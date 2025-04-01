Text messages show yearslong scheme between suspects in Super Bowl reporter’s death: Sources

Apu Gomes/Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) — At least 27 people have died as multiple wildfires, fueled by severe drought conditions and strong winds, rage across the Southern California.

Thousands of firefighters have been battling wildfires across 45 square miles of densely populated Los Angeles County. The two largest fires, the Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades and the Eaton Fire near Pasadena, remain active.

Status of Palisades, Eaton fires

The Palisades Fire, which began in the Pacific Palisades on Jan. 7, has destroyed or damaged over 6,000 structures. It’s covered more than 23,700 acres and is at 59% containment.

The Eaton Fire north of Pasadena also began on Jan. 7 and has destroyed or damaged more than 10,000 structures. It’s burned over 14,000 acres and is at 87% containment.

Evacuation order issued near San Diego’s Lilac Fire

An evacuation order was issued early Tuesday for the area near Old Highway 395 and W. Lilac Road in Bonsall, a community in an unincorporated area in northern San Diego, officials said.

#LilacFire A brush fire is burning near Old Highway 395 and W Lilac Road in Bonsall. An EVACUATION ORDER has been issued for people who live in the red shaded areas as shown on the maps below. It means there is an immediate threat and you need to leave right now. To see maps of… pic.twitter.com/UHjMSnbE2U — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) January 21, 2025

“An evacuation order has been issued for people who live in the red shaded areas as shown on the maps below,” the San Diego Sheriff’s office said. “It means there is an immediate threat and you need to leave right now.”

2 wildfires ignite in San Diego, Cal Fire says

Two wildfires ignited early Tuesday in San Diego, California’s Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.

The Lilac Fire had burned about 20 acres at a moderate rate of speed and was zero percent contained, Cal Fire’s San Diego department said in a statement posted on social media.

#LilacFire [update] The fire is now approximately 20 acres with a moderate rate of spread. There is 0% containment and a continued structure threat. pic.twitter.com/F4Z3z9NyTk — CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) January 21, 2025

The Pala Fire, which was burning at a slow rate of speed, had burned about 30 acres and was also zero percent contained, the department said in another post.

LA firefighters applauded at Trump’s inauguration

Firefighters battling wildfires in Los Angeles County received a round of applause on Monday during the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, chair of the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies, mentioned the firefighters in a speech, noting that the presidential inauguration is traditionally held at the Capitol, which she called the “people’s house.”

Klobuchar noted that the Capitol is dedicated to normal Americans doing extraordinary things, adding, “And yes, the firefighters in Los Angeles putting themselves on the line for us.”

As applause broke out, Klobuchar added, “Our democracy’s strength and grit must match there’s.”

5th ‘particularly dangerous situation’ alert issued for LA area this fire season

A large area of Southern California, including fire-ravaged Los Angeles County, was under a “particularly dangerous situation” alert on Monday as the National Weather Service forecast the return of strong Santa Ana winds to the region.

For an unprecedented fifth time in a single fire season, the NWS issued the rare PDS alert, warning residents of extreme fire danger and to be prepared to evacuate if new fires break out.

In anticipation of the next round of Santa Ana winds forecast for Monday and Tuesday, thousands of firefighters spent the weekend increasing fire containment lines and extinguishing hot spots.

As of Monday morning, just two blazes, the Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades and the Eaton Fire near Pasadena, remain active. But officials said firefighters have gained the upper hand on both wildfires.

Containment of the Palisades Fire is up to 59% while containment of the Eaton Fire grew to 87%, according to the Cal Fire.

The Palisades Fire, which started on Jan. 7, has burned 23,713 acres and has destroyed 5,828 structures, including homes and businesses, according to an update from Cal Fire on Monday. At least 10 fire-related deaths have been reported in the Palisades Fire.

The Eaton Fire, which also started on Jan. 7, has burned more than 14,000 acres and has destroyed 9,391 structures in the communities of Pasadena and Altadena, according to Cal Fire. At least 17 fatalities have been blamed on the fire.

Gov. Newsom mobilizes firefighting resources ahead of ‘particularly dangerous’ fire weather

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday announced that he would deploy additional resources ahead of the extreme fire weather expected this week.

