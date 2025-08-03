Tennessee man arrested after officers find 14 IEDs inside home: Sheriff
(CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.) — Tennessee man was taken into custody Friday after authorities allege he threatened to kill public officials and law enforcement and was then discovered with 14 improvised explosive devices in his home when investigators arrived to arrest him.
Kevin Wade O’Neal, 54, was arrested at a residence in Old Fort, about 40 miles east of Chattanooga, near the Georgia border, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. It was there that authorities allege they found the IEDs, including one that was “smoldering” in the bedroom, according to investigators.
The sheriff’s office said investigators believe O’Neal attempted to detonate the devices when officers arrived at the home.
In addition to the sheriff’s office, members of the Chattanooga Police Department bomb squad and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the scene.
O’Neal has been charged with several counts of attempted murder, as well as charges related to prohibited weapons and explosives.
Details of the targets of the alleged threats and an alleged motive were not immediately revealed by the police.
O’Neal is being held at the Polk County Jail and his bond has not yet been determined.
Attorney information for O’Neal wasn’t immediately available.
(LA CROSSE, Wis.) — A 22-year-old graduate student who disappeared after leaving a bar early Sunday morning has been found dead in the Mississippi River, according to the La Crosse Police Department.
Eliotte Heinz, a graduate student at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wisconsin, was last seen on Sunday at approximately 3:22 a.m. near the Mississippi River, police said. According to her missing person poster, Heinz was allegedly seen leaving Bronco’s Bar in La Crosse at approximately 2:30 a.m.
Heinz’s body was found in the Mississippi River near Brownsville, Minnesota, on Wednesday, police said.
“This was not the outcome we had hoped for throughout this search. Our thoughts are with Eliotte’s family, friends and all those who knew Eliotte. We are grateful for the outpouring of support from so many within the La Crosse community, the State of Wisconsin and nationally to locate Eliotte,” police said in a statement on Wednesday.
Police said they are continuing to investigate and “will await the results of an autopsy for an official cause of death.”
Viterbo University said in a statement the community is “heartbroken by this loss” and extends “our deepest sympathies to her families and friends.”
“There are no words that can ease the pain of losing someone so young, with so much life ahead of her. Our hearts go out to to Eliotte’s family. We hold them in our prayers and stand with them in their grief,” Viterbo University President Rick Trietley.
Earlier Tuesday, police had said the search for Heinz remained active, with “numerous resources” being utilized as they continue to receive tips.
Members of the community gathered to search for Heinz and hand out copies of her missing person poster.
Heinz’s family had asked for residents in the area to review home security camera footage from early Sunday morning between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m., saying “even the smallest detail could make a difference.”
“The outpouring of supporting in the search efforts for Eliotte has been overwhelming, and we are deeply grateful for the kindness, prayers and encouragement from the community and beyond,” the family said in a statement shared on the university’s social media on Tuesday prior to the discovery of her body.
Viterbo will hold a memorial service for Heinz this fall, “in coordination with her family once students return to campus,” the university said in a statement.
(NEW YORK) — The FBI and Department of Homeland Security are warning of an “elevated threat” facing the Jewish community in the wake of two attacks: Sunday’s Molotov cocktail assault in Boulder, Colorado, and last month’s killing of two Israeli Embassy staff members in Washington, D.C.
The Israel-Hamas conflict “may motivate other violent extremists and hate crime perpetrators with similar grievances to conduct violence against Jewish and Israeli communities and their supporters,” the FBI and DHS said in a public service announcement issued Thursday night. “Foreign terrorist organizations also may try to exploit narratives related to the conflict to inspire attacks in the United States.”
The public should “remain vigilant” and “report any threats of violence or suspicious activity to law enforcement,” the agencies said.
The PSA references Sunday’s attack in Boulder when Mohamed Soliman allegedly threw Molotov cocktails at a group of marchers advocating for the release of Israeli hostages, according to prosecutors. Fifteen people, including a Holocaust survivor, were injured, officials said.
Soliman, who was arrested at the scene, allegedly yelled “Free Palestine” during the attack, the FBI said.
Soliman later told police “he wanted to kill all Zionist people,” court documents said. He “said this had nothing to do with the Jewish community and was specific in the Zionist group supporting the killings of people on his land (Palestine),” documents said.
