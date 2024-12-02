Texas could be the next big producer of green hydrogen, researchers say

Texas could be the next big producer of green hydrogen, researchers say
Jordan Vonderhaar/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Texas has the potential to become a major producer of green hydrogen due to its existing energy infrastructure, according to researchers.

That infrastructure is making Texas a “valuable case study” in decarbonizing states that currently produce a high volume of fossil fuels, a study published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found.

The Lone Star State already has an operational infrastructure for green hydrogen – a clean energy source made through electrolysis, a process that involves splitting water molecules into hydrogen and oxygen without producing harmful carbon emissions – according to Michael McElroy, a professor of environmental studies at Harvard University and author of the study. Green hydrogen has the potential to decarbonize up to 25% of global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

“Hydrogen itself could be a really important component to a green transition,” Jessika Trancik, a professor of energy systems for the Massachusetts Institute of Technology who was not involved with the study, told ABC News.

In addition, Texas has an established demand for hydrogen and already has ample renewable electricity resources, the PNAS study found. For example, Texas is the highest producer of wind power in the U.S., generating 26% of the country’s wind-sourced energy, according to state officials. It also has ample solar resources, according to Trancik.

“Texas is very well situated in terms of its renewable resources,” Trancik said, adding that they’re “very extensive and high quality” and include an existing infrastructure that could easily also incorporate green hydrogen production.

Upon winning the 2020 presidential election, President Joe Biden vowed to make green hydrogen more accessible as part of his clean energy plan, promising that the U.S. would be able to access green hydrogen at the same cost as conventional hydrogen within a decade.

By 2030, Texas could produce more than 50 million tons of green hydrogen at a cost at about $1.50 per kilogram, the PNAS study found. That low production cost will result from integrating the water electrolysis process with the existing renewable electricity grid, according to the study, and will also enhance grid reliability and “significantly” influence decarbonization in the state.

It would also position Texas to become a major supplier of green hydrogen for both domestic and international needs, the PNAS study found. Hydrogen demand is expected to “grow at a moderate, steady pace” over the next six years and then accelerate significantly, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Additionally, the cost of producing hydrogen from renewable electricity could fall 30% by 2030 due to the declining costs of renewables and the upscaling of hydrogen production, according to the International Energy Agency.

Green hydrogen is forecast to meet global energy needs that will not be easily satisfied by battery, wind or solar power, Gregory Nemet, professor of public affairs at the University of Wisconsin’s Energy Institute, told ABC News in 2021. Batteries, for example, currently can take up a lot of space and also weigh a lot, making their use an issue for air travel and long-haul trucking. Hydrogen, by contrast, doesn’t include those challenges and also stores better long-term.

In addition, the infrastructure to transport green hydrogen – which needs to pressurized – is already in place, whether it be through pipelines, shipping or trucking, Nemet said. In Texas, a lot of the required infrastructure that will next be built will be for storage, Trancik said.

Hydrogen City, an integrated green hydrogen production hub located in southern Texas near the Port of Corpus Christi, is already producing about 280,000 metric tons of green hydrogen per year. But green hydrogen alone won’t be enough to meet anticipated future green energy demands, according to Trancik.

It will take “different clusters or combinations of technologies” to combat climate change on all fronts, which is where energies like green hydrogen and nuclear come in, Trancik said. “There’s a lot of efforts to try to grow that industry and take it in new, innovative directions.”

Ahead of Election Day, FBI finds itself in ‘awkward, challenging spot,’ officials say
Ignatiev/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Last week, during a world-renowned law enforcement conference in Boston, two FBI agents briefed dozens of police chiefs and sheriffs on the wide array of threats to government officials, poll workers, candidates and voters that the FBI has been seeing in the days before next week’s presidential election.

The closed-door briefing, described to ABC News, lasted nearly an hour, highlighting not only physical threats tied to the election but also efforts by Russia and other foreign adversaries to convince Americans that the election results can’t be trusted.

When the FBI officials finished their briefing at the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference, there was only one question from the audience: What do the agents have to say about “2,000 Mules,” a two-year-old documentary that claims to expose widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election?

The film has been widely debunked, and its distributor went so far as to remove it from its platforms earlier this year.

In response to the audience member’s question, the agents said they hadn’t seen the film and couldn’t comment on it if they had.

Still, the exchange reflects how conspiracy theories about elections — and the FBI’s alleged efforts to tip their outcomes — have become so embedded in parts of America that even some law enforcement officials wonder about them — even after they’ve been refuted.

Current and former FBI officials say that the penetration of false narratives has put the FBI in the tough position of trying to defend election officials and voters against myriad threats, while also having to defend the FBI itself in ways it’s never had to before.

“It speaks to just the volume of conspiracy theories … [and] the divisiveness that we’re seeing across the country that the FBI has to navigate,” said Eric Miller, who as a supervisory special agent in the FBI’s Washington, D.C., field office until 2021, oversaw a squad that investigated election crimes and public corruption.

