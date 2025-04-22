Tesla profits drop 71% amid anti-Musk backlash

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Tesla’s profits fell 71% over the first three months of this year, a company earnings release on Tuesday showed. The company’s performance fell short of analysts’ expectations.

The decline coincided with a sales slump and stock woes at the electric carmaker, and comes amid worldwide protests against CEO Elon Musk over his role in the Trump administration

Total revenue decreased by 9% from one year earlier, to $19.3 billion, while revenue derived from car sales plunged 20% over the first three months of 2025 compared to a year ago, the earnings showed.

In a statement, Tesla cautioned about business impacts as result of the “current tariff landscape,” saying the company is “taking actions to stabilize the business in the medium to long-term and focus on maintaining its health.”

“Uncertainty in the automotive and energy markets continues to increase as rapidly evolving trade policy adversely impacts the global supply chain and cost structure of Tesla and our peers,” Tesla added.

The announcement holds implications for Musk, the world’s richest person, who derives much of his wealth from his Tesla holdings.

The new financial details arrive as some shareholders have called on Musk to step down from his White House role and return full-time to the helm of Tesla.

Musk, whose temporary status as a government employee expires next month, will likely face questions about his plans during a conference call with analysts after the earnings release.

“We view this as a fork-in-the-road time,” Dan Ives, a managing director of equity research at the investment firm Wedbush and a longtime Tesla booster, said in a memo to investors on Sunday.

Tesla shares have dropped in value by roughly half from an all-time high in December. Most of those losses have come since President Donald Trump took office and Musk began his controversial governmental cost-cutting efforts as the head of the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Tesla remains a top electric carmaker but the company faces growing competition, especially from Chinese firms such as BYD.

Deliveries of Tesla vehicles over the first three months of 2025 dropped about 13% compared to the same period a year ago, the company said earlier this month.

When Tesla announced the decline in deliveries, the company made no mention of its CEO but did say that a “changeover of Model Y lines across all four of our factories led to the loss of several weeks of production in Q1,” but added that “the ramp of the New Model Y continues to go well.”

Tesla sold fewer cars in 2024 than it did the year prior, marking the company’s first year-over-year sales decline in more than a decade, earnings released in January showed.

As rivals have challenged Tesla’s dominance in the electric vehicle market, the company has promised a future revenue stream from autonomous taxis, also known as robotaxis.

Musk announced in late January that the company would roll out its robotaxi test program in Austin, Texas, in June. But within days, China-based competitor BYD unveiled advances in self-driving technology, which the company said was set to be included in models costing as little as $9,600.

Tesla boasts a more complete domestic supply chain than its rival U.S. carmakers but the company remains vulnerable to auto tariffs of the type President Trump imposed earlier this month, according to Musk.

“To be clear, this will affect the price of parts in Tesla cars that come from other countries. The cost impact is not trivial,” Musk said in a post on X in late March.

Gordon Johnson, CEO and founder of data firm GLJ Research, who is bearish on Tesla, voiced concerns about the company in a memo to investors on Monday, saying that the automaker faces a mix of “operational, financial, and reputational challenges.”

“Is Tesla facing an existential crisis?” Johnson added.

US stocks drop amid fresh tariffs on Canada, recession fears
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — U.S. stocks dropped on Tuesday, extending losses suffered a day earlier amid a fresh round of tariffs on Canada and concern about a possible recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled about 515 points, or 1.2%, while the S&P 500 fell 0.8%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq ticked down 0.4%.

The Tuesday selloff extended a days-long market decline touched off by U.S. tariffs imposed last week on Canada, Mexico and China, some of which were delayed.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced retaliatory measures on Canada after they slapped a 25% tariff on electricity sent to the U.S., saying that he is imposing an additional 25% tariff on steel and aluminum, bringing those tariffs to 50%.

The move escalated a global trade war that intensified a day earlier, when China slapped retaliatory tariffs on the U.S., deepening trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

On Monday, the tech-heavy Nasdaq plummeted 4%, recording its worst day of trading since 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 each dropped more than 2% on Monday.

The market drawdown on Monday extended losses last week. The S&P 500 recorded its worst week since September.

When asked about a potential recession in an interview broadcast on Sunday, Trump said tariffs imposed in recent days could bring about a “period of transition.”

“I hate to predict things like that,” Trump told Fox News in an interview recorded on Thursday. “It takes a little time, but I think it should be great for us.”

In response to a question later on Sunday about his reluctance to rule out a recession, Trump said: “I tell you what, of course you hesitate. Who knows?”

The Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected Tuesday morning to release a report on how many jobs are open in the economy, which could provide another clue about the strength of economy amid the new recession concerns. An inflation report is expected Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Max Zahn contributed to this report.
 

