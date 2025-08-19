Texas Democrat sleeps in chambers after refusing GOP law enforcement escort mandate

Texas Democrat sleeps in chambers after refusing GOP law enforcement escort mandate

Texas House Democratic Caucus Chair Gene Wu attends a news conference at the conclusion of a House meeting on August 18, 2025 in Austin, Texas. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

(AUSTIN, Texas) — A trio of Texas Democrats slept overnight in the state house instead of traveling home with a mandated law enforcement escort ordered by the Republican leadership as they continued their peaceful resistance against the state leadership and their controversial redistricting plan.

State Representatives Nicole Collier and Gene Wu posted a video on X on Tuesday chronicling how they and their colleague, state Rep. Vince Perez, slept in the chambers after Collier refused to sign a waiver mandated by State House Speaker Dustin Burrows.

Although the Democrats returned to the statehouse Monday, those who denied quorum were allowed to leave the Capitol only if they signed a form agreeing to be under the custody of Texas Department of Public Safety officers.

Texas Democrats fled the state in protest of the Republicans’ plan to redraw congressional maps. Some Democrats returned to the statehouse on Monday and allowed the legislature to reach a quorum, but they continued to speak out against the controversial redistricting.

It is likely that the redistricting plan will pass.

Collier and Wu talked about how they had to make do with their surroundings as they slept in the chambers.

“We had two chairs that we put together. [Wu] slept in two chairs. I slept in two chairs. Our other colleague, Vince Perez, he slept in a couple of chairs,” Collier said in the X video.

Wu, who did sign the waiver, said in his post that he joined Perez and Collier in support of “#goodtrouble”, referencing the late Rep. John Lewis.

“We know this is a #riggedredistricting process. Democrats are not giving up!” he posted.

Collier echoed that statement.

“I think they need to find their resistance,” she said of her supporters. ” Finding your voice and your resistance — that will make a change in America.”

It was not immediately known if Perez signed the waiver.

Burrows responded to Collier’s actions on Tuesday in a statement, “Rep. Collier’s choice to stay and not sign the permission slip is well within her rights under the House Rules.”

“I am choosing to spend my time focused on moving the important legislation on the call to overhaul camp safety, provide property tax reform and eliminate the STAAR test — the results Texans care about,” he added.

A spokesperson for the Texas House Democratic Caucus told ABC News that Collier is effectively stuck until Wednesday in the state House at the earliest if she doesn’t sign the form, because that is the earliest the House could do a rules change.

Collier told ABC News on Monday that she was taking a stand for herself and her constituents.

“Look, I’m not a criminal. I’ve exercised my right, and I am tired of the government controlling our movement, and so this is nothing more than the government exercising its control over people who exercise their constitutional rights to resist,” she said.

Collier said she had no issue with the DPS officers themselves since they were ordered by the state Republican leadership to escort the selected Democrats; however, she was angry that the directive was made in the first place.

“I’m tired of being pushed around and told what to do when I disagree with the actions of our government,” she said.

“You don’t have to do this. You don’t have to dig in deeper into the harm that you’re doing. You are going to get what you want,” Collier said of the Republican leadership. “This is just petty and unnecessary, and I don’t think that it is fair. It’s demeaning to me as a person and to my community, and I just won’t take it.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Trump administration unfreezes $1B in after-school funding: Source
Trump administration unfreezes $1B in after-school funding: Source
William Campbell/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Trump administration has unfrozen more than a billion dollars for critical after-school and summer education programming, a senior administration official told ABC News.

A pause on the funding happened on July 1 — so for the last 18 days, school districts and programs have been concerned that programs and staff could be eliminated if funding wasn’t restored.

“The programmatic review is over for 21st Century Community Learning Centers (21st CCLC),” the senior administration official said. “Funds will be released to the states. Guardrails have been put in place to ensure these funds are not used in violation of Executive Orders,” the official said in a statement to ABC News.

The official did not provide further details on the “guardrails” for the program. 21st Century Community Learning Centers — the chief federal funding stream for after-school and summer-learning programs — supports more than 10,000 local programs serving more than 1 million children nationwide. Congress appropriated $1.329 billion for the programs this fiscal year.