The FBI told ABC News in a statement that its mission is “to protect the American people and uphold the Constitution,” and that its people work “every day to fulfill these promises without fear or favor.”

‘A different environment’

As with every election, the FBI is expected to investigate election-related threats, allegations of ballot fraud, suspected foreign interference, and other reported attempts to disrupt the election process.

“In keeping with our standard Election Day protocol, FBI headquarters will stand up a National Election Command Post to provide a centralized location for assessing election-related threats … [and to] track status reports and significant complaints from FBI field offices,” the FBI said in its statement to ABC News.

But while the bureau’s responsibilities will be the same as always, some feel this year’s election presents an unprecedented challenge.

“This is a different environment than we’ve ever had to deal with,” a former senior FBI official who was involved in the FBI’s election-related operations in 2016 and 2020 told ABC News.

As voters head to the polls, they’re casting their ballots nearly four years after a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in an effort to stop Congress from certifying the last presidential election. Just four months ago, a Pennsylvania man nearly assassinated former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally, and three weeks ago the FBI arrested an Afghan immigrant in Oklahoma for plotting an Election Day terrorist attack on behalf of ISIS.

Federal authorities also continue to warn that other “threat actors” are “likely to leverage claims of election fraud” to foment election-related violence, as a Department of Homeland Security assessment put it earlier this week. According to officials, Iran is determined to assassinate Trump and some of his former top advisers, Russia won’t back down in its malicious campaign to sow chaos and influence the election, and China is trying to hack the phones of both political parties.

‘A challenging spot’

Meanwhile, the FBI has itself been accused by Trump and his allies of trying to influence the election, through its investigations of Trump, its search of his Mar-a-Lago estate, and the Justice Department’s handling of cases tied to President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

“It’s called election interference. It’s called the weaponization of the FBI,” Trump said at a campaign event in Georgia last week. The former president has reportedly vowed to fire FBI Director Chris Wray if he wins reelection — even though it was Trump himself who picked Wray to lead the bureau in 2017.

The FBI has strongly disputed that it’s influenced by politics in any way.

“[W]e remain firmly committed to carrying out our mission while protecting the civil liberties of the citizens we serve,” the FBI said in its statement to ABC News.

The politically-charged atmosphere has led the FBI to become a target of violence. In 2022, after the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago, an Ohio man reportedly issued an online “call to arms” and then opened fire at the FBI’s field office in Cincinnati.

Several months later, authorities arrested two Tennessee men for allegedly plotting attacks on FBI agents in Knoxville. And earlier this year, a South Carolina man who reportedly espoused right-wing conspiracy theories rammed his vehicle into a gate at the FBI’s office in Atlanta.

The FBI is in “an awkward, challenging spot,” the former senior FBI official said.

’24/7 command post’

According to FBI officials, the bureau has spent months “engaged in extensive preparations” for Election Day.

“As always, we are working closely with our federal, state, and local partners so everyone involved with safeguarding the election has the information and resources necessary to respond in a timely manner to any criminal violations that may arise,” the FBI said in its statement.

FBI headquarters is planning to keep its National Election Command Post operational until at least Nov. 10, reflecting how authorities are concerned about what might happen even after the polls close on Nov. 5. The command post will include senior officials from the FBI’s counterterrorism, criminal, counterintelligence and cyber divisions.

And FBI leadership has told each of the agency’s 55 field offices to set up their own form of a “24/7 command post” — though what that actually looks like in each case will vary depending on the office’s size and location, and any developments in the field, ABC News was told.

“Some of it is a ‘command post’ in the sense of making sure if something happens, we have the requisite people there,” including lawyers and leaders who can make quick decisions, the former FBI official explained. “It’s not [necessarily] like a command post you see on TV with 20 people in a room monitoring the TVs and the security cameras.”

As described to ABC News, the FBI field offices will be prepared to receive any reports of threats or criminal conduct from state or local officials, including election boards and law enforcement agencies. The field offices will then triage the reports and send them to the command post at FBI headquarters, where the information will be cross-referenced with classified intelligence and information coming in from other field offices.

“The Phoenix field division is not going to know what is going on in Chicago at the same time,” Miller said, so “that allows the FBI to see patterns of threat activity” and determine if something bigger might be unfolding across the country.

The command post would then “provide guidance to FBI field offices” and “coordinate any FBI response to any election-related incident,” the FBI said in its statement.

Based on the current environment, “we expect our federal law enforcement agencies to be on standby for an election that years ago would be no problem whatsoever,” the former FBI official said.

“You hope someday the bureau doesn’t need to do a command post,” he said. “Maybe that day will come — but that day is not now.”

Death row inmate Robert Roberson won’t yet testify before Texas House
Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers via Getty Images

(HUNTSVILLE, TEXAS) — Robert Roberson — whose murder conviction in the death of his 2-year-old daughter has come under scrutiny — did not testify Monday before the Texas House committee as previously planned.

