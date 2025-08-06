Texas redistricting battle escalates as Abbott asks court to remove Democratic lawmaker

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

(AUSTIN, Texas) — The redistricting battle in Texas continues to escalate as Republican Gov. Greg Abbott urged the state Supreme Court to remove state Rep. Gene Wu, the chairman of the Texas House Democratic caucus.

Abbott argued that Wu has “forfeited” his office by fleeing the state along with other Democratic lawmakers to prevent the quorum necessary for Texas House to vote on enacting the new GOP-proposed congressional map — with Republican control of the U.S. House of Representatives potentially at stake.

Wu accused Abbott of “silencing my dissent” and said he’s undeterred in his mission to fight the Republican-led redistricting effort.

“Let me be unequivocal about my actions and my duty. When a governor conspires with a disgraced president to ram through a racist gerrymandered map, my constitutional duty is to not be a willing participant,” Wu said in a statement.

Abbott asked the Texas Supreme Court for a ruling by Thursday evening, before Texas Republicans try again Friday to convene the legislature and make a quorum.

Texas Republicans failed for the second time on Tuesday to move ahead with the redistricting effort — one backed by President Donald Trump, who has claimed the GOP is “entitled” to five more U.S. House seats in the state.

The faceoff has nationwide implications, with control of the U.S. potentially at stake. Democrats would need to only net three seats in next year’s midterm elections to win back the House.

Texas Democrats are set to continue speaking out against the redistricting effort across the country on Wednesday. Texas Senate Democrats are hosting a news conference in Massachusetts.

They were also expected to hold a news conference near Chicago, but Texas House Democrats and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker say that threats were made against the cohort of lawmakers staying in the state to deny a quorum in the Texas special session. Pritzker wrote on X that the threats will be investigated and that he has been in touch with state police.

“This morning, a threat was made against the safety of the members of the Texas House Democratic Caucus. We are safe, we are secure, and we are undeterred. We are grateful for Governor Pritzker, local, and state law enforcement for their quick action to ensure our safety,” a group of Texas House Democrats said in a statement, including state Rep. Wu.

Abbott’s emergency petition to the Texas Supreme Court comes as he and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, also a Republican, pursue legal options against Democrats who left the state — including civil arrest warrants and investigations of potential law violations including bribery for soliciting funds to support their effort.

“Representative Wu and the other Texas House Democrats have shown a willful refusal to return, and their absence for an indefinite period of time deprives the House of the quorum needed to meet and conduct business on behalf of Texans. Texas House Democrats abandoned their duty to Texans, and there must be consequences,” Abbott said in his filing to the Texas Supreme Court.

Paxton, though, said the governor does not have the authority to file the emergency petition.

“Texas is taking every available avenue to force runaway Democrats to return to Texas and hold them accountable for breaking quorum,” Paxton said in a statement released on Tuesday evening. “Under the Texas Constitution and Texas law, the Office of the Attorney General has the legal authority to bring these cases against the renegade House members. I have alerted the Texas Supreme Court that I will be making additional filings on Friday if the Democrats continue to abandon their legislative duties.”

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, requested the FBI work with Abbott and state law enforcement to help bring back and investigate Texas Democrats.

ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Mary Bruce asked President Trump on Tuesday afternoon if he wanted the FBI to get involved.

“Well, they may have to. They may have to,” Trump responded.

“No, I know they want them back. Not only the attorney general. The governor wants them back. If you look, I mean, the governor of Texas is demanding they come back. So a lot of people have demanded they come back. You can’t just sit it out. You have to go back. You have to fight it out. That’s what elections are all about,” the president added.

ABC News’ Alexandra Hutzler contributed to this report.

DOJ files request to unseal Epstein grand jury records after uproar over files
Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Justice Department formally requested Friday the unsealing of grand jury records tied to federal investigations into Jeffrey Epstein, according to a court filing.

President Donald Trump announced the previous day that he ordered Attorney General Pam Bondi to seek the release of additional Epstein material following pushback from conservatives and others for more transparency in the case.

“At the direction of the Attorney General, the Department of Justice hereby moves the Court to release grand jury transcripts associated with the above-referenced indictment,” the motion said.

The department said in the filing that the request follows “extensive public interest” generated since DOJ and FBI issued its July 6 memo regarding their decision not to release any further files from federal investigations into Epstein.