A statement from the governor’s office said that he is mobilizing and pre-positioning more than 170 fire engines, water tenders, and aircraft to Southern California, along with personnel. It explained that the state is “surging additional resources to provide rapid-attack capabilities for early fire starts.”

The region can expect possible peak wind speeds of up to 70 mph in the coasts and valleys and 100 mph in the mountains and foothills of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. The National Weather Service has designated this a “Particularly Dangerous Situation.” It is the fifth such designation since November 2024.

“The recent firestorms in Los Angeles have illustrated the importance of being in the right place at the right time,” Newsom said in the statement. “By strategically placing specialized personnel and equipment in areas prone to wildfires, crews are able to respond faster and more aggressively. These conditions are dangerous, so it’s incumbent upon all families to stay vigilant.”

The number of resources being deployed for the upcoming weather is twice as high as those allotted when the firestorms broke out on Jan. 7.

-ABC News’ Marilyn Peck, Matt Gutman, Jenna Harrison and T. Michelle Murphy

Fire danger returns to extreme levels Monday to Wednesday

Southern California is getting a break from the strong winds this weekend, but crews are preparing for the next round of offshore winds from Monday through Wednesday.

The outlook for Monday calls for extremely critical fire danger in Santa Clarita, Simi Valley, Thousand Oaks and Burbank.

Gusty winds in the mountains could be reaching 80 miles per hour, creating “conditions supportive of rapid wildfire onset and spread,” according to the National Weather Service.

These strong wind gusts will remain a problem through Wednesday before easing up by the end of the week.

-ABC News’ Dan Amarante

Fire weather set to return to Southern California

Windy conditions that could help spread any fires that ignite are set to return to Southern California next week.

Winds gusting up to 60 mph are possible on Monday and Tuesday, with relative humidity as low as 3% is possible.

Should fire ignition occur, extreme fire behavior and rapid fire growth is expected.

For now, these are just fire weather watches for the Burbank and Malibu areas, but could be upgraded to red flag warnings.

The strong winds could last longer than Tuesday as winds may stick around along with very dry conditions expected throughout the week.

There is still no rain in the foreseeable future for Southern California.

-ABC News’ Kenton Gewecke

Containment of Eaton, Palisades fires grows

The Eaton Fire now covers 14,117 acres and is 73% contained

The Palisades Fire covers 23,713 acres and is 43% contained.

This weekend brings a break in the strong winds across southern California, but another round of high fire danger is expected early next week as the winds pick back up.

“A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for the potential of Red Flag Warnings several days away. The likely decision on converting this watch to a Red Flag Warning will be made over the weekend. With dry conditions lasting through Friday of next week, and additional rounds of enhanced offshore flow likely, Red Flag Warnings may be needed beyond Tuesday,” according to the National Weather Service.

External investigation to be conducted into wildfires: Mayor

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said an external investigation will be conducted into the wildfire response, with more details to be announced next week.

“We need to look back at everything that happened,” she said during a briefing Friday afternoon. “But to me, over the last week, the most important thing was to get past the fires to make sure that on Monday and Tuesday, we’re not facing a danger again.”

She said that while the investigation will be done externally, “internally we absolutely are looking back at what happened.”

Steve Soboroff tapped to lead recovery effort

Steve Soboroff, the former Los Angeles police commission president, will lead the city’s recovery effort, Mayor Karen Bass announced Friday afternoon.

As chief recovery officer, Soboroff “will recommend a comprehensive city strategy for rebuilding and for expediting,” Bass said during a press briefing.

“Expediting is a very important word here. We want to expedite the safe return of residents, businesses, schools, nonprofits and parks,” she said.

Soboroff said the city will come up with a way for people to get the permits, inspections and equipment they need to rebuild.

Bass emphasized that the city will consider how to “harden the area” for fires.

“Obviously, we need to look at building codes. We need to look at what was done in the past, and we need to come back stronger and build in a better way,” she said.

Eaton Fire containment jumps to 65%

The Eaton Fire, which devastated the community of Altadena, has jumped to 65% containment.

With 7,000 structures damaged or destroyed, the Eaton Fire is the most destructive fire in Los Angeles history.

Another Santa Ana wind event possible next week

Southern California is getting a break from the powerful winds and low humidity that were helping fuel the wildfires in Los Angeles. Light winds and higher humidity — and even a possible sprinkle — are in the forecast for this weekend.

