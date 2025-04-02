Tesla deliveries drop 13% amid backlash against CEO Elon Musk
(NEW YORK) — Deliveries of Elon Musk’s Tesla vehicles dropped about 13% compared to a year ago, according to a new release from the company. The decline comes amid criticism of Musk and increased competition.
On Wednesday, Tesla reported it produced over 362,000 vehicles and delivered over 336,000 in the first quarter of 2025. That performance marked a decline compared to the same period one year ago, when Tesla produced over 433,000 vehicles and delivered about 387,000.
Shares of Tesla fell 2.5% in early trading on Wednesday.
The company has faced fierce backlash — including violence and vandalism against its cars and dealerships– as its CEO Elon Musk works in Washington alongside Donald Trump to slash the federal government.
Dan Ives, a managing director of equity research at the investment firm Wedbush, a longtime Tesla bull, slammed the report and sharply criticized the company in a note to clients on Wednesday.
“We are not going to look at these numbers with rose colored glasses,” Ives said. “They were a disaster on every metric.”
“The time has come for Musk,” Ives added.” It’s a fork in the road moment.”
In its release today, Tesla made no mention of its CEO but did say that a “changeover of Model Y lines across all four of our factories led to the loss of several weeks of production in Q1.” But, it said “the ramp of the New Model Y continues to go well.”
“Thank you to all our customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders and supporters who helped us achieve these results,” the release said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(NEW YORK) — Price hikes for gasoline and groceries could reach shoppers within days in the aftermath of tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, experts told ABC News.
Some products such as auto fuel and fresh produce will be hit with near-instant price increases, while others like cars, laptops and children’s toys will show hikes in the coming weeks and months, they said.
The Trump administration imposed 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada, as well as 10% tariffs on imports from China. The fresh round of duties on Chinese goods doubled an initial set of tariffs placed on China last month.
Mexico, Canada and China make up the three largest U.S. trading partners, accounting for a vast array of products ranging from everyday essentials to big-ticket purchases.
Tariffs of this magnitude would likely increase prices paid by U.S. shoppers, since importers typically pass along a share of the cost of those higher taxes to consumers, experts said.
“Higher tariffs will translate into higher prices for some products very quickly,” Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, told ABC News. “It will take longer for everything from vehicles to appliances to consumer electronics.”
In a series of social media posts last month, Trump said he would place tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China for hosting the manufacture and transport of illicit drugs that end up in the U.S.
During an address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night, Trump also sharply criticized tariffs imposed on U.S. goods by Canada, Mexico and China.
“President Trump continues to demonstrate his commitment to ensuring U.S. trade policy serves the national interest,” the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.
The U.S. imported $38.5 billion in agricultural goods from Mexico in 2023, making it the top recipient of such products, U.S Department of Agriculture data showed. Those imports include more than $3 billion worth of fresh fruits and vegetables.
Roughly 90% of avocados eaten in the U.S. last year originated in Mexico, USDA data showed. Other products with a high concentration of Mexican imports include tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, jalapeños, limes and mangos.
These products will show price increases within days because fresh produce cannot be held on shelves for an extended period, meaning imports slapped with tariffs will soon reach shoppers, Jason Miller, a professor of supply chain management at Michigan State University, told ABC News.
“That’s what you’d expect to be hit the fastest,” Miller said.
A similar dynamic will play out for gasoline prices for some U.S. drivers living in regions that rely on crude oil from Mexico and Canada, said Timothy Fitzgerald, a professor of business economics at the University of Tennessee who studies the petroleum industry.
Mexico and Canada account for 70% of U.S. crude oil imports, which make up a key input for the nation’s gasoline supply, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, a government agency.
Those imports come primarily from Canada, which sends crude oil to U.S. refineries built specifically to process the crude and redistribute it as gasoline for cars and trucks. Gasoline that originates as Canadian crude reaches customers in the upper Midwest as well as some along the East and West coasts, Fitzgerald said.
Gas refiners and retailers retain the ability to alter prices multiple times per day, meaning price hikes may have hit some drivers as early as Tuesday, he added.
