Texas man believed to be witness now arrested for murder in apparent road rage shooting
Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(SELMA, Texas) — A man initially interviewed as a witness at the scene of a murder has now been arrested over a year later in the apparent road rage slaying, authorities in Texas announced.

Jacob Daniel Serna, 29, was arrested on Thursday for the murder of Joseph Banales, according to police in Selma, located about 20 miles outside of San Antonio.

The case began on April 15, 2023, when Selma police said they responded to a single-car crash and found Banales shot in the head and slumped over his steering wheel.

Banales, a nursing student and Army ROTC member at the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio, was declared dead at the scene, police said.

Witnesses said Banales tried to merge into another lane and almost hit a dark blue or black sports car with a loud exhaust system, according to the probable cause affidavit. The sports car slowed down, then spend up along the driver’s side of Banales’ car, witnesses said. Then Banales’ car swerved into another lane and crashed into the center median, and the sports car fled, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Banales was on the phone with his girlfriend at the time; she told police she heard what sounded like a loud exhaust system driving by quickly, then a crash, the document said.

Serna and his wife were at the scene when officers arrived, police said. Officer dashboard camera captured Serna standing over Banales’ body, the probable cause affidavit said.

Serna — who drove a blue Ford Mustang sports car — and his wife were interviewed several times, and their stories changed over time, according to police.

Initially, Serna’s wife told police she saw a blue sports car — similar to the color of their car — in the lane next to Banales, the probable cause affidavit said. Serna told police he didn’t see anything and his wife saw the crash, according to the probable cause affidavit.

This July, police interviewed Serna’s wife again. The Sernas are now separated, according to the probable cause affidavit, and she said her husband had sped up to get a better look at the potential suspect’s car, but the suspect’s car was driving too fast, and that’s when the crash happened, the document said.

On Thursday, police interviewed Serna’s wife again. She admitted her husband shot the victim after her husband “became angry that Banales had nearly changed lanes into his blue Mustang,” police said in a statement on Friday.

She said her husband pulled his pistol out of the glove box, loaded the weapon and fired, according to the probable cause affidavit.

She said she made her husband turn around and drive back to the scene, according to the probable cause affidavit.

During the investigation, police zeroed-in on cellphone records to help determine “who could have been driving a blue sports car at the crime scene,” police said in a statement.

The probe, which included searching license plate reader databases, “revealed only one vehicle matching the description of a blue sports car with loud exhaust” — Serna’s car, police said.

“Google Geo-Fence records show Serna’s Google activity pinging in the area at the same time investigators believe the shooting happened,” police added.

Serna has been booked into the Bexar County Jail, police said.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — In a private meeting with Donald Trump last week, FBI agents and other law enforcement officials offered the former president new, previously undisclosed details about the 20-year-old Pennsylvania man who came close to assassinating Trump at a rally last month, sources familiar with the meeting told ABC News.

Over more than 90 minutes on Aug. 1, law enforcement officials described shooter Thomas Crooks as a strikingly intelligent man who scored higher than 1500 on his SAT pre-college exam, but who also may have been struggling for years with an undiagnosed disorder, said the sources, who were briefed on the meeting.

Trump was told that, through interviews with Crooks’ family and others who knew him, investigators learned that throughout high school, Crooks would routinely sway back and forth while standing at the bus stop — but that Crooks never received any sort of formal diagnosis related to it, according to the sources.

Sources said the law enforcement officials also told Trump that they are still unable to say exactly what motivated Crooks to target Trump at the July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

In the days and weeks before the attack, Crooks searched online for both Democratic and Republican politicians, and it’s possible he chose to target Trump just because he was the next big name to come through Pennsylvania, Trump was told, according to sources.

Led by a senior agent from the FBI’s Pittsburgh field office, last week’s meeting was scheduled to be what the FBI previously described as a “standard victim interview” of Trump, but much of it ended up being a briefing on the FBI’s investigation, with Trump asking the law enforcement officials more questions than they asked him, according to the sources.

Beyond questions about Crooks and how he made it onto the roof of a nearby building with an AR-15 style rifle, Trump also wanted to know whether authorities had uncovered any foreign connection to the attack.

The FBI agents told Trump that they were able to access three foreign email accounts used by Crooks because his passwords were stored on his computer, but they have found no indications that anyone else was involved in the attack, according to the sources.