But another Santa Ana wind event may hit Monday through Wednesday. The strongest winds are forecast for Tuesday night.

The air mass could be even drier this time, with relative humidity potentially dropping below 5%.

-ABC News’ Max Golembo

At least 18 remain missing in LA wildfires: Sheriff’s department

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in an update Thursday that 18 people remain missing after the Southern California wildfires.

Overall, authorities received a total of 43 missing persons reports related to the Eaton and Palisades fires. Of those, 12 were located safe.

Of the 31 people who remained unaccounted for, investigators have recovered the remains of 13 of them, according to the sheriff’s latest update. That leaves 18 people who are currently missing.

Investigators have been searching structures associated with missing person reports using search and rescue personnel and cadaver dogs, the sheriff’s department said.

Since Pacific Palisades spans the jurisdiction of both the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the Los Angeles Police Department, it’s possible that more people remain missing from LAPD lists.

At least 27 believed to be dead from Los Angeles fires

At least 27 people have died in the Eaton and Palisades fires, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner said Thursday evening.

Seventeen of the deaths are from the Eaton Fire in Altadena and 10 from the Palisades Fire, according to the medical examiner.

Nearly 30,000 students impacted by fires

There are 29,824 students who have been impacted by the Los Angeles County fires, according to the California Department of Education.

Thirty-three schools have been closed and 10 campuses have been reported damaged or destroyed, the department said.

Fire conditions improving

The powerful winds and low humidity that were helping fuel the wildfires in Los Angeles are now leaving the region.

Winds are rapidly decreasing on Thursday. Peak gusts will drop to 25 to 40 mph in the mountains and 15 to 25 mph in the valleys by the evening.

A red flag warning that’s been in effect in the LA area will expire in the afternoon.

No rain is coming soon, but lighter winds and higher humidity are in the forecast, which decreases the risk of fires.

-ABC News’ Melissa Griffin

California AG announces measures to track, prosecute price gouging

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said his department has opened multiple active investigations into price gouging reports. They’ve also created a new Department of Justice disaster relief task force that’s dedicated to investigating and prosecuting price gouging and other crimes targeting disaster victims, he said.

“Folks across the region are being preyed upon by greedy businesses and landlords, scam artists and predatory buyers looking to make a quick buck off their pain,” Bonta said. “They are seeking to re-victimize the victims of the fires to exploit them in their vulnerable state.”

“These predators are looking at the disaster with dollar signs in their eyes instead of kindness in their hearts. And that is unconscionable. It is despicable, it is disgusting, it is sick, and it’s unacceptable. And most importantly, it is illegal,” he said.

Price gouging is punishable by one year in prison and a $10,000 criminal fine per instance, as well as a civil liability up to $2,500 per violation, he said.

“We will hold you to account, be it landlords, short-term rentals or hotels price gouging evacuees, or predatory buyers swooping in with low ball property offers. Whether it be scams or looting, you can be sure we will hold you accountable,” Bonta said. “Don’t think we’re bluffing and try to call it — you will regret it.”

-ABC News’ Lissette Rodriguez

Landslide spotted in Palisades burn area

A home that survived by the Palisades Fire has now been damaged by a landslide in the burn area.

Cal Fire said teams are in the fire zones analyzing the burn areas to determine places of concern.

‘At least a week out’ from residents returning home: Sheriff

Search and rescue operations are ongoing, and residents forced to evacuate from the fires are still “probably at least a week out” from returning home, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said.

“We still have a variety of work and structures to go through,” Luna said, noting that some areas are being held because officials believe there may be deceased victims there and crews need to the right resources to process the scenes properly.

The “entire city family is working collaboratively to get you back into your homes and communities as soon and as safely as possible,” LA City Fire Chief Kristin Crowley added.

The sheriff’s department currently has 31 active missing person reports: 24 from the Eaton Fire and seven from the Palisades Fire, Luna said. The LAPD has eight missing persons cases: five were most likely found dead and three remain missing, LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said.

Eaton Fire containment jumps to 55%

The Eaton Fire, which destroyed blocks of homes in Altadena, is now 55% contained.

