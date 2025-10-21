Tessa Thompson to receive Spotlight Award at Gotham Film Awards for ‘Hedda’ performance

Tessa Thompson on “Soul of a Nation Presents: Screen Queens Rising” (ABC/Kyusung Gong)

Tessa Thompson will be honored at the 2025 Gotham Awards for her titular performance in the upcoming Amazon MGM Studios drama Hedda. She is set to receive the Spotlight Award at the Gotham Film & Media Institute’s 35th annual awards ceremony, taking place Dec. 1 in New York City.

An adaptation of Henrik Ibsen‘s play Hedda GablerHedda follows a young newlywed who yearns for a past love while hiding her discontent with her life and husband. Over the course of one party and night, she “orchestrates a ruthless game of manipulation, where lust, jealousy and betrayal collide,” according to Deadline.

“Tessa’s performance is both fearless and revelatory – an interpretation that deepens one of dramatic literature’s most complex characters and brings her into new focus for the audience that we represent here at The Gothams,” said Jeffrey Sharp Gotham, executive producer at Gotham Film & Media Institute, to Deadline. “We are thrilled to honor Tessa with the Spotlight Tribute and celebrate her extraordinary work in bringing Hedda to life with such depth and nuance.”

Tessa’s performance as Hedda has also earned her the Actress Award at this year’s Critics Choice Association‘s eighth annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television awards, taking place Dec. 9 in Los Angeles. 

Hedda, directed and written by Nia DoCosta, premieres Oct. 22 in limited theaters; it releases Oct. 29 on Prime Video. Tessa also serves as producer on the film.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Hulu
Chad Powers: Glen Powell stars in the new series about a football quarterback who reinvents himself.

Prime Video
Play DirtyMark Wahlberg robs the robbers in this new action-packed thriller film. 

Netflix
Monster: The Ed Gein Story: Explore the life and legacy of the titular serial killer in the new season of the Ryan Murphy series. 

Steve: Cillian Murphy is the headteacher of a last-chance reform school in the new film.

Movie theaters
The Smashing Machine: Dwayne Johnson transforms into Mark Kerr in the new A24 film. 

Taylor Swift | The Official Release Party of a Showgirl: Celebrate the release of Taylor Swift‘s 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, by attending the limited-time theatrical event.  

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Lori Harvey joins ‘Reasonable Doubt’ for season 3
Blair Caldwell

Lori Harvey is joining the cast of Reasonable Doubt.

Onyx Collective has announced that the entrepreneur and beauty mogul is joining the hit Hulu legal drama series in season 3.

Harvey will serve as a recurring guest star in the upcoming season, which premieres its first two episodes on Sept. 18. She will play Chelsea, who is described as “an unpredictable force with a troubled past that resurfaces to challenge Jax in unexpected ways,” according to a press release.

The upcoming season 3 finds Jax Stewart enjoying some hard-earned peace in her life after she fought to save her best friend from a life sentence and is also healing from her own deadly affair.

“When a former child star finds himself in a heap of trouble, Jax seizes the opportunity to spice up her daily routine,” the season’s logline reads. “But when her client’s personal life turns out to have all the drama and danger of a Hollywood movie and Jax’s own professional future comes under threat from a charismatic associate at her firm, can Jax clear her client’s name without losing the personal and professional successes she’s worked so hard for?”

Harvey previously acted in the 2024 limited series Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist on Peacock. She is the daughter of Steve Harvey and Marjorie Harvey.

She joins the Reasonable Doubt ensemble cast that includes series regulars Emayatzy CorinealdiMcKinley FreemanTim JoAngela Grovey and Joseph Sikora.

New episodes of Reasonable Doubt season 3 will stream Thursdays on Hulu starting on Sept. 18.

‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ scares up a box office win
‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ poster/courtesy of Warner Bros./New Line

The Conjuring: Last Rites, the ninth film in the Conjuring universe, scared its way to the top of the box office this weekend. According to Box Office Mojo, the film, starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, brought in $83 million in its debut to land at #1.

According to Variety, the box office take is a record for the franchise, surpassing the 2019 Conjuring spinoff, The Nun, which opened with $53.8 million.

Coming in at #2 this weekend was the theatrical release of the Tony Award-winning musical Hamilton, which brought in $10 million. The film, which has been available to view on Disney+ since 2020, is a recording of Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s hit Broadway musical featuring its original cast.

Following three non-consecutive weekends at #1, the horror film Weapons dropped down to #3 with a $5.37 million box office take, followed by Freakier Friday at #4 with $3.8 million and Caught Stealing at #5 with $3.2 million.

The only other new movie to land in the top 10 this weekend was the animated Christian film Light of the World at #9, with $2.4 million.

Here are the top-10 films at the box office:

1. The Conjuring: Last Rites – $83 million
2. Hamilton – $10 million
3. Weapons– $5.37 million
4. Freakier Friday– $3.8 million
5. Caught Stealing– $3.2 million
6. The Roses– $2.8 million
7. The Fantastic Four: First Steps– $2.75 million
8. The Bad Guys 2– $2.45 million
9. Light of the World – $2.4 million
10. Superman – $1 million

