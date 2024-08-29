Telegram CEO Pavel Durov released from custody in France ahead of court appearance

Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(PARIS) — Pavel Durov, the Russian-born billionaire CEO of the social media messaging app Telegram, was released from custody in France on Wednesday after being arrested in connection with an “ongoing judicial investigation,” the Paris Prosecutor’s Office told ABC News.

Durov will be brought to court for “questioning at first appearance, with a possible indictment,” the Paris Prosecutor’s Office said.

The office did not say when Durov would be brought to court.

Durov, 39, was arrested at Le Bourget airport outside Paris shortly after landing on a private jet late on Aug. 24. French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed his arrest two days later.

Durov is accused of allegedly being passive with regard to cyber and financial crimes being committed on the Telegram platform and is facing 12 charges, according to the Paris Prosecutor’s Office.

The charges are related to child pornography, drug trafficking and fraudulent transactions on the platform, prosecutors announced Monday.

In his statement, Macron maintained that Durov’s arrest was “not political,” saying, “France is more than anything attached to freedom of expression and communication, to innovation and to the spirit of enterprise. It will remain so.”

What is Telegram?

Telegram is one of the most popular messaging apps in the world, with approximately 800 million active users and a large user base in Russia and Ukraine.

Launched in 2013, Telegram was designed to address growing concerns about digital privacy and censorship. Unlike many messaging apps of the time, Telegram was built with a focus on security, offering end-to-end encryption and features that prioritized user privacy.

The rise of the app’s popularity was meteoric, making Durov among the wealthiest people in the world. He is estimated to have a net worth of approximately $15.5 billion, according to Forbes.

The app distinguished itself from competitors such as Facebook Messenger, WeChat and WhatsApp with its commitment to free speech and resistance to government censorship.

The app has positioned itself as a refuge for activists and journalists. Its features include self-destructing messages, secret chats and robust channel functionalities.

Additionally, Telegram offers a platform for larger messaging groups, allowing 200,000 users to be added to a chat.

Because of the large group sizes, Telegram has been criticized for hosting far-right and extremist groups. Most recently, the U.K. government denounced Telegram for its role in extremist groups organizing riots across the country in July.

Who is Pavel Durov?

Born in Leningrad, now Saint Petersburg, Russia in 1984, Durov began his foray into technology entrepreneurship in 2006, founding the Russian social network VKontakte (VK).

Likened to Facebook, VK quickly gained traction among Russian-speaking users, offering a platform for social interaction, content sharing and networking.

However, the platform’s success attracted scrutiny from the Russian government, and Durov faced increasing pressure to comply with government requests for user data.

In 2014, Durov was forced to leave VK after refusing to comply with demands to shut down opposition communities on the platform.

He reportedly refused to block late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s page on the platform.

After leaving his position at VK, Durov left Russia and moved to Dubai, where he runs Telegram, which was founded a year prior in 2013.

Frequently traveling to Europe from the United Arab Emirates, Durov was granted citizenship in France in 2021.

Response to Durov’s arrest

In the wake of Durov’s arrest over the weekend, Elon Musk posted #FreePavel on X, sharing a clip of the Telegram founder’s previous interview with Tucker Carlson.

U.S. whistleblower Edward Snowden called Durov’s arrest “an assault on the basic human rights of speech and association” in a post on X.

“I am surprised and deeply saddened that Macron has descended to the level of taking hostages as a means for gaining access to private communications. It lowers not only France, but the world,” Snowden wrote.

ABC News’ Hugo Leenhardt and Ellie Kaufman contributed to this report.

Sudan at ‘breaking point’ amid civil war as US-mediated cease-fire talks set to begin
Members of a ‘joint security cell’ made up of various military and security services affiliated with Sudan’s army, brandish rifles as they take part in a parade in Gedaref city in the east of the war-torn country, on July 28, 2024. (AFP via Getty Images)

(LONDON) — The U.S. Special Envoy for Sudan has said U.S.-mediated cease-fire talks between warring Sudanese parties are set to go ahead this week, despite pending confirmation of participation from the Sudanese Army.

