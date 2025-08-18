Terence Stamp, General Zod in Superman movies, dies at age 87

Terence Stamp attends Song for Marion Premiere, in Paris. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images)

British actor Terence Stamp, best known for playing General Zod in 1978’s Superman and its sequel, 1980’s Superman II, has died at the age of 87.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved uncle and brother, Terence Stamp,” read a statement provided to ABC News from the actor’s family. “He died peacefully this morning, 17th August 2025.”

“He leaves behind an extraordinary body of work, both as an actor and as a writer that will continue to touch and inspire people for years to come,” the statement added. “As his family we ask for privacy at this sad time.”

In addition to playing the villain opposite Christopher Reeve’s Man of Steel, Stamp is also known for starring in 1994’s The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, where he played transgender woman Bernadette, opposite actors Guy Pearce and Hugo Weaving.

“Fairwell dear Tel. You were a true inspiration, both in & out of heels,” Pearce wrote in a tribute on X. “We’ll always have Kings Canyon, Kings road & F’ing ABBA.”

Stamp made his film debut in 1962’s Billy Budd, which earned him an Oscar nomination.