Despite being relieved by this decision, Afterschool Alliance Executive Director Jodi Grant said the 18-day delay and uncertainty for the funding unfreeze caused real harm to impacted students and programs.

“While we are thrilled the funds will be made available and thank the bipartisan lawmakers and the state attorneys general who fought for their release, the administration’s inexplicable delay in disbursing them caused massive chaos and harm, with summer learning programs abruptly shutting down and a large number of afterschool programs cancelling plans to open in the fall,” Grant wrote in a statement. “Those programs have now fallen behind on hiring, outreach, contracting, and other work needed to fulfill their essential mission to keep students safe, inspire them to learn, and give working parents peace of mind that their kids will be safe and supervised when schools are out.”

The Office of Management and Budget did not indicate whether it would be unfreezing the rest of the roughly $6 billion in federal funds for programs such as English language acquisition, educator development and adult education, among others. A spokesman for OMB told ABC News that many of the programs “grossly misused” government funds to promote a “radical leftwing agenda.” The funds are still under a programmatic review.

The news comes just days after 10 Republican senators urged OMB Director Russ Vought to reverse the decision to withhold this funding for education programs already appropriated by Congress.

Led by Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, the senators’ letter said the decision to pause this funding was “contrary to President Trump’s goal of returning K-12 education to the states.”

In a new statement, the West Virginia Republican said lifting the pause will help students in her state and across the country thrive.

“21st Century Community Learning Centers offer important services that many West Virginians rely on,” Moore Capito wrote in a statement. “This program supports states in providing quality after-school and summer learning programs for students while enabling their parents to work and contribute to local economies. We should be supporting education opportunities like these.”

Taking a victory lap, Moore Capito said the senators’ rare rebuke of Trump’s education policies prompted the actions by OMB, calling it “big news!”

“@RussVought45 just informed me that the @usedgov is releasing crucial funds to states that support after school and summer education programs,” Capito wrote in a post on X.

“This is in direct response to a letter I led my @SenateGOP colleagues on earlier this week!”

Meanwhile, 24 Democratic states and D.C. sued Trump this week over the administration’s education funding freeze, contending it was against the Impoundment Control Act of 1974 — says Congress must consider and review executive branch withholdings of budget authority.

Several state education leaders who spoke to ABC News say that they’re scrambling to prevent immediate harm to students as the school year approaches. OMB has not given a timeline on when the programmatic review for the other education programs will be completed.

Rhode Island Department of Education Commissioner Angelica Infante-Green said she fears for the future of education in her state and the entire country.

“These are dollars that were appropriated by Congress, and this hurts kids,” Infante-Green told ABC News, adding “There’s going to be a direct impact in every single school in our nation. And I think people forget that.”

Reacting to the news, Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield told ABC News that restoring the after-school and summer learning funding will be a “point of celebration” in Idaho. The state receives about $6 million from the 21st Century Community Learning Center grants, according to Critchfield. Still, she said there’s anxiety among educators across Idaho as the remaining funding is paused.

“I think for our school leaders right now, the focus on a timeline is really what we have been talking about,” Critchfield told ABC News.

“Are we talking about a delay? Are we talking about an elimination? When will that information be available?”

What to know about Trump's golf business in Scotland and British Open bid amid overseas trip
What to know about Trump’s golf business in Scotland and British Open bid amid overseas trip
A general view of the Trump Turnberry club house, July 24, 2025, in Turnberry, Scotland/ Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is making his fourth international trip of his second term this week, traveling to Scotland, where his mother was born, and where he plans to spend several days at his family’s golf courses — including one he’s said should host the British Open.

The Trump Organization currently has two golf resorts in Turnberry and Aberdeenshire, and is expected to cut the ribbon on another course opening at the latter in the coming weeks.

Trump visited his golf resort in Turnberry as president once before, for a weekend on the way to a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Finland in 2018.

In 2020, ABC News confirmed that Woody Johnson, then-U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom, told colleagues he was asked by Trump if he could persuade the British government to hold the British Open golf tournament at Turnberry. The British government later said Johnson never made a request to Scottish officials, and Trump denied asking Johnson to do so.