The talks are set to begin Wednesday in Geneva, Switzerland, and will be co-hosted by Switzerland and Saudi Arabia with additional observation from the African Union, Egypt, the United Nations and the United Arab Emirates, a senior U.S. official told ABC News.

“The time for peace is now,” said U.S. Special Envoy for Sudan Tom Perriello on Tuesday ahead of talks aimed at ending the now 16-month war between the Sudanese Army (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces Paramilitary group (RSF), along with its allied militias.

“The RSF delegation has arrived in Switzerland,” Perriello said on social media early on Wednesday. “Our U.S. delegation, and the collective international partners, technical experts, and Sudanese civil society, are still waiting on the SAF. The world is watching.”

Perriello said in the days leading up to the talks that the facilitators had had “extensive engagement” with the SAF, but still had not been given confirmation that representatives would arrive in Switzerland.

“We will move forward with every effort possible with our international partners to reach an action plan, a concrete action plan, about how we can advance that cessation of violence and the full humanitarian access and, monitoring and enforcement mechanism,” he said. “These are long past due.”

The talks come as the U.N. warns the situation in Sudan has reached a “catastrophic breaking point,” with a declaration of famine in Sudan’s North Darfur, recent widespread flooding and unabated combat between warring parties compounding on what was already “one of the worst humanitarian crises in recent memory.”

New figures from the International Office for Migration (IOM) show displacement in Sudan continues to soar, with almost 11 million people now internally displaced — many of whom have already been displaced twice, or more.

“Tens of millions of Sudanese face either full on starvation or acute hunger,” said Perriello. “There are more refugees and displaced people than the entire population of Switzerland just from Sudan alone right now.”

In Sudan’s Sennar State, where the RSF has advanced amid reports of widespread killings, lootings and human rights abuses, over 700,000 people have been displaced.

“Without an immediate, massive, and coordinated global response, we risk witnessing tens of thousands of preventable deaths in the coming months. We are at breaking point, a catastrophic, cataclysmic breaking point,” said Othman Belbeisi, IOM’s Regional Director for Middle East North Africa.

The northeast African nation was plunged into chaos in April 2023 as tensions between Sudan’s military and the notorious paramilitary group RSF boiled over as forces loyal to the two rival generals battled for control of the resource-rich nation following talks over a planned transition to civilian rule.

Fighting began on April 15, 2023, in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, before spreading across the country. The combat between warring parties has continued to rage in areas of North Darfur, Al Jazirah state, Sennar State, West Kordofan and other areas.

The civil war has left almost 16,000 dead in its wake and at least 33,000 injured according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Local groups, however, warn the true toll is likely much higher.

The U.S. invited warring parties to cease-fire talks last month. The talks are the latest in a string of yet-successful initiatives aimed at ending the war as regional and international efforts to end the conflict intensify.

They aim to build off the Jeddah negotiations, which were co-facilitated with Saudi Arabia. The talks are not set to address broader political issues, the U.S. State Department said.

“The US and our partners stand with the Sudanese people in pushing forward with all efforts to produce a cessation of violence and expanded humanitarian access now,” said Perriello.

Violent protest breaks out in UK after vigil over stabbing spree: Police
Riot police hold back protesters near a burning police vehicle after disorder broke out on July 30, 2024 in Southport, England. (Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A violent protest broke out in the United Kingdom on Tuesday in the wake of a vigil for the victims of a deadly stabbing spree, resulting in nearly two dozen officers injured and cars set on fire, police said.

Twenty-two officers were injured, eight seriously, following “violent disorder” in Southport, a seaside town about 20 miles north of Liverpool, according to Merseyside police.

The protest broke out Tuesday evening after a large group of people started throwing bricks at a mosque in Southport, police said. The protesters are believed to be supporters of the far-right English Defence League, police said.

Cars were set on fire and a local convenience store was also damaged, police said.

The protest followed a peaceful vigil for the victims of a deadly stabbing that occurred a day prior in the town.

