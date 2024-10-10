Tennis legend Rafael Nadal announces his retirement from the sport at 38

Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

(LONDON) — Tennis legend Rafael Nadal has announced his retirement from the sport at the age of 38.

In a statement posted to social media, Nadal — who has won 22 Grand Slam men’s singles titles, including a record 14 French Open titles — said that “in this life everything has a beginning and an end.”

“I am here to let you know that I am retiring from professional tennis,” Nadal said in the video. The reality is that it has been some difficult years, these last two especially. I don’t think I have been able to play without limitations. It is obviously a difficult decision, one that has taken me some time to make … and I think it is the appropriate time to put an end to a career that has been long and much more successful than I could have ever imagined.

Nadal’s prowess on the tennis court is unparalleled in the history of the sport, particularly on clay. He is one of only three men to complete the Career Golden Slam in singles and has won 92 ATP-level singles titles — 63 of these coming on clay courts — including 36 Masters titles and an Olympic gold medal.

“I am very excited that my last tournament will be the final of the Davis Cup and representing my country,” Nadal said. “I think I have come full circle since one of my first great joys as a professional tennis player was the Davis Cup final in Sevilla in 2004. I feel super, super lucky for all the things I have been able to experience.”

From 2005 to 2014, Nadal won nine out of 10 French Open titles, and managed to put together another streak in Paris from 2017 to 2022 where he won five out of six on the hallowed grounds of Court Philippe Chatrier.

Nadal took a moment to thank his family, his team and the rivals he played against on the courts for more than two decades.

“I want to thank the entire tennis industry, all the people involved in this sport, my life-long colleagues, especially my great rivals,” Nadal said. “I have spent many, many hours with them and I have lived many moments that I will remember for the rest of my life.

In his more than 20 years in the sport, Nadal has earned an estimated $135 million, which places him second all-time in career earnings.

“I can’t thank you enough for what you have made me feel,” Nadal said, addressing his fans around the world. “You have given me the energy I needed at every moment. Really, everything I have experienced has been a dream come true. I leave with the absolute peace of mind of having given my best, of having made an effort in every way. I can only end by saying a thousand thanks to all and see you soon.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Scoreboard roundup — 8/21/24
iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE
Minnesota Twins 11, San Diego Padres 4
Cincinnati Reds 11, Toronto Blue Jays 7
Detroit Tigers 8, Chicago Cubs 2
Seattle Mariners 4, LA Dodgers 8
Texas Rangers 1, Pittsburgh Pirates 0 
Chicago White Sox 6, San Francisco Giants 2
NY Mets 4, Baltimore Orioles 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE
NY Yankees 8, Cleveland Guardians 1
Kansas City Royals 3, LA Angels 0 
Tampa Bay Rays 4, Oakland Athletics 2
Boston Red Sox 4, Houston Astros 1

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Arizona Diamondbacks 10, Miami Marlins 8
Washington Nationals 6, Colorado Rockies 1
Philadelphia Phillies 3, Atlanta Braves 2
St. Louis Cardinals 10, Milwaukee Brewers 6

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Atlanta Dream 72, Phoenix Mercury 63 
Minnesota Lynx 98, Las Vegas Aces 87 

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Columbus, Philadelphia 7:30 PM (Postponed) 

Scoreboard Roundup – 9/5/24
iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE

Cincinnati Reds 1, Houston Astros 0
Detroit Tigers 4, San Diego Padres 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Minnesota Twins 4, Tampa Bay Rays 3
Seattle Mariners 6, Oakland Athletics 4
Texas Rangers 3, L.A. Angels 1

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San Francisco Giants 3, Arizona Diamondbacks 2
Philadelphia Phillies 5, Miami Marlins 2
Pittsburgh Pirates 9, Washington Nationals 4
Colorado Rockies 3, Atlanta Braves 1

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Kansas City Chiefs 27, Baltimore Ravens 20

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Washington 75, Phoenix 55 (TBD)

New York Liberty 77, Seattle Storm 70

Scoreboard roundup — 9/22/24
iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE
San Francisco 2, Kansas City 0
St. Louis 2, Cleveland 1
San Diego 4, Chi White Sox 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Boston 8, Minnesota 1
Boston 9, Minnesota 3
Detroit 4, Baltimore 3
Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3
Texas 6, Seattle 5
LA Angels 9, Houston 8
NY Yankees 7, Oakland 4

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Pittsburgh 2, Cincinnati 0
Atlanta 5, Miami 4
Chi Cubs 5, Washington 0
Milwaukee 10, Arizona 9
LA Dodgers 6, Colorado 5
NY Mets 2, Philadelphia 1

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PRESEASON
Calgary 6 Seattle 1
Florida 3, Nashville 2
Philadelphia 6, Washington 2
Utah 5, St. Louis 3
NY Rangers 3, Boston 2
Edmonton 3, Winnipeg 2 (OT)
Florida 6, Nashville 2
NY Islanders 4, New Jersey 2
Ottawa 6, Toronto 5 (OT)
Vegas 4, San Jose 2

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Denver 26, Tampa Bay 7
Green Bay 30, Tennessee 14
Indianapolis 21, Chicago 16
Minnesota 34, Houston 7
NY Giants 21, Cleveland 15
Philadelphia 15, New Orleans 12
Pittsburgh 20, LA Chargers 10
Carolina 36, Las Vegas 22
Seattle 24, Miami 3
Baltimore 28, Dallas 25
Detroit 20, Arizona 13
LA Rams 27, San Francisco 24
Kansas City 22, Atlanta 17

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Las Vegas 78, Seattle 67 (Las Vegas leads series 1-0))
New York 83, Atlanta 69 (NY leads series 1-0)
Connecticut 93, Indiana 69 (Conn. leads series 1-0)
Minnesota 102, Phoenix 95 (Min. leads series 1-0)

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Philadelphia 4, D.C. United 0

