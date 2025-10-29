Tessa Thompson, Nia DaCosta on their reimagined ‘Hedda’ film adaptation

Tessa Thompson stars in Nia DaCosta’s film ‘Hedda.’ (Amazon MGM Studios)

Tessa Thompson stars in director Nia DaCosta‘s Hedda.

The new movie is a reimagining of the classic Henrik Ibsen play about a newlywed whose simmering discontent hidden under outward composure threatens to explode when her former lover reenters her life.

Thompson spoke to ABC Audio about her approach in taking on the complex character.

“I’m really attracted to work that kind of tears you apart and puts you back together in new ways,” Thompson said. “I don’t think that any of us fit too squarely into any of the boxes we try to put ourselves in or that we’re put in by others. I think we are all so much more complicated and in conflict internally with all of our bits and pieces than we allow ourselves to be.”

The actress said that playing Hedda demands you to admit that to yourself.

“Otherwise you can’t do it,” Thompson said. “I was really grateful to be held to task and reminded by playing her that we are all really complicated as humans.”

DaCosta’s adaptation includes specific changes to the original text — including switching the gender of Hedda’s former lover from male to female. In the original play, the character is Ejlert Løvborg. In the film she becomes Eillen Lovborg, played by Nina Hoss.

“I wanted it to really be about Hedda, not Hedda Gabler, not Hedda Tesman, but Hedda, who is she without her father’s name, her husband’s name,” DaCosta said. “Ejlert Løvborg becomes Eileen in part because I wanted another woman, another parallel path for her. I wanted a foil to Hedda. And also Ejlert to me just made more sense as a woman … seeing another version of Hedda’s struggle on another female character, I thought, was really exciting.” 

Kumail Nanjiani thought ‘Eternals’ would bring Marvel roles ‘for the next 10 years’
Kumail Nanjiani attends the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on February 23, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Kumail Nanjiani expected his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to lead to many more jobs.

The actor portrayed Kingo in the 2021 Chloé Zhao film Eternals, for which he underwent a major physical transformation. Nanjiani spoke about his experience after the film was released during a recent appearance on the Working It Out podcast.

“It came out, it got really bad reviews, and it didn’t do that well. It shattered me too much,” Nanjiani said. “That’s when I was like, ‘Oh, I need to go to therapy to figure this out.’”

One of the things he had to understand “was just realizing too much of my self-esteem was tied up in other people’s reaction to my work,” he said.

Nanjiani said he originally signed on for six Marvel films.

“I was like, ‘This is going to be my job for the next 10 years.’ I signed on for six movies. I signed on for a video game. I signed on for a theme park ride. They make you sign on for all this stuff. You’re like, ‘This is the next 10 years of my life. OK, so I’ll be doing Marvel movies every year, and in between, I’ll do my own little things. Whatever I want to do.’”

The star-studded cast of Eternals included Angelina JolieSalma HayekKit HaringtonBarry KeoghanGemma ChanRichard Madden and Brian Tyree Henry.

“There were a few too many people in Eternals, if the reviews are to be believed,” Nanjiani said. “I loved the movie. I’m very proud of the movie.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Marvel.

In brief: Jai Courtney joins ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff ‘The Dutton Ranch’ and more
Jai Courtney has joined the new Yellowstone spinoff series currently titled The Dutton Ranch. He joins the previously announced cast of Cole HauserKelly ReillyFinn LittleAnnette Bening and Ed Harris. Courtney will play Rob-Will, who is described as an imposing, unpredictable ranch foreman. This new series will follow Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler as they do what they must to survive and ensure Carter becomes the man he’s meant to be …

Superman is flying on to HBO Max. James Gunn‘s superhero blockbuster will make its streaming debut Friday exclusively on the platform. It will also debut on HBO linear on Saturday. To celebrate the streaming release, HBO Max will get a homepage redesign that imitates The Daily Planet newspaper. There will also be themed curations through a fan-focused The Fortress of Solitude page, as well as hidden portals on the homepage that can transport users to Lex Luthor’s Pocket Prison, which could help users find a show or movie to watch …

Young Mazino and Stephen Root are joining forces on the new A24 thriller OctoberDeadline reports that the Beef and Barry actors have signed on for supporting roles in the upcoming film from writer-director Jeremy Saulnier. While the premise is being kept under wraps, it has been described as a fugitive thriller set during Halloween …

In brief: ‘Leanne’ renewed for season 2 at Netflix and more
Dwayne Johnson is getting back in the ring with Benny SafdieDeadline reports that Johnson is set to star in The Smashing Machine director’s next film, Lizard Music. Safdie will adapt the script from the novel by Daniel Pinkwater. Johnson will play Chicken Man in the film. The sci-fi novel follows the story of a young boy who gets involved with a group of intelligent lizards who tell him about an invasion from outer space …

Leanne is coming back for a sophomore season. Netflix has renewed the comedy series from Leanne Morgan for season 2. Chuck Lorre co-created and executive produces the show, which was inspired by Morgan’s stand-up. The 16-episode first season premiered on July 31. It follows a woman named Leanne whose world gets turned upside down when her husband of 33 years leaves her for another woman …

Cate Blanchett has found her next project. The actress is set to star in the new film Sweetstick. It comes from an original script by Alice Birch, who will make her directorial debut with the film. Sweetstick will be about a mercurial woman who has the gift of being able to see what others intimately need, often at a great personal cost, who journeys home …

