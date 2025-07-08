Texas man shares emotional search for his missing parents after devastating floods

ABC News

(KERRVILLE, Texas) — A Texas man whose parents were swept away during last week’s catastrophic flooding last week says he’s coming to terms with their likely loss, even as he helps others find closure.

Robert Brake Jr. has been searching for his parents since the early hours of July 4, when rushing floodwaters carried away their cabin at the HTR campground in Kerrville, Texas.

His parents, Robert Leroy Brake Sr. and Joni Kay Brake, were among those caught in the deadly flash floods that have claimed at least 108 lives across central Texas.

“My folks got washed away in their cabin,” Brake Jr. told ABC News. “We came down to help in the search efforts. Maybe not be able to find my parents under this tragedy, but maybe we can help somebody else find theirs and have some closure and peace.”

The devastating floods struck with little warning. A flash flood emergency was issued for Kerr County at 4:03 a.m. on July 4, shortly before the Brakes’ cabin was swept away. Parts of the region received up to 15 inches of rain, more than double the amount forecasted.

After four days of searching with family members, Brake Jr. said divine intervention helped him accept what might have happened to his parents.

“The Lord woke me up. He put me on my feet. He said go make a difference,” Brake Jr. told ABC News. “If it means people being kind to each other… I’ll accept that. If that’s what it meant to lose my parents–– people to be kind to each other just one more day and love the Lord just a little more — I’ll accept that.”

The tragedy has touched many families across central Texas, including at Camp Mystic, where 27 campers and counselors lost their lives when floodwaters struck the century-old summer camp. At least 18 people remain missing across the region, including six from Camp Mystic.

Despite coming to terms with his parents’ likely fate, Brake Jr. maintains a small glimmer of hope.

“I’m hoping and praying there’s an ounce of hope that they’re still alive,” he said.

His parents left behind three children, five grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

The massive search effort continues with hundreds of volunteers and more than 20 state agencies involved. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is scheduled to hold a news conference Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET to discuss the ongoing crisis, as additional rain threatens already saturated parts of central Texas.

Judge temporarily blocks Trump administration action over congestion pricing
Kena Betancur/VIEWpress/Corbis via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration’s efforts to force New York City to end its congestion pricing program.

Judge Lewis Liman granted a temporary restraining order on Tuesday barring the Trump administration from withholding “federal funds, approvals, or authorizations from New York State or local agencies to enforce compliance” with its demands to terminate the tolling program. The order is in effect until June 9.

The development comes after the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which operates the toll program, sought a preliminary injunction to prevent the federal government from withholding approvals or funds for continuing to collect tolls after the U.S. Department of Transportation reversed course and pulled federal approval of the congestion pricing program earlier year.

In his order, Liman said the Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration are “temporarily restrained from taking any action” to implement or enforce compliance after rescinding federal approval of the toll program.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul lauded the judge’s order as a “win” for New York in the battle over congestion pricing, saying it blocks the Trump administration from “retaliating against New York” for continuing the program, which is the first of its kind in the nation.

“Judge Liman’s temporary restraining order is a massive victory for New York commuters, vindicating our right as a State to make decisions regarding what’s best for our streets,” Hochul said in a statement Tuesday. “New Yorkers deserve to control our own traffic patterns, keep gridlock off our streets and protect our clean air. We need to make the massive investments necessary to support our transit system and prevent it from falling into disarray and disrepair. Congestion pricing is the right solution to get us there.”

“Congestion pricing is legal, it’s working and we’re keeping the cameras on,” she added.

The Department of Transportation pulled federal approval of the congestion pricing program on Feb. 19, weeks after it went into effect, following a review requested by President Donald Trump. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said at the time that the “scope of this pilot project as approved exceeds the authority authorized by Congress” under the Federal Highway Administration’s Value Pricing Pilot Program while calling it “backwards and unfair.”

The MTA immediately challenged the Trump administration’s reversal in federal court, seeking a declaratory judgment that the DOT’s move is not proper. Hochul and MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber have said they will not turn off the tolls without a court order.

Duffy extended a deadline for New York to end the collection of the toll multiple times, most recently warning last month that the Federal Highway Administration would take actions to “remedy New York’s noncompliance,” such as withholding approvals or funds for other transportation projects,” starting on May 28 if it didn’t cease congestion pricing.

Duffy has not publicly commented on the judge’s order Tuesday.

In a response to the MTA’s motion seeking a preliminary injunction, Duffy’s counsel argued the request should be denied because New York cannot show irreparable harm “because of the premature nature of this entire dispute” over the proposed compliance measures. “Critically, FHWA has not decided to impose any of these ‘proposed’ or ‘potential’ compliance measures yet,” they wrote.

The congestion pricing plan, which launched on Jan. 5, charges passenger vehicles $9 to access Manhattan below 60th Street during peak hours as part of an effort to ease congestion and raise funds for the city’s public transit system. During peak hours, small trucks and charter buses are charged $14.40 and large trucks and tour buses pay $21.60.

The toll generated nearly $50 million in revenue in its first month and is on track to generate $500 million in net revenue by the end of this year, as initially projected, the MTA said.