The Eaton Fire has damaged or destroyed 7,000 structures, making it the most destructive fire in Los Angeles history and second-most destructive in state history.

Palisades Fire investigators have more than 150 leads

Officials giving an update on the Palisades Fire on Wednesday said they have generated more than 150 leads as they probe the cause and progress of the blaze.

Jose Medina, acting special agent in charge of the ATF Los Angeles Field Division, said investigators are scouring video from state owned cameras that were in place in the area, from residents in the area and from social media posts.

Investigators have conducted interviews with individuals that initiated the 911 calls and the first responders to the Jan. 7 blaze, as well as the fire that was started in the area and put out on Jan. 1, he said.

Medina appealed to any hikers who were on nearby trails around Skull Rock on the morning of Jan. 7 to contact investigators. “We are talking to individuals about not just what they saw, but what they smelled and they heard,” he said.

“Even if you were in the area and saw or smelled nothing that too could be valuable information,” Medina said.

Asked if rekindling of the Jan. 1 fire appeared the most likely cause, Medina said investigators “are not leading towards anything right now. We’re taking everything in evaluating all the evidence we received, but it’s too early on in the investigation to make any determination.”

-ABC News’ Lissette Rodriguez

Red flag warnings in effect, conditions will improve

Red flag warnings remain in effect as high winds and low humidity, which could fuel wildfires, threaten the Los Angeles area.

Winds are forecast to peak at 40 to 55 mph in the mountains with isolated gusts up to 70 mph. The coast and valleys will see 35 to 50 mph gusts.

These winds will wind down by Wednesday evening. The winds will be much calmer Thursday and Friday.

Crews search for human remains

Urban search and rescue workers are using rakes to move debris as they search for human remains along the Pacific Coast Highway where homes were destroyed by the Palisades Fire.

-ABC News’ Alex Stone

LA County under air quality alert

A new air quality alert has been issued for Los Angeles County until 7 p.m. local time “due to harmful particle pollution levels from windblown dust and ash.”

This pollution can embed deep into the lungs and cause health problems including heart disease symptoms, asthma attacks and an increased risk for respiratory infections.

Health experts and public officials have urged those impacted by the fires to protect themselves from air pollution carried by these winds by staying indoors, wearing protective equipment when needed and taking steps to purify air in the home.

Click here to learn how to protect yourself.

-ABC News’ Max Golembo

2 arrested for arson in separate incidents

Two people were arrested for arson in separate incidents just outside the fire zone on Wednesday, according to the LAPD.

In one incident, a citizen extinguished a fire in a tree and detained an arson suspect, police said. That suspect admitted to starting the fire because he “liked the smell of burning leaves,” police said.

Later Tuesday night, crews responded to reports of a suspect setting trash on fire, police said. The fire was extinguished. That suspect said she set fires because she enjoyed causing “chaos and destruction,” police said.

Critical fire weather conditions continuing through Wednesday evening

There’s been little to no fire growth at both the Eaton and Palisades fires over the last 24 hours, Cal Fire Incident Commander Gerry Magaña said.

But critical fire weather conditions will continue through Wednesday evening, Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone warned.

Winds reached 30 to 40 mph overnight, LA City Fire Chief Kristin Crowley said. Powerful 70 mph winds haven’t happened yet but are possible, Marrone said.

Eaton Fire containment jumps to 45%

The Eaton Fire, which decimated home after home in Altadena, is 45% contained Wednesday morning.

With 7,000 structures damaged or destroyed, the Eaton Fire is the second-most destructive fire ever in California and the most destructive ever in Los Angeles.

At least 16 people have died from the Eaton Fire, making it the fifth deadliest in the state’s history.

Newsom executive order targets ‘greedy speculators’

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order on Tuesday intended “to protect firestorm victims in the Los Angeles area from predatory land speculators making aggressive and unsolicited cash offers to purchase their property,” his office said in a statement.

“Taking advantage of the disaster and associated trauma, these predatory and exploitative practices endanger the financial well-being and security of vulnerable victims,” the governor’s office said, vowing “stronger enforcement and prosecution” of those engaging in such activity.

“As families mourn, the last thing they need is greedy speculators taking advantage of their pain,” Newsom said in a statement.

