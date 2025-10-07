Texas National Guard arrives in Illinois, as Gov. Pritzker calls for end of Trump administration’s ‘authoritarian march’

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker speaks at a news conference October 06, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. Scott Olson/Getty Images

(CHICAGO) — Members of the Texas National Guard have arrived in Illinois, according to sources familiar with their whereabouts and video taken of them at an Army Reserve training facility in a Chicago suburb.

The Texas National Guard boarded a military plane on Monday afternoon in Texas, as state and city leaders in Illinois were holding a news conference asking them to stay away from Chicago.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday shared a photo on social media showing what he called the state’s “elite” National Guard boarding a plane, but he did not say where they were headed.

“Illinois will not let the Trump administration continue on their authoritarian march without resisting,” Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said. “We will use every lever at our disposal to stop this power grab because military troops should not be used against American communities.”

Pritzker said at a news conference on Monday that over the weekend, he called on Abbott “to immediately withdraw his support of this decision” to send the Texas National Guard members to Chicago.

Earlier Tuesday, Abbott had replied to Pritzker on social media, saying, “I fully authorized the President to call up 400 members of the Texas National Guard to ensure safety for federal officials.”

During a news conference on Tuesday morning, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said he had not received no advance information on the whereabouts of the Texas National Guard troops.

“We have not heard directly, of course, from the president or his administration and my expectation is that, regardless of what this administration is doing, I’m going to remain firm and committed to protecting the rights and the civility of our nation and will start right here in Chicago,” Johnson said.

“We do know that much like what we’ve seen in other parts of the country, there is a process that the National Guard goes through before they’re actually released into the streets of Chicago or anywhere,” Johnson added.

Johnson said that what he does know is that the deployment of National Guard troops in Chicago is “illegal, unconstitutional, it’s dangerous, it’s wrong.”

The state of Illinois and city of Chicago filed a lawsuit on Monday seeking to block the federalization and deployment of the National Guard.

The foundational principle separating the military from domestic affairs is “in peril” as Trump seeks to deploy the National Guard to cities across the country, lawyers for Illinois and Chicago wrote in the lawsuit.

“Let me be clear, Donald Trump is using our service members as political props and as pawns in his illegal effort to militarize our nation’s cities,” Pritzker said during a news conference.

To support his point, Pritzker played a video of an ICE raid conducted last week on an apartment complex in the South Shore neighborhood of Chicago, which he claimed was filmed by federal authorities with high-definition cameras for social media purposes. He said it was the same video that Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem posted on social media on Saturday.

“They brought Black Hawk military helicopters and more than 100 agents in full tactical gear,” Pritzker said.

He added, “In the dead of night and seemingly for the cameras, armed federal agents emerged from the Black Hawk helicopters, rappelling onto the roof of that apartment building.”

The governor alleged the Trump administration is following a playbook to “cause chaos, create fear and confusion, make it seem like peaceful protesters are a mob by firing gas pellets and tear gas canisters at them. Why? To create the pretext for invoking the Insurrection Act so that he can send military troops to our city,” Pritzker said.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Monday afternoon, Trump said he did not yet see the need to use the Insurrection Act, but “if I had to enact it, I’d do it, if people were being killed and courts were holding us up, or governors or mayors were holding us up.”

2 of the 3 people killed in NYC nightclub shooting were suspected gunmen: NYPD
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Two of the three people killed in a New York City nightclub shooting early Sunday have been identified as suspected gunmen who opened fire inside the establishment, injuring up to 11 other people, police officials said on Monday.

Two additional victims showed up at hospitals, one on Sunday evening and the other early Monday, to be treated for gunshot wounds, bringing the total number of people shot in the incident to 14, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said at Monday’s news conference.

New York Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch on Monday identified two of the men killed, 35-year-old Jamel Childs and 19-year-old Marvin St. Louis, as suspected gunmen who started the shooting after getting into a dispute inside the Taste of the City Lounge in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights neighborhood. The third victim killed in the shooting was identified as 27-year-old Amadou Diallo, whom police do not believe was involved in the dispute.

Tisch said two other perpetrators who allegedly opened fire inside the lounge remain at large and that NYPD detectives are working to identify them.

Tisch said the shooting appears to be gang-related. She said Childs, who had eight prior arrests, is listed in the NYPD’s criminal database as a member of Folk Nation, which she described as “a violent gang that terrorizes Brooklyn and is responsible for a half-dozen shootings so far this year.”

The commissioner said three other shooting victims have also been identified by detectives as “gang members under the Folk Nation umbrella.”

Tisch said St. Louis had “no relevant criminal history.”

The shooting occurred around 3:27 a.m. Sunday inside the Taste of the City Lounge, a bar and restaurant which Tisch said was packed with patrons at the time of the shooting.

The commissioner said a total of 42 shell casings were recovered inside and outside of the lounge.

Surveillance video reviewed by detectives showed Childs and St. Louis briefly speaking to each other inside the lounge about 10 minutes before the shooting, Tisch said.

“Later, Mr. St. Louis approached Mr. Childs and opened fire. Mr. Childs returned fire and two other gunmen immediately joined,” Tisch said. “We believe that there were four shooters in total.”

The commissioner said officers arrived at the lounge on Franklin Avenue within minutes of the first 911 calls reporting the shooting and found a chaotic scene, with multiple victims ranging in age from 19 to 61 suffering from gunshot wounds inside the nightclub.

Tisch said two of the victims, Childs and Diallo, were taken to hospitals where they were pronounced dead. She said St. Louis died at the scene.