The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, which organizes the Open, the world’s oldest golf tournament, said in a statement shortly after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack that it had “no plans” to stage the Open at Turnberry and “will not do so in the foreseeable future.”

“We will not return until we are convinced that the focus will be on the championship, the players and the course itself and we do not believe that is achievable in the current circumstances,” the chief executive of The R&A wrote in the statement at the time.

In 2023, in an interview at Turnberry, Trump told British conservative politician and media personality Nigel Farage that “everyone” wants Turnberry to host the Open.

“Everyone wants to see the Open Championship here. The players, it’s their favorite course, number one rated in Europe. In some lists, it’s the number one rated anywhere in the world, and they want to have the Open championship back here,” he said.

“I think they think I’m a little bit of a controversial figure,” he said at another point in the interview.

Recently, Mark Darbon, the new chair of the R&A, said there are “logistical challenges” to hosting the tournament at the club, which hosted the Open several times before Trump bought the property in 2014.

Darbon also revealed his organization recently met with Eric Trump and other Trump Golf leaders a few months ago to discuss the possibility.

ABC News has reached out to the Trump Organization for a statement.

In May, Trump traveled to the Middle East for his first official overseas visit of his second term, visiting Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates in an effort to deepen economic and political ties with the Gulf kingdoms.

The president’s family has also expanded its business interests in the Middle East. The Trump Organization partnered with developers on new projects in Saudi Arabia, Doha and the United Arab Emirates, and is involved in a cryptocurrency venture connected to a fund with ties to the Emirati government.

In his most recent financial disclosure, Trump reported hundreds of millions in income from his various properties, including golf clubs and his Mar-a-Lago estate and club. He has also earned millions from other business ventures, including trademarking merchandise like watches and fragrances.

His Aberdeenshire resort lost 1.4 million pounds last year, according to the BBC, citing financial disclosures.

Ethics experts have criticized some of Trump’s travels and raised concerns that the president has exposed himself to potential conflicts of interest between his official activities and his family’s business interests.

“At this point, he’s essentially using the White House as an extension of the Trump Organization and letting the taxpayers pick up the bill,” Jordan Libowitz, the Vice President for Communications at Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, told ABC News.

The administration has called Trump’s visit a “working trip,” and Trump is expected to have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Starmer and will likely hold a press conference while overseas.

“President Trump’s working trip to Scotland will include a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Starmer to refine the historic US-UK trade deal. Donald J. Trump has built the best and most beautiful world-class golf courses anywhere in the world, which is why they continue to be used for prestigious tournaments and by the most elite players in the sport,” White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers said in a statement to ABC News.

Trump’s assets are in a trust managed by his children and administration officials have long denied any conflict of interest.

Trump to attend NATO summit days after US strikes on Iran and a ceasefire in question
Trump to attend NATO summit days after US strikes on Iran and a ceasefire in question
Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

(THE HAGUE, Netherlands) — President Donald Trump departed early Tuesday for the NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands, just days after he made the decision to launch strikes on Iranian nuclear sites and hours after he announced a ceasefire in the Israel-Iran conflict. It will be the first time Trump will face European U.S. allies since returning to the White House in January.

On his way to the summit, Trump questioned a core tenant of the alliance as he refused to commit to Article 5 — the agreement of collective defense among NATO nations.

“Are you committed to Article 5 of NATO,” Trump was pointedly asked.

“Depends on your definition. There’s numerous definitions of Article Five. You know that, right?” Trump claimed.

“But I’m committed to being their friends,” he added. “You know, I’ve become friends with many of those leaders, and I’m committed to helping them.”

He was later asked to clarify those comments given the eyebrows it’s sure to raise among other nations.

“Are you still committed to mutual defense?” he was asked.

“I’m committed to saving lives,” Trump said. “I’m committed to life and safety, and I’m going to give you an exact definition when I get there. I just don’t want to do it on the back of an airplane.”
On the eve of Trump’s departure, Iran carried out retaliatory strikes at a U.S. base in Qatar. Trump said Monday that 13 of those missiles were intercepted and a 14th was off target.

“I am pleased to report that NO Americans were harmed, and hardly any damage was done,” Trump posted on social media, adding that Iran gave the U.S. “early notice.”