Soliman has been charged with a federal hate crime as well as 118 state charges, including attempted murder, assault and explosives charges. He has not entered a plea in either case.
The PSA also mentions the May 21 killings of two Israeli Embassy staff members. Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim were fatally shot as they left an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in D.C. When the suspect was arrested, he began to chant, “free, free Palestine,” according to police.
The Anti-Defamation League has documented a dramatic rise in acts of hate targeting Jewish people in the U.S. since the Oct. 7, 2023, terror attack in Israel. In 2024, the ADL said it recorded a record high of 9,354 antisemitic incidents in the U.S., marking a 344% increase over the past five years and a 893% increase over the past 10 years.
“I am angry,” ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said a news conference in Boulder on Wednesday.
“It’s way past time for our political leaders, community groups, media outlets, tech platforms, faith leaders to take action before more Jewish blood is spilled. And it’s way past time to stop excusing antisemitic rhetoric,” he said.
Greenblatt urged the public to speak out against hate and shared small, specific actions people can take.
“Flag a hateful post, sign a petition, attend a service, make a comment in city council,” he said.
(NEW YORK) — Several dozen wildfires burning in Canada have led local authorities to declare states of emergencies and forced thousands of people to evacuate. Now, they are expected to send smoke drifting into the United States on Friday.
As of Friday, there are 174 active wildfires in Canada, with 94 of these considered to be “out of control,” meaning fires that are being observed and assessed, but not immediately suppressed, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.
Smoke blowing into the United States
Some of the smoke from these fires will run along winds that are turning south in the coming days — carrying it into the United States.
Northern Minnesota, the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and most of Wisconsin are under air quality alerts, with the smoke considered dangerous for sensitive groups. Most people can still remain active outdoors, but should take breaks indoors and monitor if symptoms like shortness of breath or coughing arise.
Heavy smoke will reach Green Bay, Wisconsin, at approximately noon local time on Friday, creating hazy skies. Going into Friday afternoon and evening, noticeable smoke is expected over Michigan and Chicago.
Sunset in Milwaukee and Chicago on Friday may have an orange hue, as well, with heavy wildfire smoke projected to reach the area by nightfall and potentially spreading as far as Detroit.
The smoke will continue to disperse as it moves into Appalachia and the Southeast on Saturday, with another batch of smoke expected to travel into the Dakotas and Great Plains.
What we know about the fires
As of Friday, the areas in Canada with the most fires include British Columbia with 61 and Alberta with 51. The country is also now at the highest National Preparedness Level, meaning they have requested international help to put out the flames and equipment and personnel from every jurisdiction in Canada is being put to use.
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe declared a state of emergency for the Canadian province on Thursday amid a spate of wildfire outbreaks.
There were 17 active wildfires in Saskatchewan as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency President and Fire Commissioner Marlo Pritchard said during an afternoon press conference.
Of those, three were contained, eight were not contained and five were under assessment, he added, while one was listed as “protecting values” — referring to a process of setting up tactics, such as water sprinklers, to guide the fire away from areas that could increase risk or damage.
“Travel may be impacted due to forest fires in northern Saskatchewan,” the Saskatchewan Highway Hotline said in a post on the Government of Saskatchewan’s Facebook page on Thursday afternoon.
“We’ve had to evacuate and support the evacuation of about 15 communities,” Moe said during the same press conference on Thursday.
He explained there has been a “significant lack of moisture” in the northern parts of the province causing “over 200 wildfires” in Saskatchewan this spring.
Amid his emergency declaration, wildfires continued to spread in the northern part of the province and into other parts of Canada.
The neighboring province of Manitoba had first declared a state of emergency on Wednesday as wildfires forced some 17,000 people to flee, according to The Associated Press.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney offered “Canada’s full support” to the province in a post on X on Wednesday.
“The premier and I are in close contact, and the federal government stands ready to assist Manitoba’s provincial wildfire teams,” Carney wrote in the post.
The region saw 15 active fires as of Thursday night, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.
ABC News’ Ellie Kaufman, Kenton Gewecke and Daniel Manzo contributed to this report.