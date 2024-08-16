“That would be sick”: Channing Tatum responds to TikToker’s wish he repped the US in Olympics breakdancing

Channing Tatum has shown off his dance moves throughout his career, from the Step Up movies to of course the Magic Mike trilogy, and even briefly in the hit Free Guy.

So, one TikTok user wistfully posed the thirsty question: Why didn’t we get to watch him represent the USA in Olympics breakdancing?

Entertainment Weekly relayed the viral question to the former stripper, drawing an extended laugh during an interview for his latest movie, Blink Twice

His co-star Naomi Ackie was also there, and she definitely saw the potential of Tatum gyrating for the gold. “OHH!” she exclaimed. “That’s a good point!”

Tatum allowed, “That would be sick,” adding the caveat, “I’m not very good at breakdancing.” 

He called the TikToker’s faith in him “very sweet,” adding that if he ever were to be asked to serve his country at the Olympics, “I would just do a lot of stripper moves.”

Hey, Chan – can’t be any worse than Australia’s Raygun, and would arguably be easier on the eyes.

Season 2 of ‘Frasier’ reboot debuting Sept. 19
Shortly after the reboot received a trio of Emmy nominations in technical categories on Wednesday, Paramount+ announced the second season of the Frasier reboot will debut on Sept. 19. 

The next season reportedly includes a “Seattle-themed episode,” a nod to the original NBC hit’s setting. 

In the reboot, Kelsey Grammer‘s titular psychiatrist has moved back to his Cheers stomping grounds of Boston in an effort to start a new chapter of his life. However, that one particular episode will see Dr. Crane returning to his old radio station KACL, where he’ll be reunited with Dan Butler as Bob “Bulldog” Briscoe, Edward Hibbert as Gil Chesterton and Harriet Sansom Harris as Frasier’s agent, Bebe Glazer.

Also joining Grammer for the sophomore frame are season 1 regulars Jack Cutmore-Scott, Nicholas Lyndhurst, Toks Olagundoye, Jess Salgueiro and Anders Keith.

It’s a “Love Story”: Hallmark teams with the NFL for Kansas City Chiefs Christmas movie
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s romance isn’t the only “Love Story” to come from Chiefs Kingdom.

Perhaps taking inspiration from the famous couple, Hallmark Channel has teamed up with the NFL for a new Christmas film, titled Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story.

While the movie is not about Taylor and Travis, it will be filmed entirely in Kansas City, Missouri, and include scenes shot at Arrowhead Stadium.

The film follows Kansas City Chiefs superfan Alana Higman, played by Hunter King, and her family as they are the frontrunners to win the team’s Fan of the Year contest. The Chiefs’ director of Fan Engagement, Derrick, played by Tyler Hynes, is tasked to see how well Alana’s family stacks up against the other finalists, and “Sparks Fly” between the two of them. However, things take a turn when Alana’s grandfather’s vintage Chiefs good luck hat goes missing.

According to a press release, “Alana begins to doubt everything she believed about fate, destiny and even questions her future with Derrick – unless, that is, a little Christmas magic can throw a Hail Mary.”

The film is slated to release as part of Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas programming later in 2024.  

“With Hallmark and the Kansas City Chiefs both homegrown, rooted in values, tradition and community, there is a special alchemy between these two iconic organizations,” Darren Abbott, Hallmark’s chief brand officer, said. “By blending the warmth of Hallmark storytelling with the excitement of professional football, we are thrilled to give audiences a front-row seat to this community’s spirit, rich traditions, and passionate fans that define Kansas City, all wrapped up in the comforting and uplifting Hallmark way.”
 

Netflix drops action-packed trailer to ‘Terminator: Zero’
Three billion human lives ended on Aug. 29, 1997, according to Linda Hamilton‘s Sarah Connor in 1991’s Terminator 2. But Aug. 29, 2024, the date known as Judgment Day, will bring the debut of Netflix’s anime series Terminator: Zero

Set to a remix of The Smashing Pumpkins‘ “Disarm,” an action-packed new trailer shows what could happen on the horrible date — human extermination by the artificial intelligence known as Skynet — and those willing to do anything to stop it. 

According to Netflix, the new series follows two related timelines: 1997 and 2022. A female soldier from 2022 is sent back through time to save Malcolm Lee, a scientist with the key to stopping Judgement Day — an alternative AI known as Kokoro.

Netflix teases, “As Malcolm navigates the moral complexities of his creation, he’s hunted by an unrelenting assassin from the future, which forever alters the fate of his three children.”

André Holland voices Lee, Rosario Dawson voices Kokoro and Sonoya Mizuno plays Eiko, the soldier charged with stopping the Terminator. 

Timothy Olyphant plays the relentless killing machine.

“Encompassing flesh-and-blood resistance fighters and time-traveling cyborgs, this battle spans across the last decades of the 20th century and the first decades of the 21st,” the streaming service says.

The trailer bears this out: There are not only eye-popping battles with skeletonized Terminators fighting humans in the future, as glimpsed in the 1984 original and James Cameron‘s follow-up T2, but some of the 1997-set action apparently takes place right up to mankind’s ultimate deadline, the eve of Judgement Day.

