The 2 House Republicans who voted no on Trump’s sweeping domestic policy bill

The 2 House Republicans who voted no on Trump’s sweeping domestic policy bill
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images//Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump’s major tax cut and spending bill passed the House on Thursday, but not without some Republican opposition.

Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania voted against the legislation alongside the entire House Democratic Caucus.

While Massie and Fitzpatrick were the only GOP members to vote no, several House GOP hardliners were angered by the changes made to the bill by the Senate and there was an overnight scramble by Speaker Mike Johnson to secure the necessary support to proceed. Some of the hardliners who ultimately voted yes say President Trump made promises to get their votes, including that he’d make the bill “better” in the future.

On Thursday, Massie said he did not vote for the bill because of its projected impact on the national debt. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated the bill could add $3.4 trillion to the deficit over the next decade.

“Although there were some conservative wins in the budget reconciliation bill (OBBBA), I voted No on final passage because it will significantly increase U.S. budget deficits in the near term, negatively impacting all Americans through sustained inflation and high interest rates,” Massie wrote on X. Massie also opposed the House version of the megabill that passed back in May.

Trump’s been a vocal critic of Massie, lambasting him last month in a lengthy social media post as not being “MAGA.”

“Actually, MAGA doesn’t want him, doesn’t know him, and doesn’t respect him,” Trump wrote at the time.

The president accused Massie of being a “grandstander” who routinely votes no on key Republican-led legislation. Trump suggested Massie should be challenged in the upcoming Republican primary, even before this latest vote.

“The good news is that we will have a wonderful American Patriot running against him in the Republican Primary, and I’ll be out in Kentucky campaigning really hard,” Trump wrote.

Rep. Fitzpatrick did vote for the House bill in May, but said on Thursday that the Senate changes to the bill (which resulted in deeper cuts to Medicaid) as the reason for his change in position.

As I’ve stated throughout these negotiations, with each iteration of legislative text that was placed on the House Floor, I’ve maintained a close and watchful eye on the specific details of these provisions, and determined the specific district impact, positive or negative, on our PA-1 community,” Fitzpatrick said in a statement.

“I voted to strengthen Medicaid protections, to permanently extend middle class tax cuts, for enhanced small business tax relief, and for historic investments in our border security and our military,” he added/ “However, it was the Senate’s amendments to Medicaid, in addition to several other Senate provisions, that altered the analysis for our PA-1 community. The original House language was written in a way that protected our community; the Senate amendments fell short of our standard.”

“I believe in, and will always fight for, policies that are thoughtful, compassionate, and good for our community. It is this standard that will always guide my legislative decisions,” Fitzpatrick said.

The Pennsylvania congressman, who also faces reelection in 2026, represents a swing district that went blue in 2024 for Kamala Harris.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Smithsonian affirms independence after Trump says he fired head of National Portrait Gallery
Smithsonian affirms independence after Trump says he fired head of National Portrait Gallery
Kevin Carter/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Smithsonian tried to affirm its autonomy from outside influences in a statement on Monday after President Donald Trump announced that he fired National Portrait Gallery head Kim Sajet for being a “highly partisan person.”

The institution, which is the world’s largest museum, education and research complex, sent the statement after a Monday Board of Regents meeting with Vice President JD Vance and Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, according to a document the Smithsonian sent ABC News on Monday.

Board of Regent meetings are held at least four times a year. Vance and Roberts are both ex officio members, meaning they act in advisory roles.

“All personnel decisions are made by and subject to the direction of the Secretary, with oversight by the Board,” the Smithsonian said in its statement. “Lonnie G. Bunch, the Secretary, has the support of the Board of Regents in his authority and management of the Smithsonian.”

The panel is also comprised of senators appointed by the president, including Sen. John Boozman (R-AR), Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) and Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI); Representatives selected by the Speaker of the House, including Rep. Doris Matsui (D-CA), Rep. Adrian Smith (R-NE) and Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL); and nine Citizen Regents, according to a document the Smithsonian sent ABC News on Monday.