“I have heard first-hand from community members and victims who have received unsolicited and predatory offers from speculators offering cash far below market value — some while their homes were burning,” Newsom added.

“We will not allow greedy developers to rip off these working-class communities at a time when they need more support than ever before.”

-ABC News’ Marilyn Heck

Pacific Palisades residents sue Los Angeles

A group of Pacific Palisades residents and businesses impacted by the Palisades Fire has filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles against the city’s Department of Water and Power, alleging that the city and its agency were unprepared for the Palisades Fire.

“Plaintiffs are informed and believe that the water supply system servicing areas in and around Pacific Palisades on the date of the Palisades Fire failed, and that this failure was a substantial factor in causing plaintiffs to suffer the losses alleged,” the lawsuit said.

“Further, despite dire warnings by the National Weather Service of a ‘Particularly Dangerous Condition — Red Flag Warning’ of ‘critical fire weather’ which had the potential for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior, the LADWP was unprepared for the Palisades Fire,” the suit added.

The suit was filed in the California Superior Court on Monday and seeks damages for the costs, repair and replacement of damaged or destroyed property; cost for alternative living expenses; loss of wages, earning capacity or profits and any other relief a court deems appropriate.

-ABC News’ James Hill

LA medical examiner issues correction after reporting 25th fire victim

At least 25 people have died in the Los Angeles fires, the LA County Medical Examiner clarified Tuesday night.

The medical examiner issued a correction just hours after it had announced a 25th victim. In its update, the office explained that what it had counted as an additional death from the Eaton Fire was determined to be non-human remains.

Shortly after, the medical examiner reported an additional death from the Palisades Fire, bringing the total back to 25.

There have been at least 16 victims from the Eaton Fire and nine victims from the Palisades Fire.

Palisades Fire now 18% contained

The Palisades Fire, which has spread 23,713 acres, is 18% contained as of Tuesday evening, according to Cal Fire.

Death toll from Los Angeles fires rises to 25

The LA County Medical Examiner’s Office said the suspected death toll from the Los Angeles fires now stands at 25.

Of the deaths, 17 are linked to the Eaton Fire in the Altadena area and eight are linked to the Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades, the medical examiner’s office said in an update Tuesday.



Red flag warnings in place through Wednesday evening

The “particularly dangerous situation” red flag warnings are in effect through noon on Wednesday as the high winds, low humidity and dry fuel cause a major risk for fires. The regular red flag warnings last until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The dangerous, gusty winds will die down slightly Tuesday evening before picking up again overnight and Wednesday morning.

Gusts may climb to 45 to 70 mph, which could spark new fires, spread existing fires and topple trees and power lines.

-ABC News’ Melissa Griffin

Air quality alerts remain in effect

Air quality alerts remain in effect in Southern California as the wind-blown dust and ash from the Palisades and Eaton fires cause harmful pollution levels from Santa Monica and LA south to Newport Beach and inland to San Bernardino.

The poor air quality is expected to continue through at least Wednesday night.

Status of Palisades, Eaton fires

The Palisades Fire, which began in the Pacific Palisades on Jan. 7, has destroyed about 5,000 structures. It’s covered more than 23,000 acres and is at 17% containment.

The Eaton Fire north of Pasadena also began on Jan. 7 and has destroyed or damaged around 7,000 structures. It’s burned over 14,000 acres and is at 35% containment.

Super scooper damaged by drone ready to be back in the air

The super scooper firefighting plane that was damaged by a drone last week has been repaired and will be available to respond to fires as of 11 a.m. local time Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

Firefighters had ‘never seen destruction like this’

LA City Fire Chief Kristin Crowley said she and LA Mayor Karen Bass went on an aerial survey of the devastated areas to see the size, scope and complexity of the fires.

The “massive, massive destruction is unimaginable until you actually see it,” Bass said. “I think of the families … we are going to continue to stand with you.”

Bass said after the aerial tour she spoke to firefighters who’ve been on the job for decades. She said the firefighters told her they’d “never seen destruction like this” or winds this fierce.

As the fire danger continues, the mayor said residents looking to help first responders can do so by being prepared.

Bass said residents under evacuation warnings, not evacuation orders, should consider leaving their homes when the warning is issued to avoid the traffic jams so many experienced last week.

