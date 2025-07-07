Texas flash flooding disaster raises questions about rescue and recovery efforts

Jim Vondruska/Getty Image

(NEW YORK) — The catastrophic flash floods in Texas have left communities reeling, claiming at least 90 lives and displacing families across the Hill Country. As recovery operations continue, safety concerns have intensified — not just for the current disaster but for how future flash flood events will be managed.

Officials say the tragedy has spotlighted confusion surrounding how disasters are categorized and managed, particularly around terms like response, rescue and recovery. Understanding these distinctions is essential to grasping how emergency teams work during such events.

How disaster response is organized

In the U.S., large-scale disaster management follows a tiered structure called the Incident Command System (ICS). This well-established framework is designed to ensure consistent coordination during crises, whether it’s a terrorist attack like 9/11, a major hurricane like Katrina, or the devastating floods currently hitting Texas.

Under ICS, the response is managed at local, state and federal levels. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott emphasized that all three tiers are currently active in the flood response, with resources being shared across jurisdictions. The terminology used under ICS is standardized, helping ensure that all agencies involved are aligned in their actions and goals.

As of this week, Abbott extended the state’s disaster declaration to cover 15 counties, while President Donald Trump approved a federal disaster declaration for Kerr County, one of the hardest-hit areas.

Response vs. Rescue vs. Recovery

Disaster operations follow a general pattern: response, then rescue, then recovery.

The Response Phase begins when the ICS is activated. This involves setting up an Emergency Operations Center and appointing an incident commander to coordinate efforts across all agencies.

The Rescue Phase prioritizes saving lives. In an event like the Texas floods, it would typically include:
– Land-based search teams using GPS grid searches.
– K9 search-and-rescue dogs.
– Boat and helicopter rescues carried out by the U.S. Coast Guard and Texas National Guard.
– A U.S. military “Reaper” drone providing aerial surveillance to guide rescue teams.

Importantly, the safety of responders is a top priority — ensuring they don’t become additional victims.

A family reunification process is also underway to help reconnect loved ones affected by the flooding.

Eventually, operations will shift to the Recovery Phase, which focuses on finding those still missing and restoring the devastated infrastructure. Abbott said that this transition in Texas will not happen until all missing people are accounted for. For comparison, after 9/11, the shift from rescue to recovery at Ground Zero occurred around 24 to 48 hours post-impact.

Investigations and mental health support

Due to the tragic loss of life, evidence recovery is now part of the process. Investigators may need to conduct forensic or criminal inquests to determine the cause of deaths and evaluate any liability.

Mental health support teams are already in place. The trauma of such a disaster affects victims, families and even the rescuers. Crisis counselors, FBI and state victim support specialists and grief support services should be available and will be a key part of the long-term response.

The long road ahead

Recovery will include debris removal, damage assessments and rebuilding efforts — a difficult road that will require extensive state and federal support.

Meanwhile, officials are urging all Texans to be vigilant and prepared for future weather emergencies.

What to do in a flash flood

If you’re in a flood-prone area, here are key safety tips:

– Always be weather aware and monitor alerts.
– Leave early if conditions deteriorate.
– Have an emergency kit and communication plan.
– Seek high ground immediately when flooding is imminent.

Several resources can help you stay informed:

– FEMA Mobile App — Provides real-time alerts and shelter information.
– Weather alert apps — Multiple are available for download and can offer advanced warnings.

For all types of disasters, meteorologists say that it’s important to have at least two ways of receiving important weather alerts. Your phone should have the Emergency Alert System activated, but you’ll also need a NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) weather radio because it does not require cell service or electricity to operate.

“I really believe every person in the country should have a NOAA weather radio,” ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee said. “This is battery powered and will wake you from a dead sleep. The timely warnings from NWS that night can be programmed to go off and would wake folks and give them at least a few minutes, if not longer, to seek higher ground.”

How you can help

The American Red Cross is one of several organizations assisting with victim support, shelter and supplies.

Donald J. Mihalek is an ABC News contributor, retired senior Secret Service who served on the president’s detail and as an NSSE coordinator for UNGA contingency operations. He was also a police officer and served in the U.S. Coast Guard helping coordinate search and rescue operations.

Richard Frankel is an ABC News contributor and retired FBI special agent who was the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Newark Division and, prior to that, the FBI’s New York Joint Terrorism TASK force. He was involved in the investigation and recovery efforts of TWA Flight 800, the 9/11 attacks and the 2013 Westgate Mall attack in Kenya.

The opinions expressed in this story are not those of ABC News.

Niagara County Sheriff’s Office

(NEW YORK) — When Svetlana Dali snuck onto a Delta flight from New York to Paris in November it was not the first time she had successfully evaded airport security measures, federal prosecutors said Wednesday in a new court filing.

Two days before Dali, 57, went through security at JFK Airport and walked onto the Delta plane without a boarding pass she accessed a secure area of the departures terminal at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut, prosecutors said.

“The investigation uncovered that, just like at JFK, the defendant similarly tried twice to enter TSA security checkpoints at BDL without a boarding pass—the first time unsuccessfully, and the second time successfully—wearing what appeared to be the same boots and backpack that she was wearing at JFK,” prosecutors said.

There is no evidence Dali boarded a flight from Bradley but the filing said she “bypassed BDL security checkpoints in a manner that is strikingly similar to her conduct at JFK” where she was able to sneak past identification checks by comingling with other passengers.

