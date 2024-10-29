Teri Garr, star of ‘Young Frankenstein’, ‘Tootsie’ & more, dead at 79

James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images

Teri Garr, whose many films include Young FrankensteinMr. Mom and Steven Spielberg‘s Close Encounters of the Third Kind, has died at age 79.

ABC News confirmed the performer died on Tuesday in Los Angeles surrounded by family and friends. In a statement, she was described as “a fierce advocate” for multiple sclerosis awareness after appearing on Larry King Live in October 2002 to share her diagnosis.

Garr initially trained as a dancer and even appeared as such in several Elvis Presley films. Her first significant acting role came in the 1968 Star Trek episode “Assignment: Earth,” which was intended as a pilot episode for a spin-off series that never materialized.

But Garr’s breakout role, and one in which she displayed her gift for comedy, came in the 1974 Mel Brooks comedy classic Young Frankenstein, in which she played the sexy lab assistant Inga, more than holding her own against her more experienced comedy co-stars Gene WilderMadeline KahnCloris Leachman and Marty Feldman.

Garr was in demand in the 1970s and ’80s, with roles that included Close Encounters of the Third Kind opposite Richard Dreyfuss; 1983’s Mr. Mom opposite Michael Keaton; and 1982’s Tootsie, opposite Dustin Hoffman and Bill Murray, for which she received a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination. Later roles included the 1992 comedy Mom and Dad Save the World.

Garr made regular TV appearances from the 1960s through the 2000s, notably as Phoebe’s birth mother on Friends. Her quick wit made her a popular late-night talk show guest, with frequent appearances on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson and Late Show with David Letterman. She also hosted Saturday Night Live three times.

Garr revealed in 2002 that she’d been diagnosed with MS, which required her to essentially go into semiretirement. She also suffered a brain aneurysm in 2006 that left her in a coma for several weeks, but from which she recovered. She was briefly hospitalized in December 2019 for what was described as dehydration.

Garr was married and divorced once and leaves behind a daughter, Molly O’Neil, and grandson Tyryn, 6.

Artem Chigvintsev says “truth has prevailed” after DA declines to file charges against him
Mega/GC Images/Getty Images

An “incredibly relieved and grateful” Artem Chigvintsev is speaking out after the Napa County District Attorney’s Office in California announced it would not file criminal charges against the Dancing with the Stars pro in the wake of his arrest on Aug. 29 on suspicion of felony domestic violence.

In a press release Tuesday, a statement from the office of Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley said in part, “While we take every arrest seriously and stand firmly against domestic violence … If the available evidence doesn’t rise to this level of proof, then we cannot ethically file charges.”

On Wednesday, in the wake of that announcement, Artem issued a statement saying he was “incredibly relieved and grateful.”

“This has been an extremely difficult time for me. I am thankful that the truth has prevailed,” he said.

He added, “My focus has always been and will always be, our son Matteo. He is my world, and being his father is the greatest blessing in my life. All along, my main concern has been for him. I am committed to continuing to provide him with the love, support, and care he needs as we move forward. I am hopeful that securing an equal custody arrangement will help us move on.”

Artem’s attorney, Ilona Antonyan, said in a statement to Good Morning America that her client is now focused on negotiating custody of Matteo, whom he shares with his estranged wife Nikki Garcia.

The statement comes two weeks after Garcia filed for divorce from the dance pro.

The Simpsons and the NFL to kick off second ‘Simpsons’ Funday Football special
ESPN/Disney

The Simpsons will once again tackle the NFL with an ESPN team-up on Dec. 9 with the return of The Simpsons Funday Football.

Using Sony’s Beyond Sports Technology, the Monday Night Football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Dallas Cowboys will be “transformed in real time” into a gridiron face-off set at Springfield’s Atoms Stadium, promising a “fully immersive fan viewing experience” that will see the players animated in Simpsons style as they play.

According to the teaser, Bart will be playing with the Bengals, and Homer will suit up with the Cowboys.

The traditional Monday Night Football telecast will be available on ESPN, ABC and ESPN Deportes, with Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli on ESPN2, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

It will also stream on Disney+ and ESPN+.

According to the producers, “The legendary Simpsons creators have collaborated on the look, sound and feel with ESPN and the NFL to ensure the authenticity of the longest running primetime scripted series with more than 750 episodes.”

ESPN and The Simpsons are owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