Next 24 hours will be very dangerous, sheriff warns

The next 24 hours will be very dangerous as high winds blow through the Los Angeles area, LA County Sheriff Robert Luna warned.

He urged residents to follow evacuation orders, noting that many people who waited until the last minute to evacuate last week suffered significant burns.

“We don’t want you to impact your own life or the life or your loved ones,” Luna said.

The sheriff’s department is following 24 missing persons cases, all adults, Luna said. The LAPD said it has 13 active missing persons cases, two of whom are believed to be dead.

No more remains were found when crews searched the hard-hit Altadena area on Monday, the sheriff said.

Wind gusts reach 72 mph overnight

Dangerously high winds that could fuel wildfires are impacting the Los Angeles area Tuesday and Wednesday.

The highest wind gust recorded so far was 72 mph in the western San Gabriel Mountains, which is in northern LA County.

A 50 mph wind gust was recorded in Malibu Hills.

The gusty winds will spread from the mountains into the valleys and the canyons by Tuesday afternoon.

A slight break in the wind is expected Tuesday evening before the rough winds pick back up Wednesday morning.

The winds will stay strong into Wednesday afternoon and then finally begin to relax Wednesday night into Thursday.

‘Dangerous’ winds to pick up across Los Angeles, Ventura counties

A “particularly dangerous situation” with a red flag warning will go into effect in western Los Angeles County and most of Ventura County on Tuesday, weather officials said, with winds threatening to further fuel historic Southern California wildfires.

The warning begins at 4 a.m. local time. Winds are forecast to gust between 45 mph to 70 mph, with relative humidity as low as 8%.

Winds overnight and early on Tuesday have been gusting up to 67 mph in the mountains near Los Angeles. The West San Gabriel Mountains have seen gusts up to 67 mph, with the Central Ventura County Valley hit about 66 mph.

The strongest gusts are expected Tuesday morning and early afternoon, which will then be followed by a break in the evening. More gusty winds are expected Wednesday morning.

-ABC News’ Max Golembo

Firefighters stop forward progress of Auto Fire

Firefighters stopped forward progress of the Auto Fire in Ventura County late Monday night, the Ventura County Fire Department said, with the blaze mapped at 55.7 acres with 0% containment.

Firefighting teams “remain on scene mopping up hotspots and working to increase containment,” the department said. “The fire was confined to the river bottom and no structures were threatened. The cause of the fire Is under investigation.”

-ABC News’ Marilyn Heck

LA mayor issues executive order to expedite rebuilding

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass issued an executive order late Monday that her office said “will expedite the rebuilding of homes, businesses and communities” devastated by local wildfires.

“This order is the first step in clearing away red tape and bureaucracy to organize around urgency, common sense and compassion,” Bass said in a statement. “We will do everything we can to get Angelenos back home.”

The order was issued as dangerous wind conditions threatened additional homes across the Southern California area.

“This unprecedented natural disaster warrants an unprecedented response,” Bass said.

A mayor’s office press release said the executive order will coordinate debris removal from all impacted areas, expedite all building permit activity and take immediate action to make 1,400 units of housing available.

The order also set a one-week deadline for all city departments to list relief needed from state and federal authorities.

-ABC News’ Tristan Maglunog

More firefighting resources being deployed ahead of extreme fire weather

Additional firefighting resources will be allocated in advance of the extreme fire weather forecast this week in Southern California, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office announced Monday.

That includes more than 300 additional firefighting personnel and 135 engines — making for more than 15,000 personnel total and 1,900 fire engines, water tenders, aircraft and bulldozers combined in the ongoing fire response, the office said.

How the Palisades Village managed to survive the firestorm

The Palisades Village is largely unscathed amid the devastating Palisades Fire, even as buildings across the street burned to the ground.

That’s because the owners of the outdoor mall hired private tankers to fend off the flames as the fire encroached, ABC News Chief National Correspondent Matt Gutman reports.

Tankers could be seen on Monday preparing for the next Santa Ana wind event forecast for this week.

Newsom proposes additional $2.5B in firestorm response

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed that the state provide an additional $2.5 billion in funding for its firestorm response and recovery efforts.

Newsom signed a proclamation on Monday that expands the scope of the state legislature’s current special session “to further boost response and initial recovery efforts for Los Angeles,” his office said in a press release.

