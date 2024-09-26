Tempers flare in exclusive look at 1st scene from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 21

Grey’s Anatomy season 21 is finally here, and Good Morning America gave fans an exclusive preview of the new season Thursday morning.

The dramatic opening scene of the season’s first episode, which airs Thursday night on ABC, will leave fans waiting anxiously for the plot to unfold.

The new season picks up in the aftermath of the season 20 finale, with Catherine Fox (Debbie Allen) trading barbs with Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson), who is standing up for the interns.

“I can have all of you replaced by tomorrow,” Catherine tells the group.

“What about me? Can you replace me?” Miranda says as she walks into the scene.

Catherine stands her ground, saying, “Do you know how many doctors I have replaced in my career? Your rejects can stay, but your salary will pay for the lawyers who will fix their mistakes. You’re done here, Dr. Bailey. Goodbye.”

Miranda isn’t going without a fight, though, as she tells the boss, “I refuse to allow my job to be taken by someone who only operates on spite and greed. You don’t see faces, you see dollars.”

Catherine retorts that Miranda’s leadership is costing her money, and the scene ends with Miranda reminding Catherine that “this profession is a calling — not a business.”

A synopsis for the episode, which is titled “If Walls Could Talk,” teases more drama ahead for our favorite TV doctors.

“After firing some of Grey Sloan’s best, Catherine continues to interfere with Meredith and Amelia’s research. Accidents at a climate change protest bring unique cases to the hospital, and Bailey encounters a blast from the past,” the synopsis reads.

This season will also see the return of Kali Rocha as Sydney Heron and Jesse Williams as Catherine’s son Jackson Avery.

Grey’s Anatomy season 21 premieres Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

Allison Janney revealed in tease to second season of Netflix’s ‘The Diplomat’
Netflix has dropped a teaser for the second season of its acclaimed political drama The Diplomat.

There’s no dialogue, but the snippet reveals Allison Janney, who joins the cast for the sophomore frame as Vice President Grace Penn.

As Keri Russell‘s character, U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom Kate Wyler, poses on a red carpet with her husband, fellow career diplomat Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell), Janney turns around and stares icily at Russell, setting up an obviously antagonistic relationship between the pair to come.

Also of note, fans had been speculating about whether Hal had survived a cliff-hanger explosion at the end of season 1 — and while it seems he has, the streamer hints the blowback from the incident will continue to unfold.

Its synopsis reads: “A deadly explosion in the heart of London shatters US Ambassador Kate Wyler’s world. Struggling to rebuild the lives that broke and the team that split apart, Kate’s worst fears unfold: The attack that brought her to the UK didn’t come from a rival nation, it came from inside the British government.”

The new season drops on Oct. 31.

Two doctors among the five people charged in connection to Matthew Perry’s death
Five people — including two doctors — are now facing federal charges in connection with the 2023 ketamine death of Friends star Matthew Perry, ABC News has learned.

The five in question have been charged with conspiracy to distribute ketamine, according to a federal source.

The indictment alleges that the two doctors were the initial sources of supply, but federal officials believe that at one point the drugs became too expensive and Perry switched to a new source, including a woman known as “The Ketamine Queen” of Los Angeles, according to the federal source.

Two of the suspects identified in the indictment are Jasveen Sangha, allegedly known as “The Ketamine Queen,” and Salvador Plasencia, a licensed medical doctor known as “Dr. P.”

Their arrests were made in an early morning operation Thursday, after a multiagency investigation.

The indictment alleges numerous interactions of sales from Plasencia to the co-conspirators. They allegedly used encrypted messaging and coded language referring to ketamine as “Dr. Pepper” to distribute their drugs, according to the indictment.

Perry died on Oct. 28, 2023, at the age of 54. He was discovered unresponsive in a jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home, police said. An autopsy report revealed he died from the acute effects of ketamine.

Perry had high levels of ketamine in his blood, likely lapsed into unconsciousness and then went underwater, according to the autopsy report.

He was reported to have been receiving ketamine infusions for depression and anxiety, with the most recent therapy 1 1/2 weeks before his death. But the medical examiner wrote that the ketamine in his system at the time of death could not have been from that infusion therapy. His method of intake was listed in the report as unknown.

The autopsy report also listed drowning, coronary artery disease and buprenorphine effects as contributing factors not related to the immediate cause of death. The manner of death was ruled an accident.

Jay and (not so) Silent Bob cameo, sort of, in new ‘That ’90s Show’ trailer
Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes, known to fans by their aliases Jay and Silent Bob, make a cameo in the forthcoming episodes of That ’90s Show

OK, technically they’re called Sonny and Bunch on the show, but it’s close enough for any Mallrats fans. 

The third chapter of the second season drops on Aug. 27, a new trailer announced.

Smith, in costume as the normally mute character he’s played since his 1994 black-and-white breakout movie Clerks, evidently rams his car into the home of Red and Kitty Forman, played again respectively by Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp

It’s not evident, but knowing the pair, weed was likely to blame. That said, Silent Bob (oh wait, “Sonny”) actually speaks after the mishap: “My bad,” he smiles. 

The new season takes place in 1996, when Leia (Callie Haverda) visits her grandparents for her annual vacation in the summer of 1996.

Seth Green is also shown in the sneak peek, reprising from That ’70s Show as Mitch, who has always had a thing for Laura Prepon‘s Donna. “I’m not seeing Eric, is he dead?” he asks her hopefully of Topher Grace‘s character. “We’re still happily married,” she replies. 

“Took you a while to answer,” he counters, even though it didn’t. 

This season also introduces Kira Kosarin as Betsy Kelso, the previously unseen daughter from a fling between That ’70s Show vet Ashton Kutcher‘s Michael Kelso and Shannon Elizabeth‘s Brooke. Kelso’s son with wife Jackie (Mila Kunis), Mace Coronel‘s Jay, was already a cast member.  

