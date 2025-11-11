‘Tell Me Lies’ gets season 3 release date at Hulu

Grace Van Patten and Jackson White star in ‘Tell Me Lies’ season 3. (Disney/Ian Watson)

The premiere date for season 3 of Tell Me Lies has been revealed.

Hulu has announced that the third season of the popular drama series will debut on Jan. 13, 2026, with its first two episodes. It will consist of eight episodes. First-look photos from the upcoming season have also been released.

Grace Van Patten and Jackson White will once again star as Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco. This time, the on-and-off again couple is back together just in time for their spring semester in college.

“While they promise things will be different this time, past indiscretions hinder their best intentions, and Lucy finds herself embroiled in a controversy she wants nothing to do with,” according to season 3’s official synopsis. “Meanwhile, the disastrous repercussions from the previous year also force Lucy and Stephen’s friends to face their own destructive behaviors. As scandalous secrets fester around campus, vicious consequences threaten Lucy and everyone in her circle.”

Also starring in season 3 are Cat Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Alicia Crowder and Costa D’Angelo.

Iris Apatow has joined the cast in the recurring role of Amanda, who is a bubbly college freshman keeping a big secret.

Hulu shared the release date in an Instagram post on Tuesday. The photo finds a half-eaten cake with the release date written atop it in red icing.

“you just can’t stay away, can you? #tellmelies is back january 13 on @hulu and with #huluondisneyplus,” the photo is captioned.

June Squibb as Eleanor, Erin Kellyman as Nina, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Roger in ‘Eleanor the Great.’ (Jojo Whilden/Sony Pictures Classics)

June Squibb takes center stage in the new film Eleanor the Great.

The movie, which is Scarlett Johansson‘s directorial debut, follows a 94-year-old whose fib told during a time of immense grief takes on a dangerous life of its own.

Chiwetel Ejiofor and Erin Kellyman co-star in the film, and they say it was wonderful to watch Squibb act every day on set.

“She was so brilliant to work with. It was really a lesson every day,” Kellyman said.

Ejiofor said while “everybody knows that she’s a terrific actress,” Squibb’s performance in Eleanor the Great “is really something special.”

“The range of emotions that she can take the audience on, from, you will be laughing with her — hysterically laughing, side splitting — and then you’re really emotional, and you’re with her at the next moment. It’s really incredible.”

While you’d be hard-pressed to find someone unfamiliar with Johansson as an actress, the Eleanor the Great cast has the distinct understanding of who she is as a director.

Ejiofor says Johansson was a great communicator and very charismatic on set.

“Those two things in combination just means that she’s able to really get people on board and is able to communicate her vision,” Ejiofor said, adding that Johansson’s vision was “quite complicated in its themes and some of the tonalities and some of the shifts in it. And she was really very specific about what she wanted from each moment and the kind of experience that she wanted the film to be.”

Ejiofor said it was helpful to be directed by someone who is also an actor themselves.

“You can’t slip anything past her because she sees it, but she can also really direct the action,” Ejiofor said. “It’s a rare skill.”

Eleanor the Great is now available to watch in theaters. 

Neve Campbell stars in ‘Scream 7.’ (Paramount Pictures)

Neve Campbell is back in the Scream 7 official trailer.

Paramount Pictures and Spyglass released the trailer for the upcoming horror film on Thursday.

The new film follows what happens “when a new Ghostface killer emerges in the quiet town where Sidney Prescott (Campbell) has built a new life,” according to its official synopsis. “Her darkest fears are realized as her daughter (Isabel May) becomes the next target. Determined to protect her family, Sidney must face the horrors of her past to put an end to the bloodshed once and for all.”

The trailer starts with a couple checking in to stay at the original Scream house, which is now an Airbnb. After we see the pair get attacked by a Ghostface killer, the trailer cuts to Sidney Prescott receiving a sinister phone call.

“Hello, Sidney. Did you miss me?” The mysterious caller says. “Nice little town you’ve found. You and your pretty daughter. Reminds me of where we grew up.”

The trailer ends with a line of dialogue that fans believe sounds like franchise veteran Matthew Lillard‘s voice.

“This is gonna be fun,” the voice says.

Along with Campbell making her Scream return, this seventh film in the franchise finds Courteney Cox returning as Gale Weathers. The cast also includes Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Anna Camp, Joel McHale, Mckenna Grace, Michelle Randolph, Jimmy Tatro, Asa Germann, Celeste O’Connor, Ethan Embry, Timothy Simons and Mark Consuelos.

Kevin Williamson directs the film from a script he co-wrote with Guy Busick. Williamson also wrote the original 1996 Scream film.

Scream 7 comes to theaters on Feb. 27, 2026.

Ella Purnell in ‘Fallout’ season 2. (Prime Video)

Fall for the first-look photos of Fallout season 2.

Prime Video has released the first images showing off the second season of its series based on the popular video game franchise.

Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the first season’s finale for a journey through the Mojave Desert to the post-apocalyptic city called New Vegas.

Ella PurnellAaron MotenWalton GogginsKyle MacLachlanMoisés Arias and Frances Turner star in the hit series.

The show tells the story of the haves and the have-nots in a world that’s rebuilding 200 years after an apocalypse.

“The gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them,” according to an official description.

Fallout season 2 premieres on Prime Video in December.