Travis Decker search: Father accused of murdering 3 daughters possibly spotted in Idaho by campers
Chelan County Sheriff’s Office

(FAIRFIELD, Idaho) — A possible sighting of Travis Decker — the dad accused of murdering his three daughters over a month ago — is being investigated in the wake of a family saying they may have spotted the fugitive father in Idaho late last week, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Paityn Decker, 9; Evelyn Decker, 8; and Olivia Decker, 5, were found dead near the Rock Island Campground in Chelan County, Washington, on June 2, after they left home for a planned visit with their father on May 30, according to police.

It’s been over one month since the girls’ bodies were found, and the manhunt for Decker, an Army veteran, continues.

On Saturday, the U.S. Marshals Service received a tip from a family camping in the Bear Creek area of Sawtooth National Forest — about 32 miles north of Fairfield, Idaho — saying they saw someone “consistent with the description of Travis Decker,” the U.S. Marshals Service said in a press release on Sunday.

The person was described as a white male, anywhere from 5 feet, 8 inches tall to 5 feet, 10 inches tall, wearing a black mesh cap, black gauged earrings, a cream colored T-shirt, black shorts, low-top sneakers and a black Garmin-style watch, officials said. He also had a long ponytail, an “overgrown” beard and mustache and was carrying a black JanSport backpack, officials said.

The U.S. Marshals Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force, a statewide cooperative to “locate and arrest violent state and federal fugitives,” will investigate the possible sighting, with the help of local Idaho officials.

The U.S. Marshals Service is also still offering a $20,000 reward for information leading directly to Decker’s arrest.

“This suspect should be considered armed and dangerous,” the U.S. Marshals Service said on July 3.

Last week, officials revealed that bloody handprints found on the tailgate of Decker’s truck — which was found near the girls’ bodies — matched the father’s DNA profile.

Chelan County officials said last week that drones and cadaver and tracking dogs are continuing to be used in the search efforts. The National Park Service is also planning to send out “swift water search and rescue teams in the near future to conduct more searches of bodies of water around the crime scene,” officials said.

An affidavit previously revealed that Decker’s Google searches leading up to the murders allegedly included “how does a person move to Canada” and “how to relocate to Canada.”

Decker is currently wanted for three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of kidnapping, police said.

Officials said anyone who has any information on Decker or knows of his whereabouts should not attempt to contact him, but instead call 911 or the U.S. Marshals Communication Center immediately.

1 officer dead, 1 injured after shootout with suspect in Georgia

Columbia County Deputy Brandon Sikes, a crime suppression officer with the department since 2018, was killed during a standoff along Interstate 20, according to Columbia County Sheriff Clay N. Whittle on Sunday.

Sikes is survived by his wife, Amber, who is also an employee of the sheriff’s office in Columbia County, Georgia.

Another deputy, Gavin White, who is also a crime suppression offering, was shot during the incident and taken to the hospital for treatment, Whittle said.

The deadly encounter began Saturday afternoon around 6:30 p.m. when the two deputies attempted to serve a temporary protective order to a suspect identified as James Blake Montgomery. During the encounter, both deputies were shot.

Montgomery then barricaded himself inside an RV, police said.

Montgomery tried to drive away under fire, police said, and the RV crashed into a median barrier on I-20, westbound next Exit 194.

Law enforcement quickly surrounded the vehicle, they said, deploying drones and robots to assess the situation. Initially, they said, it was unclear whether Montgomery was alive inside.

After a prolonged standoff, Montgomery was found dead inside the motorhome, officials said. Sheriff’s officials, aided by local, state and federal agencies, discovered multiple pipe bombs and bomb-making materials inside the RV, including at least one device rigged with a remote switch, according to Whittle on Sunday.

Beneath the motorhome, investigators found several propane cylinders, raising concerns about the potential for a catastrophic explosion, the sheriff continued.

Deputy Andrew Brown was among those who engaged Montgomery during the firefight. Whittle credited Brown with saving the life of another wounded deputy, Gavin White, by dragging him across three patrol cars and driving him directly to Doctor’s Hospital while still under fire.

“Probably saving his life, according to the doctors,” Whittle said.

Authorities also recovered an illegally modified fully automatic AR-style rifle, numerous magazines, several handguns and boxes of ammunition from the motorhome, they said.

Investigators also found jars containing unknown liquids, which could be bomb-making materials or related to Montgomery’s previously known illegal steroid operation, Whittle added.

Both Sikes and Montgomery are undergoing autopsies at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab in Atlanta.

Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson posted a statement on Facebook on Saturday, saying, “Heartbroken and praying for the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and our neighbors in Columbia County. Our prayers are with the families of the fallen, the entire Sheriff’s Office, and all who are grieving this unimaginable loss. We honor their sacrifice and pray for the difficult days ahead.” Columbia County is situated within the Augusta-Richmond County metropolitan area.

Georgia Gov. Brian P. Kemp also shared a statement on X on Saturday, offering condolences and saying that he is “painfully reminded of why those who wear a badge have more than earned our enduring respect and appreciation.”

ABC News’ Mariama Jalloh contributed to this report.