Committee members decided against having Roberson address the hearing via video call. However, they did not state whether Roberson would or would not testify before the committee.

“Robert is a person with autism who has significant communication challenges, which was a core issue that impacted him at every stage of our judicial of our justice system,” said state Rep. Joe Moodie. “He’s also spent most of the last two decades alone, locked away from the modern technology we now take for granted. Video conference is poorly suited for Robert specifically to provide his testimony and would only further the harm he’s already suffered.”

Still, the committee continued its hearing on a law that Roberson himself attempted to use to challenge his conviction based on a clinical diagnosis that could be related to different causes.

“I was one of the 12 jurors on the case of Robert the trial, and I took that position very seriously,” a juror on the case told to the House committee on Monday:

“Everything that was presented to us was all about ‘shaken baby syndrome,’ That is what our decision was based on,” she continued. “Nothing else was ever mentioned or presented to us to consider. If it had been told to us, we would have now, I would have had a different opinion. And I would have found him not guilty.”

Among the witnesses speaking before the committee was Dr. Phil McGraw, the talk show host and forensic psychologist. He argued that if legislators execute Roberson, “the death penalty could come under real attack.”

“When we talk about due process and fair trial, that means that all the evidence, everything that is relevant and pertinent to that trial, gets before the trier of fact, whether it be a judge or a jury, and that there’s fair representation and I certainly don’t think that standard has been met here that that high standard by which we would deprive someone of their life has been met,” McGraw said.

Roberson was set to become the first person to be executed in the U.S. based on a death attributed to “shaken baby syndrome,” although several lawmakers, scientists and public figures have cast doubt over the cause of death.

He was set to be executed on Oct. 17. The U.S. Supreme Court had previously decided not to intervene in the case, the Texas Supreme Court issued a temporary stay in the case in what were supposed to be his final hours.

Roberson was found guilty of the 2002 murder of his 2-year-old daughter, Nikki, in part, based on the testimony from a pediatrician who described swelling and hemorrhages in her brain to support a “shaken baby syndrome” diagnosis.

However, evidence not shown to the jury at the time states that Nikki had chronic interstitial viral pneumonia and acute bacterial pneumonia at the time of her death and had been prescribed respiratory-suppressing drugs by doctors in the days leading up to her death, and had fallen from her bed the night before her death.

Additionally, Roberson’s autism affects how he expresses emotion — a concern that was also presented against him in his arrest, according to his legal team.

Judge to determine if Ralph Yarl shooting suspect is fit to stand trial after mental exam
ABC News

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) — Andrew Lester, the man charged in the April 2023 shooting of Ralph Yarl after the teenager mistakenly went to the wrong house, is set to appear in court Tuesday after his attorney submitted a mental evaluation — the results of which could determine whether Lester is fit to stand trial in February 2025.

Steven Salmon, Lester’s attorney, confirmed to ABC News on Wednesday that the examination has been filed with the court.

“I suspect the judge will make a ruling based on that evaluation at the next hearing [on Nov. 26],” he said. “I am not able to provide that report or its contents as it is covered under the gag order entered in the case.”

In October, a Clay County judge rescheduled Lester’s trial, which was initially set for Oct. 7, to begin on Feb. 18, 2025, pending the results of the mental evaluation. That exam was ordered by the judge after Salmon filed a motion requesting it, according to court documents obtained by ABC News.

In the motion, Salmon claimed that Lester, who is 86, is facing health conditions that could impair his ability to understand legal proceedings or assist in his defense at trial.

He said in the motion that Lester has lost more than 50 pounds, experienced issues with his memory and has exhibited confusion surrounding the details of the case. He also noted that Lester had also suffered a broken hip, heart issues and hospitalization since the case began.

Salmon also noted that Lester has faced “stress” due to “overwhelming media attention, as well as death threats and other unwanted attention, making it difficult for him to interact socially with anyone.”

Lester was charged with one count of felony assault in the first-degree and one count of armed criminal action, also a felony, in the shooting of Yarl, a Black teenager who mistakenly went to Lester’s Kansas City home after arriving at the wrong address to pick up his twin brothers from a play date on April 13, 2023.

Lester, who is white, pleaded not guilty later that month and was released on a $200,000 bond.

Yarl, who was 16 at the time, was shot in the head and in the right arm, by Lester, according to police. The now 18-year-old suffered a traumatic brain injury, his family previously told ABC News.

According to a probable cause statement obtained by ABC News, Lester told police that he “believed someone was attempting to break into the house” and grabbed a gun before going to the door because he was scared.

Yarl opened up about the shooting in an exclusive interview with Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts in July 2023, where he reflected on his recovery and the harrowing experience.

“He points [the gun] at me … so I kinda, like, brace and I turn my head,” Yarl told Roberts. “Then it happened. And then I’m on the ground … and then I fall on the glass. The shattered glass. And then before I know it I’m running away shouting, ‘Help me, help me.'”

