Texas floodwaters can increase health risks that could last for months: Experts

Photo by Eric Vryn/Getty Images

(Texas) — Central Texas is continuing to recover from one of the deadliest floods in the state’s history, which killed more than 120 people, many of whom were children.

While there is an economic toll from floods due to the damage it causes to property, commerce and transportation, there is a risk to public health as well.

Although rainwater is not harmful, flooding increases the risk of injury, illness and death. Heavy rainfall can cause waterways to overflow and overwhelm sewer and septic systems, environmental health experts told ABC News.

Floodwaters can be contaminated with debris, as well as high levels of bacteria, chemicals, waste and other pollutants, which can cause prolonged health risks, the experts said.

Floodwaters can be “filled with lots of different pathogens that can get in from having lots of backed-up sewage, septic tanks that overflow,” Natalie Exum, an assistant professor in the department of environmental health and engineering at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told ABC News.

“If you’re in more rural, farm-based areas, there’s just lots of fecal material from farm animals outside that can kind of wash into your home,” she said. “So, it really serves as this potential stew of ways that these bacteria can get you.”

Contaminated floodwaters can cause more benign conditions like skin irritations. More serious conditions like infection can also occur if contaminated water enters small cuts or open wounds in the skin, and can progress to sepsis if left untreated.

If contaminated floodwater is swallowed, or pollutes drinking water, this can lead to gastrointestinal illnesses such as stomach pain, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting.

2023 study from researchers at the Yale School of Public Health found that severe flooding was linked to an increased diarrhea risk among children.

There are long-term health impacts as well due to mold that can grow in houses and on surfaces, according to Kai Chen, an associate professor of epidemiology in the department of environmental health sciences at the Yale School of Public Health and faculty director of the Yale Center on Climate Change and Health.

“Even months after the flood, what we see is there’s increased risk for chronic illnesses such as heart disease, and there can be also, in fact, respiratory illnesses like pulmonary disorders,” he told ABC News. “So, if you’re breathing in this moldy air, it can induce these chronic conditions, respiratory illnesses.”

Chen said an analysis conducted with colleagues in 2023 found that, in the U.S., even as long as 12 months after the floods, there can be increased mortality from chronic conditions like cardiovascular disease and respiratory illnesses.

Although it’s best to avoid floodwater when possible, Chen recommends taking precautions if you need to be near or in floodwater.

“Wash your hands with soap and make sure you have safe drinking water,” he said. “Even though you think, ‘I just live nearby the flood. The flood water doesn’t come into our neighborhood,’ it could also contaminate the groundwater.”

Exum said people can call their county health department if they have a water well that they suspect may have been contaminated during the floods.

Mosquitoes pose another risk as standing floodwater can serve as a breeding ground, which can lead to the harboring of diseases, such as West Nile virus.

Exum said it’s understandable that some people would want to enter their homes to remove the standing water and salvage their property, but added that it’s important to take precautions.

“If you do want to get into your home … put on some big rubber boots, put on some eye protection, put on gloves, wear long pants, and just recognize that even though it may look like it’s just water, it actually could be a pretty meaningful risk for you,” she said.

 

Most US counties saw decline in childhood MMR vaccination rates: Report
Joe Amon/The Denver Post via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Most counties in the United States have seen a decline in childhood measles, mumps and rubella vaccination rates over the last five years, according to a new report published Monday.

Researchers from Johns Hopkins University looked at data from 2,066 counties across 33 states between 2019 and 2024. They found that 78% of the counties, or 1,614, reported a decrease in vaccination rates over that period.

What’s more, the average vaccination rate fell from 93.92% pre-pandemic to 91.26% post-pandemic, according to the report. This represents a decline of about 3%.

Researchers also found that just four states — California, Connecticut, Maine and New York — had an increase in county-level vaccination rates.

“Measles outbreaks happen within a community, and so it’s really important to understand vaccination coverage at a higher resolution than the state level,” senior author Lauren Gardner, director of Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering, told ABC News.

“You could have a state level average that is around 95%, which looks pretty good and makes it seem like that state is protected but, in reality, you may have a situation where you have a group of counties with coverage around 100% and another group of counties with coverage that’s 90% or below. So, you actually really have a lot at risk,” she continued.

Gardner said this report is the first to examine counties to identify trends in vaccination rates using such a comprehensive dataset, and it mirrors national trends, showing a lag in MMR vaccinations.

During the 2023 to 2024 school year, 92.7% of kindergartners received the MMR vaccine, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This is lower than the 93.1% seen in the previous school year and the 95.2% seen in the 2019 to 2020 school year, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It comes as the U.S. has been facing a rise in measles cases across the country amid outbreaks in states such as Texas and New Mexico.

As of Friday, a total of 1,088 cases have been confirmed in 32 states this year, according to the CDC. This marks the first time the U.S. has surpassed 1,000 cases in five years.