Inflation cooled but egg prices soared in March, before Trump’s tariff escalation
Kinga Krzeminska/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Consumer prices rose 2.4% in March compared to a year ago, marking a cooldown during a period that preceded the recession warnings and market turmoil following President Donald Trump’s recent escalation of tariffs. The reading came in lower than economists expected.

Even as overall cost hikes slowed, egg prices soared 60% higher than a year prior. Bird flu has decimated the egg supply, lifting prices higher.

The cooldown is owed in part to a drop in energy prices, as gasoline prices fell about 6% from the previous month, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data showed. Food prices rose 0.4% compared to the previous month, however, putting upward pressure on the cost of living.

Core inflation — a closely watched measure that strips out volatile food and energy prices — increased 2.8% over the year ending in March, which registered the lowest one-year gain in that index since March 2021, data showed.

The fresh data arrives a day after a day after Trump paused some tariffs and U.S. stocks rallied.

In February, year-over-year inflation rose 2.8% compared to a year prior.

Trump last week issued 10% tariffs on imports from nearly all countries, as well as so-called “reciprocal tariffs” targeting about 75 nations — but Trump announced a 90-day pause of those reciprocal tariffs on Wednesday.

Alongside the pause of some tariffs, Trump announced additional tariffs on China, increasing the cumulative duties on Chinese goods from 104% to 125%. The escalation came in response to a fresh round of tariffs from China that raised levies on U.S. goods to 84%.

Economists widely expect the tariffs that remain in place to increase prices for some consumer goods, though the exact timing and extent of the price hikes remain unclear.

Last month, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Trump’s tariffs were partly to blame for price increases that had taken place in February.

Despite escalating trade tensions and market turbulence since Trump took office in January, the economy remains in solid shape by several key measures.

The unemployment rate stands at a historically low level. Meanwhile, inflation sits well below a peak attained in 2022, though price increases register nearly a percentage point higher than the Fed’s goal of 2%.

Hiring surged in March, blowing past economists’ expectations and accelerating job growth from the previous month, government data last week showed.

Key indicators “still show a solid economy,” Powell said on Friday.

However, tariffs threaten to derail hiring and worsen inflation, multiple analysts previously told ABC News, before Trump paused “reciprocal tariffs” for 90 days.

Far-reaching levies increase the likelihood of a recession by driving up prices, sapping consumer spending, slowing business activity and risking layoffs, they said.

US hiring falls short of expectations in 1st full month of Trump term
Win McNamee/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. added fewer jobs than economists expected in February, the first full month under President Donald Trump, according to government data released on Friday.

Employers hired 151,000 workers last month, falling short of expectations of 170,000 jobs added. The unemployment rate ticked up to 4.1%, which remains a historically low figure.

Stock market futures appeared to shrug off the disappointing report. Each of the three major stock indexes ticked up in the minutes following the data release.

Hiring picked up from January but fell slightly below the average number of jobs added each month last year.

Employment increased in a range of sectors, including health care, social assistance and finance, data showed.

However, the federal government shed 10,000 workers in February, indicating potential impact from employee cuts initiated by the Trump administration.

The fresh jobs report arrives during a turbulent period for U.S. stocks and trade relations in the aftermath of tariffs issued by the Trump administration earlier this week.

Despite the temporary withdrawal of some tariffs on Thursday, stocks dropped as fallout from the policy continued to roil markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Thursday tumbled about 425 points, or 1%, while the S&P 500 fell 1.7%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq sank 2.6%.

The tariffs stand among a flurry of economy-related directives issued since Trump took office, including spending cuts and the targeting of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

The Trump administration has also terminated tens of thousands of federal employees, though such cuts are not expected to appear fully in the February report, in part due to the timing of surveys conducted by officials who collect the data.

Meanwhile, the economy is weathering a bout of resurgent inflation that stretches back to the final months of the Biden administration.

Consumer prices rose 3% in January compared to a year ago, registering a percentage point higher than the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%.

Egg prices, a closely watched symbol of rising costs, soared 53% in January compared to a year ago. BIrd flu has decimated the egg supply, lifting prices higher.

In February, a key gauge of consumer confidence registered its largest monthly drop since August 2021, the nonpartisan Conference Board said last month.

The share of consumers who expect a recession within the next year surged to a nine-month high, the data showed. A growing portion of consumers believe the job market will worsen, the stock market will fall and interest rates will rise, the report added.

Still, some measures of consumer sentiment improved. Consumers’ assessment of current business conditions moved higher, while an uptick in purchasing plans for a home extended a monthslong recovery.

Mortgage rates have dropped for seven consecutive weeks, FreddieMac data showed. The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage stands at 6.63%, its lowest level since December.
 

