignore almost all their deceptions,” assistant solicitor general Daniel Magy wrote in Wednesday’s filing.

Defense attorneys argued the attorney general misapplied the law, known as New York Executive Law 63(12), and that Trump’s alleged business fraud had no clear victims or monetary losses.

“Defendants are wrong on the law,” Magy wrote in Wednesday’s filing, arguing the that the state was not required to prove that victims relied on the Trump’s financial statements or that they lost money.

“Indeed, one of § 63(12)’s core remedial purposes is to protect the honesty and integrity of commercial marketplaces in New York by stopping fraudulent and illegal practices before they cause financial losses to market participants or broader harms to the public,” Magy wrote.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.