The Smithsonian’s statement comes after Trump’s May 30 announcement on social media that he fired Sajet, the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery director. He described Sajet as “a highly partisan person, and a strong supporter of DEI, which is totally inappropriate for her position.”

Sajet rejected artist Julian Raven’s 2016 Trump painting for submission in the National Portrait Gallery, according to a statement from a Smithsonian spokesperson on Tuesday. She is still reporting to work at the Portrait Gallery, the spokesperson noted.

“While the vast majority of our content is rooted in meticulous research and thoughtful analysis of history and facts, we recognize that, on occasion, some of our work has not aligned with our institutional values of scholarship, even-handedness and nonpartisanship. For that, we must all work to do better,” Bunch, the board secretary, said in a message to Smithsonian staff on Monday after the board meeting.

“Our institution must be a place where people feel inspired and challenged, but most importantly feel welcome. … As always, we thank the President and Congress for their steady commitment to the Smithsonian and to preserving it for our visitors and our country.”

The museum also appeared to address the Trump administration’s concerns about biased content and staff at the institution in its statement on Monday.

“To reinforce our nonpartisan stature, the Board of Regents has directed the Secretary to articulate specific expectations to museum directors and staff regarding content in Smithsonian museums, give directors reasonable time to make any needed changes to ensure unbiased content, and to report back to the Board on progress and any needed personnel changes based on success or lack thereof in making the needed changes,” the Smithsonian said in its statement Monday.

The museum did not respond to ABC News’ questions regarding deadlines for museum directors to make changes and report back to the board, and the vice president’s office did not immediately reply to a request for a statement.

Trump signed an executive order last month placing Vance in charge of supervising efforts to “remove improper ideology” from all areas of the Smithsonian and targeted funding for programs that advance “divisive narratives” and “improper ideology,” according to the Associated Press.

The president also fired members of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts’ board of trustees and installed himself as chairman of the institution in February.

ABC News’ Kyra Phillips, April Williams, Molly Nagle and Lalee Ibssa contributed to this story.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Trump met with national security team in Situation Room amid Israel-Iran strikes
Trump met with national security team in Situation Room amid Israel-Iran strikes
Michelle Farsi/Zuffa LLC

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump met with advisers in the Situation Room on Tuesday afternoon, a White House official confirmed, as Israel and Iran continue to trade strikes.

The meeting came some nine hours after Trump arrived back at the White House after abruptly leaving the G7 summit in Canada early, citing tensions in the Middle East and instructing his national security team on Monday night to be ready in the Situation Room upon his arrival. Pool reporters received word that the meeting was taking place just after 2:20 p.m. ET, though the exact start time was unclear.

A White House official confirmed that he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the day.

But early on Tuesday, he denied having had contact with leaders in Iran, saying he hadn’t reached out about a potential ceasefire and that he was “not too much in the mood” to negotiate with Iran.

“I’ve been negotiating. I told them to do the deal,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. “They should have done the deal. The cities have been blown to pieces, lost a lot of people. They should have done the deal. I told them do the deal, so I don’t know. I’m not too much in the mood to negotiate.”

He appeared to dismiss a recent assessment from Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who had said in March that Iran wasn’t building a nuclear weapon. Trump said on Tuesday he thought Iran was “very close” to having such a weapon.

Trump in a post on his Truth Social network also said that he hadn’t reached out to Iran “in any way, shape or form,” calling reports that he had done so “fabricated.”

“If they want to talk, they know how to reach me,” Trump said in a social media post early on Tuesday. “They should have taken the deal that was on the table — Would have save a lot of lives!!!”

Israel on Friday began an attack on Iran, launching a series of aerial strikes that Israeli officials described as a preemptive strike. Israeli leaders and Trump have separately called for Tehran to put an end to efforts to create nuclear weapons.

Diplomats from the United States and Iran held a series of talks in Muscat, Oman, beginning in April, with the sixth round due to begin last Sunday. Those talks were cancelled as the conflict between Israel and Iran began.

Trump was asked on Tuesday about Gabbard’s testimony in March before the Senate Intelligence Committee, where she said Iran was not building a nuclear weapon.

