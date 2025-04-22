Tesla earnings to show whether anti-Musk backlash damaged bottom line

Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Worldwide protests against Tesla CEO Elon Musk over his role in the Trump administration have coincided with a sales slump and stock woes at the electric carmaker.

Little will be known about the precise impact on Tesla’s bottom line, however, until the company releases its earnings report on Tuesday afternoon. That announcement holds implications for Musk, the world’s richest person, who derives much of his wealth from his Tesla holdings.

The release of the new financial details arrives as some shareholders have called on Musk to step down from his White House role and return full-time to the helm of Tesla.

Musk, whose temporary status as a government employee expires next month, will likely face questions about his plans during a conference call with analysts after the earnings release.

“We view this as a fork-in-the-road time,” Dan Ives, a managing director of equity research at the investment firm Wedbush and a longtime Tesla booster, said in a memo to investors on Sunday.

Tesla shares have dropped in value by roughly half from an all-time high in December. Most of those losses have come since President Donald Trump took office and Musk began his controversial governmental cost-cutting efforts as the head of the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Tesla remains a top electric carmaker but the company faces growing competition, especially from Chinese firms such as BYD.

Deliveries of Tesla vehicles over the first three months of 2025 dropped about 13% compared to the same period a year ago, the company said earlier this month.

When Tesla announced the decline in deliveries, the company made no mention of its CEO but did say that a “changeover of Model Y lines across all four of our factories led to the loss of several weeks of production in Q1,” but added that “the ramp of the New Model Y continues to go well.”

Tesla sold fewer cars in 2024 than it did the year prior, marking the company’s first year-over-year sales decline in more than a decade, earnings released in January showed.

As rivals have challenged Tesla’s dominance in the electric vehicle market, the company has promised a future revenue stream from autonomous taxis, also known as robotaxis.

Musk announced in late January that the company would roll out its robotaxi test program in Austin, Texas, in June. But within days, China-based competitor BYD unveiled advances in self-driving technology, which the company said was set to be included in models costing as little as $9,600.

Tesla boasts a more complete domestic supply chain than its rival U.S. carmakers but the company remains vulnerable to auto tariffs of the type President Trump imposed earlier this month, according to Musk.

“To be clear, this will affect the price of parts in Tesla cars that come from other countries. The cost impact is not trivial,” Musk said in a post on X in late March.

Gordon Johnson, CEO and founder of data firm GLJ Research, who is bearish on Tesla, voiced concerns about the company in a memo to investors on Monday, saying that the automaker faces a mix of “operational, financial, and reputational challenges.”

“Is Tesla facing an existential crisis?” Johnson added.

US stocks open little changed amid tariff uncertainty
manusapon kasosod/Getty

(NEW YORK) — U.S. stocks opened muted on Tuesday, a day after President Donald Trump signaled a willingness to ease some tariffs but also impose new ones.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked up 71 points, or 0.1%. The S&P 500 climbed 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq increased 0.05%.

Trump’s administration said on Friday that many consumer electronics would be exempt from his wide-ranging reciprocal tariffs, an announcement that sent global markets higher on Monday.

Trump on Monday also signaled a willingness to further ease tariffs, saying he is looking to “help some of the car companies” in the aftermath of 25% auto levies.

The White House also took steps on Monday that may result in new tariffs on pharmaceuticals and semiconductors, posting notices online about national security investigations into those products.

Markets in Europe also traded higher midday on Tuesday, after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s 90-day pause on planned tariff countermeasures went into effect.

Germany’s DAX climbed about 1.21% midday and Britain’s FTSE 100 traded up about 0.90% midday.

South Korea’s KOSPI index closed up 0.88% on Tuesday, posting its second day of gains. And Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.84%.

Markets in China, where Trump’s reciprocal tariffs are still in place, showed less enthusiasm. Shanghai’s Composite Index rose just 0.15% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 0.23%.

ABC News’ David Brennan contributed to this report.

US stocks drop amid fresh tariffs on Canada, recession fears
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — U.S. stocks dropped on Tuesday, extending losses suffered a day earlier amid a fresh round of tariffs on Canada and concern about a possible recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled about 515 points, or 1.2%, while the S&P 500 fell 0.8%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq ticked down 0.4%.

The Tuesday selloff extended a days-long market decline touched off by U.S. tariffs imposed last week on Canada, Mexico and China, some of which were delayed.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced retaliatory measures on Canada after they slapped a 25% tariff on electricity sent to the U.S., saying that he is imposing an additional 25% tariff on steel and aluminum, bringing those tariffs to 50%.

The move escalated a global trade war that intensified a day earlier, when China slapped retaliatory tariffs on the U.S., deepening trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

On Monday, the tech-heavy Nasdaq plummeted 4%, recording its worst day of trading since 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 each dropped more than 2% on Monday.

The market drawdown on Monday extended losses last week. The S&P 500 recorded its worst week since September.

When asked about a potential recession in an interview broadcast on Sunday, Trump said tariffs imposed in recent days could bring about a “period of transition.”

“I hate to predict things like that,” Trump told Fox News in an interview recorded on Thursday. “It takes a little time, but I think it should be great for us.”

In response to a question later on Sunday about his reluctance to rule out a recession, Trump said: “I tell you what, of course you hesitate. Who knows?”

The Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected Tuesday morning to release a report on how many jobs are open in the economy, which could provide another clue about the strength of economy amid the new recession concerns. An inflation report is expected Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Max Zahn contributed to this report.
 

Amazon joins bidding war for TikTok as deadline for sale approaches: Sources
(Karl Tapales/Getty Imag)

(NEW YORK) — With the clock ticking on TikTok’s deadline to sell or face a ban in the U.S., the battle to buy the app has intensified.

Amazon has now sent a letter to the Trump administration to join the bidding war for TikTok, sources told ABC News.

President Donald Trump said over the weekend there are lots of potential buyers and said he’d like to keep the app alive. The administration has set an April 5 deadline for the app to be banned if it is not sold by it’s Chinese-owned parent company, ByteDance.

On Wednesday, Trump and senior administration officials considered multiple proposals. It’s unclear if a decision has been made on how to move forward.

The mobile tech company AppLovin and a group including tech giant Oracle have also made bids to buy the app. Even if Trump approves a deal, China will still need to sign off on it.

Trump has said publicly that if an agreement isn’t reached by the deadline, he will just extend it.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