Then hours later, Trump posted on his social media platform that the two countries had agreed to a ceasefire that would end hostilities.

“This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t, and never will!” Trump posted early Monday evening.

But as left the White House, Trump told ABC News on Tuesday he is “not happy” with either Israel or Iran after the opening hours of a nascent ceasefire between the two combatants were marred by reported exchanges.

Trump said Iran and Israel both “violated” the ceasefire.

“Israel, as soon as we made the deal, they came out and dropped a boat load of bombs the likes of which I’ve never seen before,” Trump said. “The biggest load that we’ve seen, I’m not happy with Israel.”

“OK, when I say now you have 12 hours, you don’t go out in the first hour and just drop everything you have on them,” the president added. “So, I’m not happy with him. I’m not happy with Iran either.”

Trump said he was “unhappy if Israel is going out this morning because of one rocket that didn’t land, that was shot perhaps by mistake, but didn’t land,” referring to Israeli allegations — denied by Tehran — that Iran fired missiles toward Israel on Tuesday after the ceasefire came into effect.

The conflict will undoubtedly loom large over this summit just as it did with the G7 summit in Canada last week — which Trump left early to monitor the growing crisis between Israel and Iran back at the White House.

The trip will be brief. Trump is expected to leave the White House early Tuesday morning and return to the U.S. on Wednesday evening. Upon his arrival in the Netherlands on Tuesday night, Trump will head straight into the pomp and circumstance. He will attend a formal dinner at the Netherlands Royal Palace alongside the King and Queen of the Netherlands. He will also take a NATO family photo that evening.

On Wednesday, Trump will attend the NATO summit where he will participate in a NATO family photo, a photo spray at the top of NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte’s remarks and then the first plenary session with NATO leaders. The president will then spend a few hours engaged in bilateral meetings, although it is not not yet known which leaders he plans to meet with on the sidelines of the summit. Trump will then hold a news conference where he will surely face questions about his order to strike Iranian nuclear sites and the impact of that mission. After the news conference, Trump is set to leave the Netherlands and return to the U.S.

Trump is going into the conference with a key priority: he wants the alliance to codify an increase in defense spending across all member nations, from 2% of their gross domestic product to 5%. This has been a signature issue for Trump well before the new Middle East conflict. The president has long complained that the U.S. has been subsidizing the defense of its allies — and has even gone so far as threatening that he would not come to the defense of nations not fully paying their way, a radical departure from NATO’s Article 5, which says an attack on one is an attack on all.

Trump’s criticisms go back as far as the 2017 NATO summit, when he accused his European counterparts of failing to pay what he said was their “fair share.”

Though Trump’s top advisers have signaled confidence that the 5% threshold will be agreed to by a vote at this year’s summit, some nations like Spain have other plans. Spain’s prime minister announced over the weekend that it forged an agreement that will allow it to remain in NATO without meeting the new defense spending threshold, instead contributing only 2.1% of the nation’s GDP.

Trump has a few other aims for the conference, including urging alliance members to revitalize their industrial capacities for critical minerals and weapons and bilateral meetings with world leaders to reaffirm a commitment to allies, a senior administration official said last week in a call previewing the trip.

In the time since Trump last attended a NATO summit, Russia invaded Ukraine. The war in Ukraine has raged on for more than three years and Trump has repeatedly claimed it would not have happened if he were in office. He has also blamed the war on Ukraine’s desire to join NATO. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been a featured guest at NATO summits since the war, including the one former President Joe Biden hosted in Washington last year, but it’s reported that Zelenskyy’s involvement will be limited this year — including not having a seat at the table.

This is also Trump’s first NATO summit of his second term, a reemergence in the alliance that he sharply criticized during his first term. It also comes after many NATO leaders have already returned to the White House for bilateral meetings to discuss key issues and to gain favor with Trump. Under the shadow of the growing conflict in the Middle East, world leaders will be watching closely for how Trump will enact his America First policy in his second term and how that policy will impact American alliances overseas.

ABC News’ Rachel Scott, Aïcha Elhammar, Justin Gomez and Lalee Ibssa contributed to this report.

