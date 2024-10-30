That’s hot: Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie reunite for Peacock’s reality series ‘Paris & Nicole: The Encore’

Peacock

Two decades after the pair became reality stars with their show The Simple Life, it’s time for an encore for Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie.

Peacock’s new original special, the three-part Paris & Nicole: The Encore, premieres Dec. 12. 

According to the streaming service, “These reality pioneers are coming back the only way they know how: full of fun, chaos, and epic one-liners! In this new special, Paris and Nicole bring fans up to speed on their lives and friendship in a way that only true legends can.” 

Peacock adds that the show will follow “the dynamic duo as they try to produce a once-in-a-lifetime operatic performance based on their self-coined phrase, ‘Sanasa.'”

In fact, a teaser shows the pair trying to coach an opera singer on how to say — and sing — it to their liking.

She does, and of course Paris comments approvingly, “That’s hot.” 

“We’re really good at this,” Richie adds. 

All episodes of the series will drop Dec. 12.

Airbnb opens the haunted 'Beetlejuice' house for guests … if you dare
Airbnb

Just in time for Halloween, Airbnb has announced it is opening the doors to the Deetz residence, the home made famous in Tim Burton‘s hit Beetlejuice movies. 

“Take in Delia’s extraordinary home during this otherworldly experience at the famed Deetz residence just as she left it — shrouded in a black mourning veil for her beloved husband and full of memories, her esteemed artwork, ghosts and a portal to The Afterlife,” the home sharing company teases.

The home is located in Hillsborough Township, New Jersey, subbing for the fictitious Winter River, Connecticut, of the films.

The listing bears a personal invitation from Delia Deetz, the quirky avant-garde artist played by Catherine O’Hara in the franchise.  

“Now that my work is posthumously appreciating in value and recognition, it’s only fair that artistic souls be invited to my magnificent home. So, come admire my life’s work and Create with a capital C in the first-ever art class from beyond the grave.”

“Just watch out for that pesky trickster in the attic!” she warns of Michael Keaton‘s “ghost with the most.”

Oh, and if you do happen to say the B-word three times, “don’t be surprised if some really strange things happen,” the company warns. “You may even find yourself in The Afterlife. Follow the glowing green light into the Waiting Room with the rest of the recently deceased.”

You won’t be able to stay in the home overnight, “due to some recent ‘spiritual difficulties,'” but the doors are open for 10 three-hour bookings, taking place Nov. 16 to Nov. 27 for up to six guests each. Find out all the details here

Disney Jr. following a young Tony Stark with animated Marvel's 'Iron Man and his Awesome Friends'
Marvel

Disney Jr. announced on Tuesday it has greenlighted the first preschool Iron Man series, the animated Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends.

Following the hit kid-skewing Spider-Man and His Awesome Friends, the new show centers on a young Tony Stark aka Iron Man (Mason Blomberg) “and his world-saving besties,” Riri Williams aka Ironheart (Kapri Ladd) and Amadeus Cho aka Iron Hulk (Aidyn Ahn).

The producers tease that the show “follows the adventures (and misadventures) of best friends and super geniuses Tony Stark, Riri Williams and Amadeus Cho as they work together to solve problems both big and small and protect their city. … The young trio work together to make the world a better place, protecting their city and each other.”

From Disney Branded Television, the series is currently in production and slated for a summer 2025 premiere on Disney Jr. and Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News. 

Emma Roberts on Britney Spears biopic casting rumor: "My true dream"
Emma Roberts is throwing her hat in the ring to play the princess of pop.

Emma Roberts is throwing her hat in the ring to play the princess of pop.

Britney Spears‘ former assistant Felicia Culotta recently suggested Roberts play Spears in the upcoming movie adaptation of her bestselling memoir, The Woman In Me, and the actress says the role would be a dream come true.

“I was like, I love her assistant,” Roberts told Cosmo. “I mean, it’s my true dream to play Britney Spears. It’s a rumor, but I hope maybe it’ll come true. I mean, I remember I locked myself in my room and listened to In the Zone and said, ‘I cannot leave this room until I memorize every word.’”

Roberts shared even more of her fandom, saying she is always playing Spears’ music.

“I mean, I sing Britney to my son in the bath all the time. I’m always like, ‘God, he must think I’m so weird.’ That’s some millennial parenting,” Roberts said.

In the TMZ interview where Culotta originally suggested Roberts for the part, she said both women understand child stardom, with Roberts appearing on the Nickelodeon show Unfabulous and Spears on Disney Channel’s The All-New Mickey Mouse Club. She also suggested Timothée Chalamet as someone who could take on the role of Spears’ ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake.