“Think about a digital board at a gas station – a couple taps to a button and the price goes up,” Fitzgerald said.
A second wave of price increases will hit a wide-ranging set of products over the coming weeks and months, some experts said.
A large share of consumer electronics – such as laptops, video game systems and smartphones – enter the U.S. from China, meaning the new tariffs will filter through into higher prices for those goods, they said.
Price hikes will ultimately hit children’s toys, since many of those products also originate in China, Miller said.
Some U.S. retailers appear to have been stockpiling children’s toys in anticipation of the tariffs, but the stored items will run out soon, he added.
“You probably don’t get much of a reprieve beyond April,” Miller said.
Prices for Mexico-made beer and tequila will also rise over the coming months, as will the cost of Canada-made maple syrup, Miller added.
Canada is the top source of imported U.S. eggs, adding stress to a supply chain already decimated by an avian flu outbreak.
Egg prices skyrocketed 53% over the past year, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data showed last month.
Since the U.S. relies overwhelmingly on domestic egg production, however, a potential price increase for Canadian eggs is not expected to meaningfully drive up egg prices at U.S. stores, Miller said.
“But it certainly doesn’t make things better,” Miller added.
ABC News’ Jacob Eufemia contributed to this report.
(WASHINGTON) — A fresh jobs report to be released on Friday will offer a snapshot of U.S. economic performance over the first full month under President Donald Trump.
Economists expect employers to have hired 170,000 workers in February. That figure would mark a slight uptick from 143,000 jobs added in January, and it would nearly match the average number of jobs added each month last year.
The unemployment rate is expected to hold steady at 4%, a historically low reading.
The data release is set to coincide with a turbulent period for U.S. stocks and trade relations in the aftermath of tariffs issued by the Trump administration earlier this week.
Despite the temporary withdrawal of some tariffs on Thursday, stocks dropped as fallout from the policy continued to roil markets.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled about 425 points, or 1%, while the S&P 500 fell 1.7%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq sank 2.6%.
The tariffs stand among a flurry of economy-related directives issued since Trump took office, including spending cuts and an assault on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.
The Trump administration has also terminated tens of thousands of federal employees, though such cuts are not expected to appear in the February report, in part due to the timing of surveys conducted by officials who collect the data.
Meanwhile, the economy is weathering a bout of resurgent inflation that stretches back to the final months of the Biden administration.
Consumer prices rose 3% in January compared to a year ago, registering a percentage point higher than the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%.
Egg prices, a closely watched symbol of rising costs, soared 53% in January compared to a year ago. BIrd flu has decimated the egg supply, lifting prices higher.
In February, a key gauge of consumer confidence registered its largest monthly drop since August 2021, the nonpartisan Conference Board said last month.
The share of consumers who expect a recession within the next year surged to a nine-month high, the data showed. A growing portion of consumers believe the job market will worsen, the stock market will fall and interest rates will rise, the report added.
Still, some measures of consumer sentiment improved. Consumers’ assessment of current business conditions moved higher, while an uptick in purchasing plans for a home extended a monthslong recovery.
Mortgage rates have dropped for seven consecutive weeks, FreddieMac data showed. The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage stands at 6.63%, its lowest level since December.
(NEW YORK) — Stocks futures traded slightly higher early Wednesday, following another volatile day for the market amid the continued rollout of President Donald Trump’s tariffs on goods from top U.S. trading partners.
Dow futures were higher by 189 points or 0.46%. Both the Nasdaq and S&P 500 also appeared ready to open narrowly higher on Wednesday.
Traders are expected to be looking to Wednesday’s inflation report for clues on the health of the economy amid Trump’s escalting trade war. Expectations are that inflation will be up 2.9% compared to a year ago. A worse-than-expected report could add to negative stock sentiment.
Trump’s 25% tariffs on all imported steel and aluminum products came into effect overnight. The European Commission said EU member states would retaliate with duties on U.S. goods, sending European markets mostly higher.
Some economists say that while the tariffs could boost the local steel industry in the United States, they could also lead to higher prices for industries that purchase steel. Those higher prices may eventually reach consumers.
The U.S. relies heavily on imported aluminum and those costs are expected go up as well.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.