The governor is requesting $1 billion to go toward the emergency response, cleanup and recovery in the Los Angeles wildfires, as well as $1.5 billion in funding to prepare for the threats of firestorms and other natural disasters, according to the proclamation.

Speaker of the Assembly Robert Rivas said in a statement that the assembly members “are listening to their residents and will bring feedback to the discussion as we consider the Governor’s proposal.”

9 people charged with looting in Palisades, Eaton fires: DA

Nine people have been charged with looting in connection with the Palisades and Eaton fires, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced Monday.

“There have been certain people that we have given a warning to because we anticipated that this was half was going to happen, and these are the criminals,” Hochman said during a press briefing. “These are the people who are seeking to exploit this tragedy for their own benefit.”

Among those charged are three people accused of stealing more than $200,000 in property in a burglary last week at a house in Mandeville Canyon during an “evacuation situation,” Hochman said.

A man has also been charged with arson in a fire that occurred in the city of Azusa on Friday, Hochman said.

Homeowners, renters sue utility company over Eaton Fire

Four separate lawsuits were filed Monday against Southern California Edison, a utility company in California, by homeowners and renters who lost their homes in the Eaton Fire. The lawsuits each allege the company failed to de-energize all of its electrical equipment despite red flag warnings issued by the National Weather Service.

-ABC News’ Laura Romero

Over 80,000 without power as red flag warnings expand More than 80,000 customers in California are without power as Southern California Edison starts shutting off power in parts of Southern California ahead of the next wind event, which begins Tuesday. Areas under a high risk for rapid fire growth have expanded.

Biden: ‘Our hearts ache for the 24 innocent souls we have lost’

President Joe Biden said in a new statement, “Our hearts ache for the 24 innocent souls we have lost in the wildfires.”

Biden said he continues to be “frequently briefed” on updates. He said he’s “directed our team to respond promptly to any request for additional federal firefighting assistance,” adding that his team is “laser-focused on helping survivors and we will continue to use every tool available to support the urgent firefight as the winds are projected to increase.”

“To the brave firefighters and first responders working day and night to suppress these fires and save lives: our nation is grateful,” Biden said. “You represent the best of America and we are in your debt.”

-ABC News’ Molly Nagle

Areas for worst wind conditions this week

The National Weather Service has highlighted these three areas where officials believe there’s the highest chance for explosive fire growth this week. The Hurst Fire is in the highlighted area and the Palisades Fire is near the highlighted area.

The extreme fire risk will last from 4 a.m. Tuesday to noon Wednesday.

Winds could climb as high as 45 to 70 mph and humidity could be as low as 8 to 15%.

-ABC News’ Max Golembo

Crews finding remains in Altadena: Sheriff

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said he knows displaced residents want to return to their neighborhoods, but he warned, “we are in the third day of grid searching” in Altadena.

“It is a very grim task,” he said, noting that every day crews are finding people’s remains.

Twenty-three people have been reported missing: 17 from the Eaton Fire and six in the Malibu area, the sheriff said.

Severe fire conditions to continue through Wednesday

Severe fire weather conditions — high winds with low humidity — will continue through Wednesday, keeping the fire threat in all of Los Angeles County critical, LA Fire Chief Anthony Marrone warned at a news conference.

Amid the “unprecedented disaster,” Marrone shared positive news that the Eaton Fire in Altadena didn’t grow at all on Sunday.

The Eaton Fire has damaged or destroyed over 7,000 structures, Marrone said. He said damage inspections for dwellings are 26% completed.

The super scooper firefighting plane damaged by a drone last week has been repaired, Marrone said. Crews are waiting for the Federal Aviation Administration to give the OK to send the plane back in the air.

Ukraine offers aid

Ukraine may send rescuers to help fight the devastating fires in California, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

“The situation there is extremely difficult, and Ukrainians can help Americans save lives,” Zelenskyy tweeted. “This is currently being coordinated, and we have offered our assistance to the American side through the relevant channels. 150 of our firefighters are already prepared.”

Firefighters from Mexico and Canada have also been deployed to California.