Three children were killed and nine others injured in the stabbing incident, police said. Two adults were also injured while trying to protect the children, police said.

Merseyside police said the children were attending a Taylor Swift-themed event at a dance school at the time.

A 17-year-old boy from Banks, a coastal village in Lancashire, just outside Southport, was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, police said. The suspect, whose name was not released, was born in Cardiff, Wales, police said.

The motive remains unclear, police said.

Tuesday’s protests were apparently fueled by “speculation” over the unidentified suspect, Merseyside Assistant Chief Constable Alex Goss said.

“There has been much speculation and hypothesis around the status of a 17-year-old male who is currently in police custody and some individuals are using this to bring violence and disorder to our streets,” Goss said in a statement. “We have already said that the person arrested was born in the UK and speculation helps nobody at this time.”

Goss said protesters used bricks to attack officers and damaged cars parked in the mosque parking lot. Officers sustained injuries including fractures, cuts, head injuries and a concussion, police said.

“This is no way to treat a community, least of all a community that is still reeling from the events of Monday,” Goss said.

U.K. Home Secretary Yvette Cooper also decried the violence, calling the attacks on police and the mosque “appalling.”

“The community of Southport are reeling from a horrifying ordeal and families are grieving,” Cooper said in a statement. “This violent thuggery, which has overshadowed a peaceful vigil for three little girls, is an insult to the community and to all those who need the space to process what has happened and to heal.”

Earlier Tuesday, hundreds of people attended a vigil for the stabbing victims in the center of Southport.

Three girls — 6-year-old Bebe King, 7-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe and 9-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar — were killed in the stabbing.

Five children and two adults injured in the stabbing remained in critical condition on Tuesday, police said.

Beryl live updates: Storm expected to slam into Texas coast as hurricane
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Tropical Storm Beryl is targeting the Gulf Coast of Texas after dealing a destructive blow to several islands in the Caribbean and the resort coast of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula.

Beryl is projected to re-strengthen into a hurricane before it makes landfall just north of the U.S.-Mexico border late Sunday into Monday morning.

Beryl, the earliest Category 5 Atlantic hurricane in history, killed at least seven people in the Windward Islands — including Grenada and Carriacou — before skirting south of Jamaica, shutting down communications, stranding tourists and delivering storm surge and flooding rain to the island.

Here’s how the news is developing.

Jul 06, 12:33 PM
Hurricane watch in effect for parts of Texas

A Hurricane Watch is in effect in Texas from the Rio Grande Valley to San Luis Pass, just west of Galveston Island, with a Storm Surge Watch from the mouth of the Rio Grande northward to High Island, Texas.

Storm surge is forecast to be 3 to 5 feet in Corpus Christi and Matagorda Bay, and 2 to 4 feet in Galveston Bay. These numbers are subject to change depending on the exact track and intensity of the storm as it approaches landfall.

Residents along the Texas coast need to be prepared for a powerful hurricane with life-threatening storm surge, damaging winds, and significant flooding.

Flooding rain is often the most impactful aspect of tropical systems. In terms of rainfall amounts, much of southeastern Texas is looking at 5 to 10 inches, with locally higher amounts up to 15 inches. Most of this rain will fall on Monday and Tuesday.

Jul 06, 12:27 PM
Now a tropical storm, Beryl expected to strengthen before hitting Texas

Beryl remains a tropical storm with winds of 60 mph as it churns in the Gulf of Mexico as of Saturday morning, but it is expected to strengthen before hitting Texas on Sunday with potential Category 1 strength.

On Saturday, Beryl may take some time to recover, but is forecast to begin strengthening by the end of the day. The storm is moving into favorable conditions for hurricanes, with warm water and limited wind shear.

The track from the National Hurricane Center takes Beryl towards the Texas coast by late Sunday night into early Monday, likely as a strong Category 1 Hurricane.

Currently, the most likely landfall location is around Matagorda Island, just east of Corpus Christi, but that will likely need to be adjusted as the storm’s track becomes more “fine-tuned” in the next day or so.