Among the nationally confirmed cases, CDC says about 96% are among people who are unvaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown.

Three measles deaths have occurred so far this year, two among children and one in an adult, all of whom were unvaccinated.

Measles was declared eliminated from the U.S. in 2000, but declining vaccination rates have led to outbreaks over the last several years.

The Johns Hopkins researchers noted that if vaccination rates continue to decline, the U.S. could be at risk of measles becoming endemic.

“I hope that [the report] sheds light on the importance of vaccination and the fact that we have a problem in this country right now with vaccination rates dropping in a lot of locations, and that this poses a risk to a lot of communities, but that it’s a recoverable problem and something that we can fix,” Gardner said.

The CDC currently recommends that people receive two vaccine doses — the first at 12 to 15 months and the second between 4 and 6 years old. One dose is 93% effective, and two doses are 97% effective against measles, the CDC says.

Previous studies have shown that even a small uptick in vaccination could prevent millions of measles cases in the U.S.

“It’s a very preventable problem,” Gardner said. “We have a very safe and very effective vaccine that is available, and so I think I would like people to take away that this is a problem right now, but it’s a problem that we can overcome.”

The report did not look at why MMR vaccination rates are declining, but Dr. Whitney Harrington, an associate professor of pediatric infectious diseases at the University of Washington, who was not involved in the study, said there are likely a couple of reasons, including less exposure to the disease.

“In the case of MMR, historically, we’ve been very close to elimination within the United States, and that makes it hard to understand the rationale for being vaccinated or getting your children vaccinated,” she told ABC News. “And then I think, in combination, as we’ve seen less exposure to these diseases, at the same time, there’s been rising concern about safety of vaccines, and more vaccine hesitancy among parents and families.”

She said that any parents who are vaccine-hesitant should speak with their health care provider about the benefits of vaccination.

“I ask families, ‘What questions do you have?” rather than ‘Do you have questions?'” she said. “I think it’s much more effective to say, ‘Are there concerns that you have, or there are questions that I can answer for you about the safety of this vaccine, or about the disease that that were preventing’ and I think being able to share with family what its he disease that we’re trying to prevent can be really helpful.”

Dr. Keerthana Pakanati is a cardiovascular disease fellow at Virginia Mason Franciscan Health and a member of the ABC News Medical Unit.

Michigan reports first confirmed measles outbreak since 2019
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

(MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich.) — Michigan is reporting the state’s first measles outbreak since 2019, defined as at least three or more related cases, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

Three cases were confirmed in Montcalm County, according to a MDHHS statement.

Almost 25% of children under 3 years of age in Montcalm County have not received their first dose of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, according to the MDHHS vaccination data. The state is reporting a total of seven cases so far this year, including those infected in the outbreak.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has separately confirmed at least five other states with measles outbreaks, including Texas, New Mexico, Ohio, Kansas and Indiana.

Nationwide, there are over 700 measles cases in at least 24 states. That’s the highest number since 2019, which saw 1,274 cases. Texas makes up the bulk of those cases with over 560 infections, including two deaths among unvaccinated school-aged children.

Measles is one of the most contagious diseases known to humans. Just one infected patient can spread measles to up to nine out of 10 susceptible close contacts, according to the CDC.

Health officials have been urging anyone who isn’t vaccinated to receive the MMR vaccine.

The CDC currently recommends people receive two vaccine doses, the first at ages 12 to 15 months and the second between 4 and 6 years old. One dose is 93% effective and two doses are 97% effective at preventing measles. Most vaccinated adults don’t need a booster.

In the decade before the measles vaccine became available in 1963, an estimated three to four million people were infected every year, according to the CDC, with between 400 and 500 deaths.

ABC News’ Mary Kekatos contributed to this report.

‘I want to live’: Coal miners speak out as Trump strips away health protections
Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — For John Robinson, a retired coal miner who spent his career in the Virginia mines helping to power America into the 21st century, not a moment passes that he isn’t feeling the full effects of his black lung diagnosis.

With the support of a burdensome oxygen machine, Robinson joined a handful of other retired Central Appalachian miners to sit down with ABC News’ Jay O’Brien in the heart of coal country.

“You are suffocating. You are suffocating. And that’s what’s going to kill you,” Robinson told O’Brien. “I got a wife and two kids and two grandbabies, you know, and I want to live.”

Black lung, the debilitating respiratory illness common in coal miners, has made a staggering resurgence in the past 25 years, particularly among the younger generation of miners as they cut through more rock to access deeper, hard-to-reach coal seams, exposing them to harmful dust particles called silica — which experts say is about 20 times more toxic to the lungs than pure coal dust.

And even as President Donald Trump vows to reinvigorate America’s coal industry, critics say his administration has stripped away key protections for the miners. In his first 100 days in office, Trump’s administration has decimated the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health, or NIOSH, the federal agency that protects miners from black lung, and paused enforcement of a new safety rule that would lower the level of silica dust in the mines.