Edison International can’t rule out equipment role in wildfires, CEO says

Pedro Pizarro, the president and CEO of Edison International, told “Good Morning America” on Monday that the company cannot yet rule the possibility that its energy infrastructure played a role in sparking wildfires now raging around Los Angeles.

Fire agencies are investigating whether Southern California Edison — a subsidiary of Edison International — infrastructure sites caused fires in areas devastated by the Eaton and Hurst wildfires.

“You can’t rule out anything ever until you can get your eyes on the equipment,” Pizarro said.

“Typically, when there’s a spark created by equipment, we will see the electrical anomaly — we haven’t seen that,” Pizarro said of a possible incident involving Edison infrastructure and the Hurst Fire burning outside of San Fernando.

“That said, we have not been able to get close to the equipment,” he continued. “As soon as we can get close to it, we’ll inspect and be transparent with the public.”

“We may find something different,” Pizarro added.

Pizarro said Edison also recorded damage to equipment at the site of the Eaton Fire in the mountains north of Pasadena. “We don’t know whether the damage happened before or after the start of the fire,” he said.

Pizarro said that Edison International will be shutting off power to some California residents as a precaution amid red flag warnings.

“We have about 450,000 customers who we’ve warned they may need to have their power shut off,” Pizarro said.

High winds threaten explosive fire growth

Weather officials have issued a “Particularly Dangerous Situation” red flag warning for western Los Angeles County and most of Ventura County beginning on Tuesday at 4 a.m. into Wednesday at noon.

Winds are forecast to be strong enough to potentially cause explosive fire growth.

A new Santa Ana wind event is forecast Monday through Wednesday with the strongest winds Tuesday into Wednesday.

On Monday morning and the rest of the day, winds will begin to pick up in the mountains and higher elevations, gusting 20 to 30 mph, locally as high as 50 mph.

By Tuesday morning at 4 a.m., when the “PDS” conditions begin, gusts in the mountains are expected to near 70 mph possibly and humidity could be as low as 8% for some of the area.

-ABC News’ Max Golembo

68 arrested, many for burglary, in fire evacuation zones, police say

At least 68 people have been arrested in fire evacuation zones, according to law enforcement officials, as police work to secure devastated parts of Los Angeles and firefighters continue to battle wildfires.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said it recorded 29 arrests — 25 in the Eaton Fire area north of Pasadena and four in the Palisades Fire area in western Los Angeles.

The Santa Monica Police Department reported 39 arrests in evacuated areas in its jurisdiction on Saturday night, including 10 for burglary and six for possession of burglary tools. None of those arrested lived in the area, the department said.

-ABC News’ Marilyn Heck

Forecast calls for ‘Particularly Dangerous Situation’ for fires, Newsom warns

Gov. Gavin Newsom warned late Sunday that the week was beginning with a forecast for a “Particularly Dangerous Situation” for new wildfires, even as the firefight against the several fires still burning continued.

“Emergency responders are ready tonight. Pre-positioned firefighters and engines are spread around Southern California,” he said on social media. “Stay safe. Be ready to evacuate if you get the order.”

The warning, which comes from the National Weather Service, says that the fire risk is high in Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties amid strong winds, a lack of recent rainfall and relatively low humidities. The warning begins Monday night and runs through Wednesday morning, the service said.

It’s is the fourth of its kind in three months, Newsom said. The first came ahead of the Mountain Fire in Ventura, which destroyed 243 structures. The second preceded the Franklin Fire in Malibu, which destroyed 20 structures.

And the third preceded the Palisades and Eaton Fires, which have now destroyed thousands of homes and structures, he said.

Death toll in Los Angeles fires rises to 24

There have been at least 24 fire-related deaths in the Palisades and Eaton Fires, according to the latest tally from the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner.

The number of fatalities is expected to rise as officials continue to battle the dual fires.

According to the medical examiner, there have been 16 confirmed deaths linked to the Eaton Fire and eight fatalities due to the Palisades Fire.

Los Angeles Unified School District reopening some schools Monday

Los Angeles Unified School District announced some schools are reopening Monday, depending on the location of the institution and the weather conditions.

LAUSD said school principals will contact communities directly.

ABC News confirmed that some community members received calls on Sunday about schools reopening.

The district has over 1,500 schools serving roughly 600,000 students in grades K–12. Schools across the district have been closed due to fires since Thursday.