The surviving victims, including men and women caught in the crossfire, were taken to hospitals with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, Tisch said.

A firearm was recovered nearby in the vicinity of Bedford Avenue and Eastern Parkway, Tisch said, adding that police were investigating whether it was involved in the shooting. 

New York City Mayor Eric Adams asked for the public’s help in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

“If you were inside the club, if you heard individuals talking about this shooting, if you witnessed someone fleeing the location, every piece of information would allow us to put the puzzle together to solve this crime,” Adams said in a statement Sunday.

The shooting occurred as the NYPD has recorded the lowest number of shootings on record for the first seven months of the year, Tisch said on Sunday. According to NYPD citywide crime statistics as of Aug. 10, the number of shooting victims had fallen nearly 22% this year compared to the same period last year, and the number of shooting incidents had declined 20.5% compared to the same period.

“Something like this is, of course, thank God, an anomaly and it’s a terrible thing that happened this morning,” Tisch said Sunday. “But we’re going to investigate it and get to the bottom of what went down.”

Travis Decker declared dead before DNA confirmation on remains: US Marshals Service
Chelan County Sheriff’s Office

(CHELAN COUNTY, Wash.) — The U.S. Marshals Service has declared Travis Decker, the 32-year-old father accused of allegedly killing his three daughters this summer, to be dead, according to a court filing obtained by ABC News.

“The United States Marshals Service has advised the Defendant TRAVIS CALEB DECKER is deceased,” according to the document, which was filed to dismiss the case and quash the arrest warrant for Decker.

Decker, an Army veteran, was previously wanted for three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree kidnapping.

His daughters — Paityn Decker, 9; Evelyn Decker, 8; and Olivia Decker, 5 — had left home for a planned visitation with him on May 30, and never returned, officials said. Three days later, the girls were found dead near the Rock Island Campground in Chelan County, Washington, following a search, police said.

Decker had been on the run since, sparking a multi-agency manhunt.

The declaration of Decker to be dead comes after the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office announced on Sept. 18 that remains located in a remote wooded area were believed to be the fugitive father.

While officials are still waiting on DNA testing to confirm whether the remains are Decker’s, the sheriff’s office said last week “preliminary findings suggest the remains belong to Travis Decker.”

Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison told ABC News on Wednesday that they are not dropping their charges on Decker and will wait until DNA confirms the remains found belong to the father.

Morrison said he will make an announcement when they receive confirmation from the DNA results.

The remains were found on Sept. 18 in Leavenworth, Washington, when a drone carrying out a search found an “anomaly,” which was later discovered to be a shirt, consistent with what Decker had been wearing around the time of the killings.

Authorities also found U.S. Ranger shorts, chewing tobacco and a bracelet.

Morrison told reporters last week all indications are that Decker died in that location a while ago.

“We are praying that the remains found are confirmed to be Travis’s. We continue to be grateful for law enforcement’s efforts in this case and are forever appreciative of the entire world’s love, compassion, and support for Whitney,” Arianna Cozart, the attorney for Whitney Decker — Decker’s ex-wife and mother of the three girls killed — said in a statement last week.

Decker’s daughters were each found with plastic bags over their heads and their wrists were zip-tied, according to court documents previously obtained by ABC News.

An autopsy determined the girls’ cause of death to be suffocation and the manner of death was homicide, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said on June 9.

Decker’s truck was recovered at the scene but he was not found

The U.S. Marshals Service was previously offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading directly to Decker’s arrest.

Fulton County DA Fani Willis remains disqualified from Trump's Georgia election interference case
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis looks on during a hearing in the case of the State of Georgia v. Donald John Trump at the Fulton County Courthouse on March 1, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Alex Slitz-Pool/Getty Images)

(ATLANTA, Ga.) — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will remain disqualified from prosecuting the election interference case against President Donald Trump and others, after the Georgia Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear her appeal of the matter.

“Members of the public may well be interested in the case underlying this petition for certiorari,” the concurring opinion read. “But our focus in assessing whether to grant review under our certiorari jurisdiction is on the law of Georgia.”

In a dissenting opinion, Justice Carla McMillian wrote the case “warrants reconsideration, and the issue is likely to recur.”

Tuesday’s ruling on the criminal racketeering case appears to put an end to the nearly two-year legal saga that derailed the prosecution, which began in January of 2024 after Willis was first accused of misconduct by Michael Roman, one of Trump’s codefendants, over her relationship with one of the prosecutors on the case.

An independent body — the Prosecuting Attorneys Council of Georgia — will now be tasked with assigning an independent prosecutor to take over the case and determine its fate.

In a statement, Willis said “I disagree” with the decision, but said she would begin the process of turning the case over to the council.

“I hope that whoever is assigned to handle the case will have the courage to do what the evidence and the law demand,” Willis said.

An attorney for President Trump, Steve Sadow, celebrating the ruling, saying the court “correctly denied review.”

“This proper decision should bring an end to the wrongful political, lawfare persecutions of the President,” Sadow said.

Trump and 18 others pleaded not guilty in August 2023 to all charges in a sweeping racketeering indictment for alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia.

The charges, which were brought following Trump’s Jan. 2, 2021, phone call in which he asked Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” the votes needed to win the state, allege that the defendants solicited state leaders throughout the country, harassed and misled a Georgia election worker, and pushed phony claims that the election was stolen, all in an effort for Trump to remain in power despite his election loss.

Defendants Kenneth Chesebro, Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis and Scott Hall subsequently took plea deals in exchange for agreeing to testify against other defendants.

Trump has blasted the district attorney’s investigation as being politically motivated.