“You don’t take care of the miners, you ain’t going to mine coal,” another miner told O’Brien. “The machine don’t run by itself, you know what I’m saying?”

“There is no block of coal worth any man’s life,” said another miner.

Some of the more than 800 NIOSH employees placed on administrative leave — around two-thirds of the entire workforce, sources said — have taken matters into their own hands, setting up a guerilla “war room” around a Morgantown, West Virginia, dining table to do what little federal work they can before they’re officially laid off in June, while campaigning for their important work to continue.

“So, what is going to happen now to the average coal miner if this work isn’t being done?” O’Brien asked Dr. Scott Laney, a veteran NIOSH epidemiologist who was placed on administrative leave.

“It’s going to lead to premature mortality and death in these miners,” Laney said. “There’s just no getting around it.”

A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement to ABC News that “the Trump Administration is committed to taking care of coal miners, who play a vital role in supporting America’s energy,” and that a black lung surveillance program previously run by NIOSH would be folded into a new bureau called the Administration for a Healthy America.

But the spokesperson did not say when the program’s work would fully resume or how the work would continue without any of the experienced employees who have been laid off.

“Somebody has to continue to do the work to protect the coal miners, to protect U. S. workers — the work that NIOSH does,” said Dr. Noemi Hall, another NIOSH epidemiologist on administrative leave. “They can’t just stop everything. Yeah, we just can’t stand for that.”

For current miners, the stakes couldn’t be higher — or more urgent.

Sources said hundreds of unread X-rays conducted as part of the Coal Workers’ Health Surveillance Program, the NIOSH program that screens and monitors the respiratory health of miners, remain in limbo, with no doctors to analyze the results and report them to patients.

“[Those miners] will go on continuing to be exposed at the rates that they are,” Laney said. “Their disease will progress more quickly than it ever should have.”

ABC News obtained a letter sent by HHS this month to coal mine operators telling them the Coal Workers’ Health Surveillance Program was paused, saying, “We cannot accept any miner’s respiratory health screenings (x-ray, spirometry, or forms) at this time.”

“Nobody else in the federal government does the work that we do to protect U.S. workers,” Hall said. “Nobody else, you know, specifically at CDC, nobody else at NIH, nobody else in the United States does what we do. When we are gone, when our work is gone, our research is gone — nobody steps up to take our place.”

Amanda Lawson, who works at a health center in West Virginia, told ABC News that last week three miners came in and had horrible X-rays. She says she’s already feeling the effects of the NIOSH cuts.

“There’s nobody to send them to get them some protection and get them moved out of the dust,” Lawson said. Without NIOSH’s right-to-transfer program, those miners will remain working in the mines, rather than being transferred to safer working conditions.

On Capitol Hill, even some of Trump’s most fervent supporters have rebuked Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for their removal of those positions.

Sen. Shelly Moore Capito, R-W.V., said earlier this month that she harbors “strong disagreements with the administration,” and Rep. Riley Moore, a congressman who represents the West Virginia’s Morgantown area, said the NIOSH cuts were a “mistake that we are working to roll back.”

“I believe in the President’s vision to right size our government, but I do not think eliminating the NIOSH coal programs and research will accomplish that goal,” Capito wrote in a letter to Kennedy earlier this month, urging him to reinstate NIOSH employees, whose work she called a “vital health program.”

The HHS spokesperson did not answer a question about Capito’s concerns.

Robinson’s wife Vonda says she’s spoken to members of Congress about the Coal Workers’ Health Surveillance Program cuts.

“If we’re going to have coal and we’re going to have to produce it for America and we’ll have a coal industry, we’ve got to have coal miners and we have to take care of our coal miners,” Vonda Robinson told ABC News.

“I don’t think the people in Washington have any, well, had any idea what the Coworkers Health Surveillance Program even did,” Anita Wolfe, who was the director of the program for 20 years, told ABC News. She says she’s also spoken to members of Congress.

Wolfe says a critical part of the program has been its state-of-the-art mobile unit that’s equipped with an X-ray machine. She said the vehicle would often be parked in easily accessible locations to make it easier for the miners to get screenings. It’s now parked at the NIOSH facility in Morgantown.

“It breaks my heart,” Wolfe said. “I mean, the miners liked that mobile.”

In deep red coal country, several of the miners who met with ABC News have faith that Trump will reinstate protections for coal miners.

“If they’ll give Trump time and let him work out his — he’s got a plan,” Robinson told O’Brien. “I mean, he knows what he’s doing. He’s a smart man.”

“What if he doesn’t?” O’Brien asked.

“I feel sorry for the miners,” Robinson replied.

ABC News’ Cheyenne Haslett contributed to this report.