Earlier in 2024, customs agents found Dali hiding in a bathroom in a secure area of the Miami International Airport, prosecutors said.

In that instance, Dali claimed she had just arrived on an Air France flight and was waiting for her husband in the secure international arrivals zone. Prosecutors said there was no record of Dali on an Air France flight that day and no record she had left the United States in the prior five years. Ultimately, she was escorted from the airport.

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn are seeking to introduce evidence of each episode when Dali stands trial later this month on stowaway charges from the incident on Nov. 26.

Once aboard Delta flight 264 to Paris, the filing said Dali hid in one of the plane’s lavatories for several hours.

“When a flight attendant noticed her lengthy bathroom visit, the defendant manipulated her into believing she was sick by pretending she was vomiting to excuse her prolonged time in the bathroom,” the filing said.

“Shortly before landing, the captain announced that the plane’s descent would be turbulent and instructed everyone to take their seats, including the crew,” the filing said. “As the flight crew rushed to secure the plane, the same flight attendant realized the defendant was still in the bathroom and instructed her to take her seat. The defendant continued to pretend to vomit, but the flight attendant insisted she sit down.”

Dali allegedly could not find a seat and the flight attendant asked for her name, identification and boarding pass. The defendant gave her two fake names and failed to produce any boarding pass or ID, prosecutors said.

“Alarmed, the flight attendant realized the defendant was not authorized to be on board and instructed the defendant to sit in a seat reserved for flight crew,” the filing states. “Scared that the defendant might be dangerous, the flight attendant positioned herself between the defendant and other passengers for their safety. The flight crew notified French law enforcement, who arrested the defendant on the plane as soon as it landed in Paris.”

Officials attempted to send Dali back to the United States on another flight shortly after, ABC News previously reported, but Dali was removed from the plane after insisting against her return.

She was eventually brought back to New York to face charges. After being released, Dali allegedly cut off her ankle monitor and traveled to Buffalo, where she planned to cross over the Peace Bridge into Canada but was apprehended.

Dali has pleaded not guilty to a federal stowaway charge.

Obtained by ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Ward Sakeik — a stateless Palestinian woman who was detained on her way back from her honeymoon — has been released from ICE detention nearly five months after her arrest, her husband confirmed to ABC News.

Sakeik, who is married to a U.S. citizen, was arrested at the St. Thomas Airport in the U.S. Virgin Islands in February.

“The Trump administration’s brazenly unconstitutional attempt to deport this young woman in violation of a federal court order should shock the conscience of every American. Had we not intervened, she may very well be in a foreign country right now, separated from her family like so many others illegally deported to third countries,” Eric Lee, Sakeik’s attorney, said in a statement Wednesday.

The government had attempted to deport Sakeik twice — the first of which was to Israel just hours before it launched its attack on Iran in June. The second attempt to deport her was made despite a federal judge ordering that she remain in the northern district of Texas and not be removed from the U.S.

Sakeik’s family is from Gaza, but she is legally stateless and has lived in the U.S. since she was 8 years old. Her family had traveled to the U.S. on a tourist visa and applied for asylum, according to Shaikh.

Sakeik was issued a deportation order more than a decade ago after her asylum case was denied, but she was permitted to stay in the U.S. under what’s known as an “order of supervision,” in which she was given a work permit and regularly checks in with federal immigration authorities, according to her attorney and her husband.

The first stage of her Green Card application was approved last week, according to her husband, Taahir Shaikh.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The Kinkaid School

HUNT, TEXAS — Chloe Childress, a counselor at Camp Mystic, was killed during the devastating flooding in Hunt, Texas, over the holiday weekend, according to a representative of her high school.

She graduated from The Kinkaid School earlier this year and was set to attend the University of Texas at Austin in the fall.

Jonathan Eades, the head of The Kinkaid School, remembered Childress as someone who had a “remarkable way of making people feel seen” and “steady compassion that settled a room.”

“Whether it was sharing her own challenges to ease someone’s burden or quietly cheering a teammate or classmate through a tough day, Chloe made space for others to feel safe, valued, and brave. She understood what it meant to be part of a community, and more than that, she helped build one,” Eades wrote in a letter to the school community.

While in high school, she was the co-president of her school’s honor council, ran varsity cross country and founded a club devoted to helping senior citizens, according to her LinkedIn.

According to Eades, Childress “lost her life upholding this selfless and fierce commitment to others.”

“A loyal and beloved friend to all who knew her, Chloe led with empathy. Her honesty gave others the courage to speak up. Her resilience helped others push through. Her joy, so present in all the little things, reminded all who knew her to keep showing up with heart,” he said.

Catastrophic flooding over the Fourth of July weekend in Texas left at least 80 people dead and many more are missing, according to officials.

By far the greatest number of fatalities occurred in Kerr County, where 68 people are believed to be dead, according to officials, including 28 children.

There are several major camps in the area. At one of them, Camp Mystic, on the banks of the Guadalupe River, at least 11 of its 750 young female campers and counselors, including Childress, died in the flooding.

The Guadalupe River in Kerr County rose a staggering 26 feet in 45 minutes, officials said. The river reached its second-highest height on record, surpassing a 1987 flood level, according to the National Weather Service.