The information gleaned from the foreign email accounts largely related to weapons and ammunition purchases, offering little insight into what drove Crooks to launch his attack, Trump was told, according to sources.

At a press conference on Thursday, Trump confirmed that he spoke with the FBI about Crooks, but he offered no further details about the discussion, saying only that the FBI has “done a very good job.”

The FBI previously disclosed that Crooks appeared to have virtually no friends, with a social circle that was limited to his immediately family. To illustrate Crooks’ high level of intelligence, law enforcement officials told Trump that Crooks could name every U.S. president, from George Washington to the present day, sources said.

According to sources, FBI agents also walked Trump through Crooks’ movements on the day of the attack, with the agents telling Trump that — even though the shooter had paid his father $500 to buy the rifle from him months earlier — Crooks still had to obtain the rifle from his father before he made his way to the rally site.

The FBI has not suggested that the father’s apparent sale of the weapon was in any way unlawful.

When Trump asked the law enforcement officials about claims that Crooks was spotted on the nearby building’s roof long before he first opened fire, and other claims that the Secret Service sniper who ultimately killed Crooks waited 10 minutes to take lethal action, the law enforcement officials made clear that such claims were not accurate, the sources said.

The law enforcement officials explained to Trump that — even though law enforcement was made aware of a suspicious person nearby — the first time anyone in law enforcement saw someone on the roof of the building was about three minutes before Crooks opened fire — and the first time any law enforcement saw that the person on the roof had a gun was about 30 seconds before Crooks opened fire, according to the sources.

At that point, a local law enforcement officer had started to climb onto the roof of the building when he encountered Crooks, who pointed his rifle at the officer, prompting the officer to fall to the ground and injure his ankle. The local officer then tried to alert other authorities, Trump was told, according to sources.

Much of that was captured in body-worn camera videos that were released Thursday by the Butler Township Police Department. The videos show officers scrambling around the building as they tried to find a way onto the roof, and the moment that one officer was raised onto the roof, only to then fall down.

“F—ing this close, bro!” the officer can be heard telling other officers after hitting the ground. “Dude, he turned around on me. He’s straight up!”

When, seconds later, a Secret Service sniper heard the gunshots, it took the sniper at most five seconds to locate the shooter on the roof and eliminate him with a single shot, Trump was told by the law enforcement officials, according to sources.

In the videos released Thursday by Butler Township police, an officer can he heard minutes after the shooting saying that he’s “pissed” he and his colleagues “just couldn’t find him” before shots rang out.

During Trump’s meeting with FBI agents last week, the former president praised the Secret Service sniper, saying he “did an amazing job” and “was an unbelievable shot,” sources said.

A spokesperson for the FBI’s Pittsburgh field office declined to comment to ABC News. A spokesperson for the Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

ABC News’ Jack Date contributed to this report.

Earthquake shakes Los Angeles area
ABC News

(LOS ANGELES) — A 4.7 magnitude earthquake centered in Malibu, California, rocked the Los Angeles area Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A 2.8 magnitude aftershock was registered in Malibu two minutes after the initial quake.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Two men fatally shoot each other in California road rage incident
Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) — Two men are dead after they fatally shot one another in an apparent road rage incident in Southern California, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

One of the men had his two children in the car — ages 2 and 5 — at the time of the double shooting.

“It could’ve been so incredibly simple, but unfortunately we have two people who lost their lives instead,” Mara Rodriguez, spokesperson for the sheriff’s department, told Los Angeles ABC station KABC.

Jonathan McConnell, 38, who was driving a motorcycle, was involved in a hit-and-run traffic collision on the 210 Freeway with Aaron Harris, 37, who was driving a sedan, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

McConnell split lanes and collided with the sedan occupied by Harris and his two children, the sheriff’s department said.

Harris then followed McConnell off the freeway and into a parking lot. McConnell met several people known to him in the parking lot, according to the sheriff’s department.

Harris then stopped his vehicle and shouted threats at McConnell. When McConnell approached the vehicle, Harris fired a gun at him, authorities said.

McConnell then returned fire. Both men died after they were shot, the sheriff’s department said.

An unnamed adult male at the scene also received a non-fatal gunshot wound to his hand during the incident, the sheriff’s department said.

The children were unharmed in the exchange of gunfire, officials sad.

“We all get angry on the roads sometimes, especially these days there’s so much traffic out there and so many things going on,” Rodriguez told KABC. “But this is a great example of how things can go so wrong so quickly.”