When pressed about Gabbard’s comments, Trump dismissed them.

“I don’t care what she said, I think they were very close to having one,” Trump said.

Trump has not ruled out American participation in the conflict, although the U.S. has remained on the sidelines so far. Trump has issued, however, a stern warning to Iran on Tuesday over U.S. troops and assets in the region, instructing Tehran “not to touch our troops.”

“We’ll come down so hard if they do anything to our people,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Senators call for more funds for member safety following Minnesota shootings
Senators call for more funds for member safety following Minnesota shootings
Steven Garcia/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Senators received a security briefing from U.S. Capitol Police and the Senate Sergeant at Arms on Tuesday following the shooting of Democratic lawmakers in Minnesota that some senators called “troubling” and “disturbing.”

The briefing focused on member safety after it came to light that a number of members of Congress were included on a list found inside the suspected shooters vehicle. Lawmakers leaving the roughly hourlong briefing were largely tight-lipped about what sort of recommendations were made in the room.

But Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who jointly requested the briefing with Majority Leader John Thune, said there was a bipartisan push for additional funding to be appropriated for member safety.

The push for improved security measures comes after a masked gunman disguised as a police officer shot and killed Democratic State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark at their Minnesota home. The gunman also wounded State Sen. John Hoffman, a Democrat, and his wife, Yvette. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called the shootings an “act of targeted political violence.”

Almost two days later, authorities arrested the suspected gunman, Vance Boelter. Authorities say Boelter had listed the names of several politicians in documents found in his possession, among them: Michigan Democratic Rep. Shri Thanedar, Ohio Democratic Rep. Greg Landsman, and Wisconsin Democrats, Rep. Mark Pocan and Rep. Gwen Moore.

Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff and Republican Sen. David McCormick spoke during the meeting to suggest more money be appropriated for member safety, Schumer said.

“The violence, the threats, against elected officials including people in the Senate has dramatically increased and that means we need more protection, more money, we need — everybody: Democrat and Republican,” Schumer said.

Schumer also called for elected officials to tone down the politically violent rhetoric.

“The rhetoric that’s encouraging violence is coming from too many powerful people in this country, and we need firm, strong denouncement of all violence and violent rhetoric, that should be from the president and from all of the elected officials,” he said.

During the briefing with senators, there was discussion of a number of measures being taken to protect them. Most lawmakers declined to comment on those measures.

Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine said there was also discussion in the room of the various threats facing members. He called it “disturbing” to hear.

Kaine declined to get into the specific recommendations made in the room. So too did Minnesota Democratic Sen. Tina Smith, who thanked Capitol Police for their involvement in keeping her safe in Minnesota over the weekend.

“I just think it was a very helpful review of the kinds of ways that Capitol Police can help to keep members, and our families and our staffs safe. I appreciate it very much and I very much appreciate the help that they provided to me this weekend,” Smith said.

But when pushed on what suggestions were made in the room she declined to share more.

“I think it’s important for member safety that we don’t talk a lot about what is being done to keep us safe in order to keep us safe,” Smith said.

On Monday, ahead of the briefing, Republican Sen. Mike Rounds lamented that security threats are something those in public service are unfortunately aware of.

“All of us are aware that there is a risk involved, it is unfortunate that you have something like this where you have to have a loss of life of state legislators. It is something I think that we all, we watch, but it’s not something that we dwell on.”

While House and Senate leadership are provided with a security detail, rank-and-file members are not routinely protected unless there is a specific threat.

On Monday, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Rep. Joe Morelle, the top-ranked Democrat on the House Committee on Administration, called for increased security for House members and to “substantially increase” money available for members to take additional security precautions.

In a letter to Speaker Mike Johnson, Jeffries and Morelle called for him to “take all necessary steps to protect House members throughout the country.”

“At the same time, it is imperative that we substantially increase the Member Representational Allowance (MRA) to support additional safety and security measures in every single office,” the letter said.

House Democrats are set to hold a similar virtual briefing from law enforcement on Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.