“While the Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation continue to adhere to the conclusions reached in the Memorandum, transparency to the American public is of the utmost importance to this Administration,” the filing stated. “Given the public interest in the investigative work conducted by the Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation into Epstein, the Department of Justice moves the Court to unseal the underlying grand jury transcripts in United States v. Epstein, subject to appropriate redactions of victim-related and other personal identifying information.”

The filing says DOJ plans to work with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York “to make appropriate redactions of victim-related information and other personal identifying information prior to releasing the transcripts.”

“Transparency in this process will not be at the expense of our obligation under the law to protect victims,” the filing adds.

The filing requests the court “conclude that the Epstein and [Ghislaine] Maxwell cases qualify as a matter of public interest, release the associated grand jury transcripts, and lift any preexisting protective orders.”

The motion is signed only by Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche — no career prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York are on the filing.

The Justice Department’s filing comes as Trump has filed a libel lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal, Rupert Murdoch and others over the Thursday report about Trump’s alleged birthday message sent to Epstein in 2003. According to the lawsuit, Trump is seeking $10 billion in damages.

Trump has denied to the Wall Street Journal that he wrote the letter. ABC News has not been able to confirm the existence of the letter.

“I look forward to getting Rupert Murdoch to testify in my lawsuit against him and his ‘pile of garbage’ newspaper, the WSJ. That will be an interesting experience!!!” the president wrote on his social media platform Friday morning.

Earlier Friday, Trump suggested there is no “smoking gun” in the Epstein files as he seeks to downplay a case that’s long animated his MAGA supporters.

“If there was a ‘smoking gun’ on Epstein, why didn’t the Dems, who controlled the ‘files’ for four years, and had Garland and Comey in charge, use it? BECAUSE THEY HAD NOTHING!!!” Trump wrote on his conservative social media platform.

Trump said he asked Bondi to “produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval.”

The move from Trump to order the attorney general to seek the release of additional grand jury material comes after a week of intense pressure from his MAGA supporters to do more on Epstein following a brief memo from the Justice Department and FBI stating no further disclosure “would be appropriate or warranted.”

The memo stated a review from the DOJ and FBI found no evidence that Epstein kept a so-called “client list” of associates or that he blackmailed any prominent individuals, and also confirmed the disgraced financier died by suicide in prison while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

Bondi days ago had said the “memo speaks for itself.”

Between then and now, Trump has tried to tamp down intrigue into Epstein that’s been fueled by right-wing figures for years, including conspiracy theories of a “deep state” protecting the country’s elites.

He has called the Epstein files a “Democratic hoax” against him and those Republican supporters who are questioning his administration’s handling of them as “stupid” and “foolish.”

But his administration has shut down the idea of appointing a special prosecutor in the Epstein case.

“The idea was floated from someone in the media to the president. The president would not recommend a special prosecutor in the Epstein case. That’s how he feels,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters at Thursday’s briefing.

Sen. Dick Durbin, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, penned three separate letters to Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel and FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino to raise questions about discrepancies concerning the Epstein files and about the July 7 memo from the administration concerning Epstein.

Durbin wrote that his office received information that Bondi “pressured the FBI” to enlist 1,000 personnel, along with New York field office personnel, to review approximately 100,000 Epstein related records and to “flag” any records in which Trump was mentioned. He asked Bondi to respond to a number of questions concerning her personal review of the Epstein documents.

ABC News’ Allison Pecorin contributed to this report.

Trump calls for ‘major investigation’ into Kamala Harris’ celebrity endorsements
Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump has called for a “major investigation” into several celebrity endorsements former Vice President Kamala Harris received during the 2024 presidential campaign, suggesting without evidence that some of the celebrities were illegally paid for their endorsements.

Some of the celebrities have publicly denied denying being paid any fee at all, and experts say there’s no FEC law barring campaign payments for endorsements.

Among the celebrities the president suggests were illegally paid for their endorsements are Oprah Winfrey, Bruce Springsteen and Beyonce, each of whom appeared at Harris campaign events last year.

“Candidates aren’t allowed to pay for ENDORSEMENTS, which is what Kamala did, under the guise of paying for entertainment,” Trump wrote in a pair of social media posts Monday.

The Harris campaign paid production companies founded by Winfrey, Springsteen and Beyonce for services provided during and after the 2024 election — but Winfrey and Beyonce’s mother, who runs her production company, both said the payments were for production costs associated with the events they participated in.

