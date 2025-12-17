‘Tell Me Lies’ season 3 official trailer finds Lucy, Stephen back together

Grace Van Patten and Jackson White star in ‘Tell Me Lies’ season 3. (Disney/Ian Watson)

We aren’t lying about this.

The official trailer for season 3 of Tell Me Lies has arrived. The new season of the popular college-set Hulu drama series premieres on Jan. 13, 2026, with its first two episodes. This new season consists of eight episodes.

Grace Van Patten and Jackson White once again star as Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco in season 3. The on-again-off-again couple have “rekindled their tumultuous romance in time for spring semester at Baird College,” according to the season’s official synopsis. “While they promise things will be different this time, past indiscretions hinder their best intentions, and Lucy finds herself embroiled in a controversy she wants nothing to do with.”

The synopsis also teases that the repercussions from last school year “also force Lucy and Stephen’s friends to face their own destructive behaviors. As scandalous secrets fester around campus, vicious consequences threaten Lucy and everyone in her circle.”

The trailer starts with Lucy tearfully filming an apology video. “My friends think I’m crazy,” she then tells Stephen as they lay in bed together. “We have to be nice to each other this time.”

Cat Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Alicia Crowder and Costa D’Angelo also star in season 3.

Iris Apatow has joined the cast in the recurring role of Amanda, who is a bubbly college freshman keeping a big secret.

Jonah Hauer-King, Zoey Deutch on their rom-com ‘The Threesome’
Jonah Hauer-King, Zoey Deutch and Ruby Cruz in ‘The Threesome.’ (Vertical)

A young man’s fantasy becomes his worst nightmare in the new romantic comedy The Threesome.

The film, which is in select theaters now, stars Zoey DeutchJonah Hauer-King and Ruby Cruz as the titular trio whose night together leaves the two women with sobering consequences.

Hauer-King, who stars as Connor, told ABC Audio the film is a coming-of-age story for adults.

“We associate that sometimes with people who are teenagers or earlier in their 20s, and these are people that ostensibly are a little bit further on through life, but they’re still very much working things out,” Hauer-King said.

Connor aspires to “a type of love that he idolizes,” Hauer-King said, which he found relatable.

“Over the course of the film, he learns that love is a really complex, deep thing, which is about accepting people’s flaws and insecurities, and the challenges of the relationships and coming through them,” Hauer-King said. “That’s something that I myself have learned over the years.”

Despite the perception that Deutch is the modern-day rom-com queen — she’s the star of Netflix’s Set it Up and Prime Video’s Something from Tiffany’s — the actress says she’s only really starred in three, if you count The Threesome.

“It’s not something that I sought after. If you count this as a rom-com, this is only my third one. But somehow, it seems like I’ve made a million. According to people, I have done only rom-coms. So if I’m being honest, I try not to do them. Because I’ve spent my whole life and career trying not to get pigeonholed,” Deutch said.

That being said, Deutch is interested in stories about love.

“I love love, and falling in love is never the same. There’s no two times that ever feel the same, and this was a particularly different falling in love story. And I thought [it] was really nuanced and special and different.”

In brief: ‘IT: Welcome to Derry’ official trailer and more
The official trailer for IT: Welcome to Derry has arrived. It shows off the picturesque town of Derry, Maine, in the year 1962. Bill Skarsgård returns to star as Pennywise the killer clown in the prequel series, which he also executive produces. The nine-episode series premieres Oct. 26 on HBO Max …

Nicolas Cage is set to lead the star-studded cast of the upcoming film Fortitude. The film, which will be directed by Simon West, is a World War II espionage action-adventure. It began filming on Sept. 8 in London and costars Matthew GoodeMichael SheenPaul Anderson and Ben KingsleyFortitude follows the true story of British Intelligence operatives who used unprecedented strategic operations to fool Nazi leaders and change the course of World War II …

Another fresh face is joining Spider-Man’s web. Deadline reports that Marvin Jones III will play the crime boss Tombstone in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The actor comes to the live-action version of the character after voicing him in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and the upcoming sequel Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse …

Apple TV+ has postponed the release of its upcoming thriller series The Savant. The Jessica Chastain-starring show, which follows an investigator who prevents domestic extremism, has been postponed. It was supposed to premiere on Friday. Apple TV+ did not provide an expected date for when the show will debut …

Liam Hemsworth stars as Geralt in ‘The Witcher’ season 4 trailer
Liam Hemsworth in ‘The Witcher.’ (Netflix)

Liam Hemsworth steps into the role of Geralt in the official trailer for The Witcher season 4.

Netflix released the trailer for the upcoming fourth season of the fantasy drama series on Tuesday.

It finds Hemsworth coming in to the role that was originated by Henry Cavill during the first three seasons of the show. Joining Geralt of Rivia in the trailer are the other two members of the show’s central trio, Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) and Princess Cirilla of Cintra (Freya Allan).

“After the Continent-altering events of season 3, Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri find themselves separated by a raging war and countless enemies,” the season’s official description reads. “As their paths diverge, and their goals sharpen, they stumble on unexpected allies eager to join their journeys. And if they can accept these found families, they just might have a chance at reuniting for good.”

The trailer finds Geralt assembling an army to try to find his former apprentice, Ciri, played by Allan.

“Geralt, you’ve spent a lifetime battling monsters and men. Your entire being is dedicated to finding someone who you fear you failed. Your Ciri,” Laurence Fishburne‘s new character, Regis, says in the trailer.

Regis is a barber-surgeon with secrets, whose arrival signals a shift in Geralt as he goes on a personal transformation. Fishburne told Netflix he “was just really excited to be a part of this world” and that “this is something I’ve always wished to be able to do, and now I’m getting an opportunity to do it.”

The Witcher season 4 will be available to stream Oct. 30 on Netflix.