Campaign law experts told ABC News that the Federal Election Commission has no regulations against federal campaigns paying celebrities or influencers for endorsements, nor would they be considered illegal contributions as Trump suggested — as long as those payments are properly disclosed. The Federal Trade Commission oversees disclosure obligations for paid endorsement, the experts said.

Campaign finance disclosures show the Harris campaign paid Winfrey’s company, Harpo Productions, a total of $1 million for “event production” on Oct. 15, 2024, roughly a month after Winfrey interviewed Harris at a “Unite for America” campaign event in Detroit in September.

“I did not take any personal fee. However, the people who worked on that production needed to be paid and were. End of story,” Winfrey said in a social media video in response to Trump’s accusation.

The Harris campaign paid Beyonce’s company, Parkwood Production Media LLC, $165,000 on Nov. 19, 2024, weeks after Beyonce took the stage at a Harris campaign rally in Houston and publicly endorsed Harris, according to campaign records.

Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles, in a social media video, said the accusation that her daughter was paid for her endorsement is a “lie,” adding that Beyonce also paid for the flights for herself and her team to and from the event.

The Harris campaign paid Springsteen’s production company, Thrill Hill Productions, Inc., roughly $75,000 for “travel and event production” on Nov. 19, 2024, roughly a month after he performed at a Harris campaign rally in Georgia, records show. Springsteen has not publicly addressed the campaign’s payment to his company.

Last year as unfounded claims about the Harris campaign’s payments for celebrity endorsements spread, senior campaign adviser Adrienne Elrod told Deadline, “We do not pay. We have never paid any artist and performer. We have never paid a fee to that person.”

Noting that FEC rules require campaigns to pay fair market value for the ancillary costs of holding events, Elrod told Deadline the campaign has paid “for any ancillary costs for that performance” and that “there are laws that have to be followed that we have followed religiously on this campaign.”

Among the celebrities who have appeared and performed at Trump’s campaign events over the years, ABC News has found no records of the Trump campaign or Trump’s other entities paying them or their companies.

Country singer Lee Greenwood, whose song “God Bless the USA” is frequently featured at Trump rallies and who has performed at Trump campaign events himself, stated on social media in November that he had not been compensated in “any form” by the Trump campaign or the Trump Organization for his campaign appearances, saying he’s “happy to have stood by” Trump.

MAGA star Steve Bannon plays outsized role in Trump’s Iran decision: Sources
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — By the time President Donald Trump and MAGA podcaster Steve Bannon sat down for lunch on Thursday, the president had already approved a plan on how the U.S. might attack an Iranian nuclear facility.

American diplomats and their family members were being offered military evacuations from Israel, while the military began moving aircraft and ships to the region.

The USS Nimitz – an aircraft carrier that can carry some 60 fighter jets – was set to arrive in the Middle East by the weekend with several smaller ships by its side.

Officials said the extraordinary show of force would be needed if Trump pulled the trigger on the military option – both to strike Iran’s deeply buried nuclear facility and to protect the some 40,000 U.S. troops who Iran and proxy militant groups could target for retaliation.

Trump had just emerged from a meeting with advisers in the Oval Office, where sources say he was warned: A U.S. attack on a key Iranian nuclear facility could be risky, even with a massive “bunker-buster” bomb believed to be able to penetrate some 200 feet through hardened earth.

The bomb, known as the Massive Ordnance Penetrator, had only been tested, but never used in a real-life tactical situation, experts say. And the exact nature of the concrete and metal protecting the Iranian nuclear site known as Fordo isn’t known, introducing the chance that a US strike would poke a hornet’s nest without destroying it.

Bannon, who had already spoken with the president by phone ahead of their lunch, thought all of it was a bad idea, according to several people close to him.

Sources say he arrived at the White House for his previously scheduled lunch with Trump armed with specific talking points: Israeli intelligence can’t be trusted, he planned to say, and the bunker-buster bomb might not work as planned. The precise risk to the U.S. troops in the Middle East, particularly the 2,500 in Iraq, also wasn’t clear if Iran retaliated, he would add.

A White House official insists that by the time Trump sat down with Bannon for lunch the president had already made a decision to hold off on a strike against Iran. That decision was relayed to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt who then went to the podium, telling reporters the president would decide “whether or not to go” within two weeks.

Another senior administration official dismissed the idea that the “bunker-buster” bomb might not work.

“This Administration is supremely confident in its abilities to dismantle Iran’s nuclear program. No one should doubt what the U.S. military is capable of doing,” the official said.

Still, Bannon’s extraordinary access to Trump this week to discuss a major foreign policy decision like Iran is notable considering Bannon holds no official role in the military or at the State Department. Bannon declined to comment on his lunch with Trump, saying only Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “needs to finish what they started.”

“Bannon in a lot of ways has been – day in and day out – delivering a very, very tough and clear message” against military action, said Curt Mills, executive director of The American Conservative, who also opposes military action in Iran.

That strategy, Mills said, has been key to countering other Trump loyalists who favor teaming up with Israel for a strike.

“You can call it infantile. You can call it democratic, or both,” Mills told ABC News. “This is a White House that is responding in real time to its coalition [which is] revolting to show it’s disgusted with the potential of war with Iran.”

At odds with Bannon’s viewpoint on Iran are other influential conservatives.

“Be all in, President Trump, in helping Israel eliminate the nuclear threat,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, told Fox News host Sean Hannity this week. “If we need to provide bombs to Israel, provide bombs. If we need to fly planes with Israel, do joint operations.”

According to one U.S. official, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth mostly ceded the discussion to military commanders, including Gen. Erik Kurilla, commander of military forces in the Mideast, and Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who have spent considerable time talking with Trump by phone and in person in recent weeks about his options with Iran and the risks involved, which can be extraordinarily complicated.

“Anybody will tell you the biggest threat to the region is a nuclear-armed Iran,” the official said. “No one wants Iran to have a nuke.”

Sean Parnell, chief Pentagon spokesperson, pushed back on the suggestion Hegseth hasn’t taken a lead role in the talks, calling it “completely false.” He said Hegseth speaks with Trump “multiple times a day each day,” and attended meetings with the president in the Situation Room.

“Secretary Hegseth is providing the leadership the Department of Defense and our Armed Forces need, and he will continue to work diligently in support of President Trump’s peace through strength agenda,” Parnell said.

Sources say Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is also the president’s interim national security adviser, has been another constant presence at the president’s side during the discussions along with Trump’s Mideast adviser Steve Witkoff.

Once seen as one of Trump’s most hawkish cabinet members, Rubio espoused a hardline stance on Iran for years and warned last month that the country was now “a threshold nuclear weapons state.”

But since then, sources say, Rubio has become much more closely aligned with MAGA’s “America First,” noninterventionist stance, adding that he is acutely aware of the political repercussions that a direct attack on Iran could bring about.

U.S. and Israeli intelligence agree that Iran has been enriching uranium to a dangerously high concentration and could quickly amass enough of it to build several nuclear weapons.

But U.S. intelligence also cautions that its supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, hasn’t given the order to build those devices. The question now is how soon Iran could declare itself a nuclear power after that decision was made.

The uncertainty has drawn comparisons in MAGA circles to faulty intelligence in Iraq, which supporters of the movement blame for the lengthy war.

Tulsi Gabbard, Trump’s director of national intelligence, who has warned on social media of “warmongers,” told Congress this spring that “Iran is not building a nuclear weapon.” When asked Friday about that assessment, Trump responded that the intelligence community “is wrong” and “she’s wrong.” Gabbard later said her testimony was being taken out of context.

“America has intelligence that Iran is at the point that it can produce a nuclear weapon within weeks to months, if they decide to finalize the assembly. President Trump has been clear that can’t happen, and I agree,” she wrote in a post on Friday.

Sources say another factor could have played a role in Trump’s decision to hold off on striking Iran for now despite his insistence that Iran was close to a nuclear bomb. A third aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford and its guided-missile destroyers are set to deploy early next week to head toward Europe, according to the Navy.

The carrier strike group needs time to travel before it could be in a position to help protect troops in theater should Trump opt to move ahead with the strike two weeks from now.

Officials caution that any success Bannon might have in pulling the president back from the brink of war could be brief. When asked on Friday by reporters if he would ask Israel to stop bombing Iran to enable diplomatic negotiations, Trump said probably not.

“If someone is winning, it’s a little bit harder to do than if someone is losing,” Trump said of the Israelis.

“But we’re ready, willing and able and have been speaking to Iran and we’ll see what happens. We’ll see what happens.”

ABC News’ Beatrice Peterson contributed to this report.

Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to reflect that Thursday’s meeting took place in the Oval Office, not the Situation Room.

